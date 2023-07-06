French girl hair is the low-key yet chic way to wear your hair this summer - here’s how to achieve it at home

French girl hair is just as alluring as French girl style. Relaxed, undone and effortlessly cool, we never tire of seeing the chic hairstyles (and outfits) that emerge from France. And while ‘French girl hair’ encompasses several different styles, most possess that lived-in texture that so many of us are desperate to emulate.

“French women have the ability to make even the simplest hairstyles look incredibly sophisticated,” says Domenico Casella, senior stylist at Neville Hair & Beauty. Take the French bob, for instance. The nation took a classic bob with bangs hairstyle and dressed it down with shattered ends and natural, tousled texture for an infinitely cooler crop.

Of course, you don’t have to go short to recreate French girl hair. Long hairstyles can get in on the action too with the help of carefully placed layers and a product (or two). The key, regardless of length, is it to take a less-is-more approach. Below, the experts break down how.

French girl hair: What you need to know

What is French girl hair?

"French girl hair refers to a hairstyle that embodies the effortless and natural look commonly associated with French women," says Jack Litherland, pro stylist at Hadley Yates Salon. "It is characterized by loose, undone beach hair waves or tousled texture, often with a slightly disheveled appearance," he continues.

On why French girl hair is so alluring, Ryan Wilkes, pro hairstylist at Hershesons, believes it comes down to “the effortless texture that appears to occur by itself.” Essentially, it’s the opposite of try-hard. And while some trends are defined by the cut (like the shag haircut or butterfly haircut), French girl hair is more about the finish – meaning any style, short or long, can recreate it.

"The aim of the style is to appear effortless as if the person just rolled out of bed with perfectly imperfect hair," adds Litherland.

How to achieve that effortless ‘French Girl Hair’ look at home

The first thing to do is to put down the tools. So, put your best hair straighteners and best curling irons to one side. “When it comes to achieving that coveted French girl hair at home, less is more,” assures Casella. This applies to styling, products and even washing. Start with a good quality shampoo and conditioner to keep your locks healthy and shiny. “French women focus on maintaining the health of their hair without going overboard on products,” says Casella.

It's important to note here that second-day hair tends to have the weight that’s required for tousled texture. So, follow Wilkes advice and “avoid washing your hair every single day.” The next tip is to “embrace your natural texture,” says Casella, “whether it’s straight, wavy or curly.” To do this, let the hair air-dry instead of reaching for your best hair dryer.

While hair is still damp, always apply a texturizing mist. “This will help give hair that effortless texture and boost volume,” says Casella. And as French women understand the importance of maintaining hair health, it’s a good idea to apply an oil or leave-in cream too. “Your best dry shampoo is also a handy tool for adding volume and absorbing any excess oil,” adds Casella.

What to ask for in the salon to nail the French Girl Hair trend

“Overall, the goal is to achieve a chic and effortlessly beautiful hairstyle that exudes a sense of nonchalant elegance,” says Litherland. To achieve this, ask your stylist for a haircut that’s low-maintenance and versatile, says Casella. While Wilkes recommends a jaw-length bob, Litherland says this style “is often associated with shoulder-length to long hair.” Our advice? Find a picture reference of the style and length that you’re after and show your stylist for advice.

“Long layers are always a good idea to add movement and texture,” continues Casella, especially if your hair is shoulder-length or beyond. Litherland agrees and suggests asking for face-framing layers similar to the C-shape haircut. As for color, most French women steer clear of all over highlights, preferring something that’s softer and more natural-looking, like subtle balayage hair instead.

In terms of styling, "ask your stylist for loose waves and lots of texture with salt sprays or texturizing products," says Litherland. As we mention above, French girl hair is more about the finish than the haircut so styling is key.

Our favourite products for achieving ‘French Girl Hair’ at home

Hershesons Almost Everything Cream | £12 A leave-in conditioner that adds texture and boosts shine, Wilkes recommends applying this while hair is damp and reapplying it once the hair is dry for that French girl finish.

Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist | RRP: $36/£27 Achieve tousled texture with this lightweight mist that's so easy to apply - simply spritz it in, mess it up and voila, your hair will instantly look more French.