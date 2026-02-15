Clodagh McKenna takes her classic jeans outfit up a notch with this one simple styling trick

There’s no outfit more classic than a pair of jeans and a shirt. Whether styled with a pair of low-profile trainers for a casual and laid-back look, a pair of charming Mary Janes, or some sleek and elevated boots, it’s an outfit formula we can always rely on.

Still, we’re always looking for ways to put a new spin on this classic style, and Clodagh McKenna delivered when she added a thick, tanned leather belt with an oversized, western-style buckle to her pared-back jeans and plaid shirt pairing.

It’s such a simple and practical accessory, but it totally transforms even the simplest of jeans outfits. By drawing attention to the waist with its statement style, the chunky belt gives an elevated touch to Clodagh’s high-waisted jeans – and the loosely tucked-in shirt still keeps everything feeling cool, casual and effortless.

A post shared by Clodagh McKenna Herbert (@clodagh_mckenna) A photo posted by on

Shop Statement Belts

Against Clodagh’s plaid shirt, the belt has a decidedly western flair, and the tan tone of the leather looks so luxe against her rich, indigo blue jeans. It would complement any wash featured in the denim trends for 2026 beautifully, too, with the silver belt buckle creating contrast in both tone and texture.

Eagle-eyed fans will notice that thanks to the thickness of Clodagh's belt, the star has opted to cinch her belt on top of her jeans, rather than through the designated belt loops, which is a great tip, as you shouldn't confine the thickness of your belt based on the jeans loops, and a thick design is ideal for really highlighting your middle.

With the accessory drawing focus to the waist, it has the effect of nipping you in and highlighting a much cleaner hourglass silhouette that can sometimes get lost in more laid-back jeans outfits. There’s no such trouble here, with our eyes firmly drawn to that statement belt and its oversized buckle.

While Clodagh lent into a western feel with her plaid shirt, a simple graphic t-shirt, blouse, or white button-up would benefit just as much from being alongside the same styling. Even when it comes to a jeans and a blazer outfit, slipping on a thick belt before layering on a blazer will create waist definition.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors