Clodagh McKenna takes her classic jeans outfit up a notch with this one simple styling trick
Who says practical accessories can’t also be chic?
There’s no outfit more classic than a pair of jeans and a shirt. Whether styled with a pair of low-profile trainers for a casual and laid-back look, a pair of charming Mary Janes, or some sleek and elevated boots, it’s an outfit formula we can always rely on.
Still, we’re always looking for ways to put a new spin on this classic style, and Clodagh McKenna delivered when she added a thick, tanned leather belt with an oversized, western-style buckle to her pared-back jeans and plaid shirt pairing.
It’s such a simple and practical accessory, but it totally transforms even the simplest of jeans outfits. By drawing attention to the waist with its statement style, the chunky belt gives an elevated touch to Clodagh’s high-waisted jeans – and the loosely tucked-in shirt still keeps everything feeling cool, casual and effortless.
Shop Statement Belts
This luxe belt is made from a mix of leather and suede to bring in textural interest, with the chunky design and sleek, gold buckle creating a versatile style that you can wear just as easily with dresses as jeans. This thick belt will go over the belt loops rather than through.
The sleek, one-toned look of this belt gives it such an elevated feel and makes it so easy to style with matching neutral tones or brighter colours as you draw attention to the waist with its maxi-sized buckle. With an almost retro feel, this vintage-looking belt is quite the style steal.
Woven leathers remain a core accessory style that we've seen across everything from belts to the spring/summer handbag trends of 2026. With an artisanal-like feel, thanks to the delicate weaving, this chic M&S belt is one that you can rely on for seasons to come.
This belt buckle has a rounded, contemporary look that contrasts beautifully with the soft suede of its belt. A little smaller and more subtle than Clodagh's style, it's still an easy way to draw attention to the waist when wearing jeans and make even a stylish jeans and top combo feel dressed up.
Against Clodagh’s plaid shirt, the belt has a decidedly western flair, and the tan tone of the leather looks so luxe against her rich, indigo blue jeans. It would complement any wash featured in the denim trends for 2026 beautifully, too, with the silver belt buckle creating contrast in both tone and texture.
Eagle-eyed fans will notice that thanks to the thickness of Clodagh's belt, the star has opted to cinch her belt on top of her jeans, rather than through the designated belt loops, which is a great tip, as you shouldn't confine the thickness of your belt based on the jeans loops, and a thick design is ideal for really highlighting your middle.
With the accessory drawing focus to the waist, it has the effect of nipping you in and highlighting a much cleaner hourglass silhouette that can sometimes get lost in more laid-back jeans outfits. There’s no such trouble here, with our eyes firmly drawn to that statement belt and its oversized buckle.
While Clodagh lent into a western feel with her plaid shirt, a simple graphic t-shirt, blouse, or white button-up would benefit just as much from being alongside the same styling. Even when it comes to a jeans and a blazer outfit, slipping on a thick belt before layering on a blazer will create waist definition.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
