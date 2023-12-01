32 short hairstyles that are so flattering, you'll be desperate to go for the chop
Looking for short hairstyle inspiration? Look no further than these gorgeously chic celebrity looks
Short hairstyles can be some of the hardest to pull off, but there are countless celebrity looks that prove just how chic they can really be. From micro pixies to sleek, blunt-cut bobs, there's no shortage of timeless celebrity chops to take inspiration from this season.
Chic and low maintenance, short hairstyles are totally timeless - especially short hairstyles for women over 50. However, finding the perfect one for you can take some trial and error. That's why we always turn to our favourite celebrities when we're in need of some inspiration for our next look.
Whether you're looking for a reference photo to take to your next salon appointment or you want to see how many different ways a shorter hairstyle can be done, these 32 celebrity looks will provide just that.
32 celebrities that rock short hairstyles
1. Olivia Colman's French girl pixie
Chic and playful, this pixie cut has movement and texture that adds thickness to finer hair types. Use styling products like a pomade or salt spray to add more body and grit to freshly washed hair and capture Olivia's look.
RRP: £20 | Add some texture to short hair and tame flyaways with this matte pomade.
RRP: £39 | Perfectly prep your hair for styling with this detox shampoo.
2. Judi Dench's pixie crop with micro bangs
This style has added height that is perfect for a more volumised look. A cropped version of a butterfly haircut style thanks to its choppy appearance, it perfectly frames the face and will be delightfully low maintenance.
3. Serena Williams' blunt bob
Not ready to go for a pixie? Bob hairstyles are just as chic and easy to maintain but not quite as daunting. This blunt cut has a sophisticated edge that looks gorgeous on slightly thicker hair.
4. Jada Pinkett-Smith's undercut top crop
To create more shape and definition on thicker or curly hair types, shaved sides or an undercut can help. We love how this style doesn't lose length on top but remains sleek and airy on the sides.
5. Sharon Stone's short pixie cut with feathered bangs
If you have thinner or finer hair, a feathered style can create a thicker look. Sharon Stone's style features a side parting and some subtle bangs that frame her face beautifully whilst adding a cool edge.
6. Gillian Anderson's crop with side-swept bangs
Sitting between a bob and a pixie, this cropped cut is ideal if you're growing out your hair or want to get gradually shorter without chopping all your hair off at once. Opt for a side parting for even more body.
7. Lucy Liu's sharp jaw lengh bob
Few hairstyles are as chic as a jaw-skimming bob. Perfectly rounded at the bottom and extra healthy and shiny, Lucy Liu's style will never date and will suit absolutely anyone.
8. Viola Davis's cropped natural coils
Curly hair often looks its best when cut shorter as this really allows the curls' natural pattern to shine. Viola Davis' thick and full look has more length on top and gets shorter around her neck, creating just the right shape that doesn't weigh down her curls.
9. Emilia Clarke's slick pixie
No time to wash your hair? No problem! Channel Emilia Clarke's slick pixie by parting your hair to the side and styling with gel or a pomade to keep it firmly in place all day (or night) long.
10. Anna Wintour's blunt bob with bangs
One of the most iconic short hairstyles around, Anna Wintour's bob never fails. The full bangs and rounded cut are always perfectly styled, so the key to nailing this look is getting the cut just right.
11. Yara Shahidi's curly bob with bangs
If you have curly or coily hair, this is a gorgeous example of how to do a bob. Go for a rounder cut and some shorter curls to frame the face. Don't forget to use one of the best hair dryers for curly hair when styling.
12. Sarah Paulson's sleek ’20s-inspired bob
Use a pair of the best ghd straighteners to recreate this perfectly straight style. To define the jaw, ensure your bob is kept nice and cropped, and tuck some hair behind the ear like Sarah.
13. Charlize Theron's layered crop
We love the subtle, feathered layers in this hairstyle. The lack of a blunt cut makes the shorter length less harsh, so it's a safe bet if you're trying out a shorter style for the first time.
14. Issa Rae's high puff hairstyle
Short hair doesn't have to mean a lack of volume, and this look proves it. We love Issa Rae's volumised natural hairstyle that is easier to manage than longer cuts but still just as thick and full.
15. Tessa Thompson's glam waved bob
An impossibly glamorous short hairstyle, this vintage style wavy bob provides perfect inspiration for a party look. Parted to the side and with perfect fullness at the bottom, it is one of our favourite takes on a bob.
