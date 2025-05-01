Industry experts reveal why it's important to clean drains during a heatwave, more than at any other time

With the upcoming heatwave giving us a taste of summer, there's no doubt the whole nation will be enjoying the sunshine. But you may want to clear your drains first, before your home becomes filled with unpleasant odours.

You may think knowing how to clean your kitchen sink drain has you covered, and if you do it regularly enough, you may be safe. But large blockages can often go unnoticed until something gives them away, like unusually high outdoor temperatures.

Even if you avoid the things you should never pour down the drain, everyday usage of our kitchen and bathroom drains can still lead to some pretty bad buildup. And as the weather continues to improve, it's more crucial than ever to keep on top of this before it becomes a problem.

Why you need to clear your drains before a heatwave

Even if you're someone who takes pride in making your home smell good, drains can be the secret saboteur of all your hard work.

Once they've taken a beating from food waste, hair buildup, soap and continuous products, drains can start to emit an odour. A smell so pungent that even your best scented candles won't be able to combat it.

This is only worsened when the hot weather arrives, which we're set to see continue into the summer months. So while you may have missed the telltale sign of slow drainage, those blocked pipes will be unmissable soon enough.

"No one wants a foul smell entering their home, which is why it’s worth giving your drains a refresh as we head into summer," says Andy Ellis, a shower and bathroom expert at Vidalux.co.uk.

"Unknown blockages can start to smell when the weather warms up, and the longer you leave them, the more damage they’re doing to pipework, which could leave you with an even bigger and more expensive problem," he adds.

So, if you're worried about making your bathroom smell good to guests or don't want your drains taking over your first al-fresco feast, here are some natural remedies recommended by Andy to clear drains with ease...

1. Boiling water

If you don't have time to deep clean your home or simply don't have anything in the house to help, then even the simplest solutions can work.

"Pouring boiling water down drains is a simple yet effective hack that can help fix drain clogs by melting and loosening any grease or scum that is in the pipes," explains Andy.

He does, however, point out that this method is only effective for minor clogs; more stubborn blockages will need stronger ingredients.

2. Baking soda and vinegar

The power of cleaning with vinegar will be no surprise to you as a homeowner, thanks to its versatility and effectiveness. Pair that with the abrasive qualities of baking soda, and you have a fantastic drain unblocker.

"When mixed together, they begin to fizz, which can help break down clogs and build up. This is particularly effective in tackling clogs that have formed from everyday use and include hair, grease and other debris," points out Andy.

For the best results, he recommends first pouring the baking soda down the drain and then the vinegar. Cover it and let the solution sit for around 30 minutes before flushing it away with hot water.

3. Lemon juice

Similar to cleaning with baking soda and vinegar, lemon is a fantastic natural alternative to harsh chemicals.

Andy echoes this, "Lemon juice is another great ingredient to help combat clogged drains thanks to its acidic nature. It also helps combat any odours by leaving behind a fresh, citric scent."

He advises combining with baking soda for extra strength and pouring the solution down the drain. Again, let it sit for 30 minutes before washing away with boiling water.

Shop drain unblocking solutions

Another job to add to the pre-summer list is cleaning your BBQ, so that when you're ready to start dining outside, your grill will be awaiting you. And now you don't have to worry about foul-smelling drains, just about burning those sausages.