The five 'curious' bathroom sounds you should never ignore, warn experts

There are many things we can get away with avoiding in our homes, like that one dusty corner we can never seem to reach, or that mess of boxes in the loft begging to be organised. But these sounds in your bathroom are certainly not something you should be ignoring.

Every home is prone to the odd noise here and there, from creaking floorboards to tinkering pipes however, it turns out there are common bathroom sounds known to plumbers taken as warning signs as potential problems. These areas of concern could then result in a hefty repair bill if they go unattended for too long.

You may have successfully avoided making any of the worst bathroom design mistakes to create a space to be proud of however, even your newly fitted suite can fall victim to everyday wear and tear, which can lead to the odd strange noise from the toilet or taps.

The 5 bathroom sounds you should never ignore

"Of the sounds not to ignore - groaning, gurgling or water hammer are up there as they could mean main pipe blockages requiring a plumber," says Matthew Ferris, master plumber and founder of Ferris Plumbing. "Preventing problems is, by all means, crucial, so it's important to follow maintenance routines to extend everything's lifespan."

1. Bubbling toilet

Ignoring this sound is particularly easy to do, as we don't often hang around the toilet long enough post-flush to listen out for any mysterious or strange noises. But the sound of bubbling or gargling in your toilet can be the first sign that something is not quite right.

"A bubbling toilet usually means a faulty flush valve/flapper isn't sealing properly, which results in it wasting water," Matthew explains. Replacing these inexpensive parts is a simple DIY." If you're up for the task of fixing the issues yourself, Matthew recommends taking the following steps:

Assess if the toilet flush valve is sealing properly after each flush, also look for any gaps or intermittent bubbles coming from the bottom of the toilet bowl.

If you find fault sealing then you will need to buy a replacement valve, also known as a flapper, just make sure the one you buy is compatible with your toilet model.

Once you have your replacement valve, turn off your toilet water supply and flush the toilet to empty the remaining water in the tank.

Then remove the old valve and install the new one following the instructions provided on the packaging, each one is a little different so the instructions provided will be best.

Finally, turn your water back on and test for proper flushing and refilling, as well as for the lack of bubbles.

As an example of how affordable values are, you can buy a Viva Skylo Lever Or Push Button Dual Flush Valve for under £15 at ToolStation.

2. Dripping tap

It's not just the problem of how to get rid of limescale when it comes to taps, you've also got to look out for consistent dripping and leakage. Although it may not seem like much water is being wasted, constant dripping water can hike up your water bills when left to continue for months. Luckily Matthew has just the fix.

He says, "Intermittent dripping taps point to worn washers that need swapping. I stock common sizes for my customers to borrow free of charge while they do the quick job. Constant dripping can however mean valve replacement may be needed."

If you think your tap needs its washer replaced then do not worry, the process couldn't be easier:

Firstly you need to check if the washers at the end of the faucet handles or spouts are visibly worn down.

If you notice significant signs of wear then make a note of which faucet brand your tap is and make measurements to ensure you get the right sized replacement.

Visit your local hardware store as they will more often than not carry all common washer sizes.

When you have your new washer, turn off the water lines to your faucet and disassemble the handles and spouts to gain access to the washers.

Simply swap in the new washers, reassemble the faucet and turn the water back on. You should immediately notice a lack of dripping water!

We recommend Amazon's £3.25 Assortment of Rubber Flat packs of 13 Tap Washers 3/8" or 1/2" or 3/4" for sealing drips on sink or bath taps.

3. Whistling windows

Have you started to hear a howling in your home? Don't call in pest control or the ghost hunters just yet as it's most likely your windows that are causing the strange whistling sounds. Matthew explains, "Whistling windows can signal air leaks around frames or sashes depending on what kind of frame you have."

Broken seals could also be the answer as to why your windows have condensation on the inside, it's not just air but also moisture that can get in through the smallest gaps. Matthew suggests this quick DIY job if you're starting to hear your windows whistling:

When your windows are particularly loud, perhaps on a windier day, listen closely to where the sound is coming from and which specific windows are indicating airflow.

Then simply apply weatherstripping tape to seal any gaps in the sashes and frames, for aesthetic purposes, you can use clear tape.

Should the swelling persist or worsen then you may need to call in a professional for further caulking or realignment.

4. Banging towel rail

Having our bathroom radiators and towel rails working at maximum efficiency is important if you're looking for ways to save money on energy bills. That's why you can't ignore any bang or hissing noises that your towel rail might be producing.

"A banging towel rail could be loose brackets or air pockets in radiator valves," says Matthew. "These are easy fixes once you determine the cause - again, often DIY jobs."

He explains that hissing generally means trapped air and may simply resolve after running fixtures fully. Persistent hissing however many require further inspection. If you're a newbie to radiator care then Matthew has suggested a method for fixing it:

Verify the source of the banging sound and inspect the wall brackets that are securing the radiator or towel rail.

If you find the brackets to be loose then tighten the wall anchors that are securing them. For towel rails make sure to check for any loose connections to water lines as well.

Should the banging persist after tightening any wall anchors then bleeding your radiator should cure the problem, if it does not then contacting a plumber is the next step.

5. Hissing fixtures

Not only can you hear your tap dripping but it might also be creating a hissing sound too, this can be from either water or air pushing out of the fixture. "If your bathroom taps are fitted with aerators these can become blocked by limescale," explains David Cruz, a plumbing expert from MyJobQuote.

"This creates a smaller hole for the water to get through resulting in a hissing when you turn the tap on," he continues. "Similarly, if there is a worn-out washer on your tap it can cause the tap to vibrate and hiss as the water is trying to flow out. " If a washer is your issue then follow the same steps suggested by Matthew for a leaky tap.

A hissing sound can also come from your water pressure being too high in either your tap or shower's water supply regulator. You will need to get a plumber in to fix this one unfortunately as they will be able to set the regulator at the correct pressure for you.

Eradicate limescale by cleaning with vinegar, it's one of the most effective methods we've tried for completely removing the scaly substance.

Although they're all too easy to avoid these noises are the first sign of a problem and should therefore not be ignored.

"Bathrooms are full of activity and noise with all those pipes, taps, and drains. For the most part, we ignore them," says David. "However, some of these sounds may be telling you that there is a problem in your bathroom, so you should pay attention." So whilst it may be nothing, it's always best to check as it might save you costly repairs down the line.