16. Jane Fonda's short cut with choppy layers
If you want to change up your look but the blue grey hair colour is a little out of your comfort zone, take inspiration from Jane Fonda's choppy layers. With soft bangs and face-framing layers, this is a cut that can work for everyone.
17. Lisa Rinna's short layered shag cut
A modern take on a short hairstyle, Lisa Rinna's iconic shag cut will always be one of our favourite celebrity looks. The key to nailing this look is all in the styling, so have some mousse and a pair of straighteners at the ready.
18. Debbie Harry's tousled bob
Debbie Harry's tousled yet polished bedhead look is a great style for those with natural soft curls or waves. If you want to capture the fluffier feel, don't be afraid to brush through your hair to break up some of the ringlets.
19. Phoebe Waller-Bridge's long layered pixie with side bangs
A longer take on the pixie, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's cut features sweeping, curled side bangs that really enhance her thick hair. Keep your haircut longer on top and curl the top pieces to capture this style.
20. Elizabeth Olsen's vintage-styled side bangs
Looking for ways to transform your blunt cut bob? With a deep side parting and face framing curl, Elizabeth Olsen's vintage style shows one of the many ways you can take a simple cut and make it statement.
21. Alicia Keys' short braided style
This short hairstyle suits every face shape and works for thick, curly or coily hair types. We love how this look shows off Alicia's fresh and natural makeup look, whilst the soft curls add a unique touch.
22. Jessie Buckley's micro bob
Jessie Buckley's micro French bob looks gorgeous with her auburn hair colour. A short fringe can be tricky to pull off, but when done right, it's one of the most chic hairstyles to go for.
23. Irina Shayk's side bangs
If you have naturally straight hair, this is the short hairstyle for you. Opt for a side parting to add more volume, and you can even embrace some side bangs to create some more texture.
24. Cynthia Erivo's ultra short coils
For the ultimate low-maintenance hairstyle, there's no going wrong with these short natural coils. We love Cynthia's icy blonde style, but this can be done with any hair colour.
25. Claire Danes' French girl bob
A set of the best hot rollers wil help you to achieve Claire Danes' loose wavy French girl bob. This is a cut that speaks for itself, so there's no need to over style it - these subtle waves complement her bob perfectly.
26. Jodie Turner-Smith vintage waves
These 20s style waves make the perfect short hair statement. This one will take some styling, but with some hair gel and a small comb, it's simple to recreate. Copy Jodie Turner-Smith with waves across the forehead, or experiment with some face framing shapes.
27. Halle Berry's pixie undercut
An edgy pixie style, this undercut is a cool take on a classic style. We love how Halle Berry has embraced her roots and contrasted her undercut with bleach blonde ends, but it will look just as good with natural colour.
28. Kris Jenner's layered pixi
When cut right, a pixie hardly needs any styling. Case in point, Kris Jenner's cut. With multiple short, feathered layers, it has endless natural texture and volume. But there's no harm in using a couple of styling products to enhance the look further.
29. Solange's statement afro
We love Solange's bleach blonde afro that looks absolutely gorgeous on her. Whether you opt for a statement colour or stick to your natural hue, this is a style for curly, coily hair types that always looks good.
30. Greta Gerwig's choppy bob
A choppy bob like this has a chic yet playful feel that can be done with pretty much all hair lengths - but looks best with a cropped bob. Go for short, feathered layers throughout for increased texture and volume.
31. Lea Seydoux's sleek pixie crop with side part
One of the easiest ways to style a short haircut, this look can be done with minimal styling products. Part to the side and slick down with gel or a leave-in conditioner, or even clip in place for extra security.
32. Ariana DeBose's volumised crop with side bangs
With shorter layers on top that have been teased up, Ariana DeBose's style has infinite volume. Hairspray will be your best friend when channelling this look - use rollers to create a full curl and mist on hairspray for extra hold.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
Royal expert says this member of the royal family is ‘almost certainly’ next to release a tell-all memoir
According to a royal expert, 'Spare' could be moving into the background
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The Clarins 12 day Beauty Advent Calendar is now discounted - and it includes the glossy lip balm Kate Middleton loves
The Clarins 12-day Beauty Advent Calendar has been discounted - and it has some incredible items that are a perfect little treat!
By Laura Harman Published