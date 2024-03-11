How to make a bathroom smell good - 8 ways to banish unwanted odours

Wondering how to make a bathroom smell good? Although it seems like an impossible task, there are quite a few neat tricks you can use to make your space as fragrant as possible at all times.

Everyone wants to know how to make your house smell good, whether for our guest's sake or just our peace of mind. And whilst you may have mastered how to make your kitchen smell good, the bathroom can be a little bit trickier for several reasons.

With drains, toilets and regular use, keeping on top of your bathroom's cleanliness can seem like a never-ending job never mind making sure it's smelling good. That's why we asked home and cleaning experts what easy steps you can take to keep your bathroom smelling fresh with minimal effort.

How to make a bathroom smell good: 8 easy steps

Even when you know how to clean a bathroom and how often you should clean your bathroom, some smells are too stubborn to be simply cleaned away. Whether you've been using the wrong products or perhaps have forgotten a step in your usual cleaning routine, unwanted scents can slip through the cracks.

If you're sick of turning your nose up every time you enter your bathroom then try these expert-recommended tips and you're space will be stink-free in no time.

1. Use natural cleaning products

Most of us know how to clean our house and have picked up all the expert cleaning hacks we've ever come across but using natural ingredients for cleaning is still quite uncommon. Not only can natural cleaners make quick work of a tough job but they're also much more affordable.

"One of the best ingredients to use for cleaning bathrooms is lemon juice, as it will help to dissolve limescale and soap buildup," explains Nancy Emery, in-house cleaning expert at Tap Warehouse. It'll also leave your bathroom with a refreshing smell."

She also recommends cleaning with baking soda when it comes to tackling the toilet bowl due to its odour-neutralising powers. "You can even fill a jar with baking soda and leave it open in your bathroom as a homemade diffuser, except this one will absorb any nasty smells, leaving your bathroom smelling fresh. Remember to replace the baking soda once a week," explains Nancy.

Nancy Emery Social Links Navigation Cleaning and home expert After working in the lifestyle content-creating sector for over 17 years, Nancy became the resident home expert at Tap Warehouse. She writes articles providing expert advice on several topics such as cleaning, home trends and interiors for homeowners.

2. Stay on top of mould

There are several unexpected places mould may be hiding in your home, and your bathroom is one of them. Knowing how to clean grout properly and even the best way to clean your shower curtain is a great start to keeping the mould out of your bathroom.

"One of the root causes of a stinky bathroom is mould and mildew build-up. That musty smell you get as you open your shower enclosure or the nasty black spores forming around your tiles or bath are clear signs you need to clean more regularly," explains Nancy.

To get rid of mould in your bathroom you can quickly clean it with bleach, however, if you want to use natural methods then Nancy recommends cleaning with vinegar. Allowing the bleach or vinegar solution to seep into the mould for around 30 minutes will mean a much more effective clean.

3. Deodorise drains

Perhaps one of the worst culprits in your bathroom for giving off unwanted smells is drains. A gurgling drain is one of the common bathroom sounds you should never ignore as this usually means the pipes are blocked with hair and grime.

Speaking to a cleaning professional at Property Rescue, Emily Barron, she explains, "Drains are a common area causing nasty smells, but luckily this is a super easy fix. You can eliminate the odours by using a simple mixture of baking soda and white vinegar, pouring this down the drain and following it with hot water minutes later will deodorise it."

Emily Barron Social Links Navigation Cleaning professional at Propery Rescue With over a decade of experience in both cleaning and maintaining properties, Emily is a specialist in deep cleaning and removal cleaning services. She not only works to clean thoroughly deep clean spaces but also transforms them for her clients.

4. Empty your bin regularly

This may seem like an obvious idea, but as bathroom bins aren't as commonly used as ones in our kitchen they can often get forgotten about. However, bins can be quite the silent killer when it comes to unwanted smells especially if you've recently decluttered your bathroom.

"Not only can a bin full of old rubbish create smells but it may also attract insects and pests that can contribute to foul odours," explains Peter Clayton, managing director of Trade Plumbing.

Even the smallest piece of rubbish, such as used makeup wipes or sanitary products can create a bad aroma in your whole bathroom. It's also a great idea to get decompostable small bin liners for your bathroom bin, this will stop any rubbish from sticking to the external pin and causing further clean-up.

Peter Clayton Social Links Navigation Managing Director of Trade Plumbing Ltd Having worked in the plumbing and heating industry for over 35 years, Peter has developed a wide range of knowledge regarding bathroom solutions and plumbing systems.

5. Know which scents to use

Lighting one of the best-scented candles is perhaps the easiest fix for getting your bathroom smelling good. However, a little more thought can go into scent-scaping your space to make sure it's exactly to your liking and that you're investing in scents that stick around for longer.

So what scents are best for our bathrooms? Speaking to Interior Designer, Keely Smith, she says, "One of the easiest ways to spruce up any bathroom is through aroma. Fresh scents have the power to shift our mood and reduce stress levels."

Keely explains that her favourite natural air fresheners include baking soda infused with essential oils, slices of fragrant citrus and pots of green living plants. Having one of the best fragrant house plants in your bathroom is a great way of naturally scenting the space.

Aside from that, Keely recommends finding an oil diffuser that would work for your space, scents such as eucalyptus, tea tree or ylang-ylang are perfect for a bathroom she points out.

scents such as eucalyptus, tea tree or ylang-ylang are perfect for a bathroom

Keely Smith Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Keely is the lead interior designer at JD Elite Interiors and has over a decade of experience working with design studios, and private companies and as a freelance designer. She provides expert advice for several reputable publications.

6. Control the humidity

Our bathrooms are one of the most humid places in our homes all year round, which is why investing in the best dehumidifier for a bathroom is a great remedy for this. If you do not want to purchase a dehumidifier then several plants can help with condensation in any room but you might need more help if you're bathroom is regularly used.

"For bathrooms without a fan, humidity can be difficult to control, leading to dampness. To avoid a damp smell within your bathroom I recommend opening your window, after having a hot bath or shower, to provide ventilation," explains Peter. He does, however, warn against opening your bathroom door as it can allow the humidity to reach other parts of your house.

7. Wash your towels regularly

When smells start to linger in your bathroom, your first thought might not be the towels hanging on the door. Sometimes you can not realise just quite how often your towels need washing and even the signs your towels need replacing can go unnoticed for a while.

Steve explains, "Damp towels can be a breeding ground for bacteria and mould, which can spread foul smells throughout your bathroom." Keeping on top of your towel's washing cycle will not only deter smells but also make any trips to the bathroom much safer for you.

8. Schedule regular cleans

One of the easiest ways to keep your bathroom smelling its very best is by simply keeping on top of cleaning. Emily explains that regular maintenance is the number one must in ensuring your bathroom stays smelling fresh and clean.

"Keep on top of the important areas like the toilet, sink and shower, just a quick wipe around each day or every few days with a disinfectant spray can eliminate mildew and bacteria that create unwanted odours," she explains. This doesn't mean you have to tackle cleaning the shower head or figuring out how to get rid of limescale every day but a wipe around now and then will make deep cleans a lot easier.

Now you know all the best ways to make a bathroom smell good, be prepared for guests to comment on how lovely your space is. Being able to detect where certain smells are coming from is the quickest way to finding solutions and enforcing either deodorising techniques, cleaning or scent boosts.