Dr Amir Khan reveals the 5 symptoms you should 'never' ignore, no matter how 'vague' they are

If you're not a frequent flyer at the GP's office and avoid the 8 am phone queue whenever possible, you're not alone. Whether it's to discuss possible menopause symptoms or keeping cholesterol levels healthy, many of us are guilty of putting off a doctor's appointment when we need one.

According to research, led by Co-Op Health, it's as many as two in three UK adults. One in six of us has also put off making an appointment over eight times before finally picking up the phone, with two in five not feeling the problem was 'bad' enough to warrant a visit to the doctor's.

But there are some symptoms you should never ignore, says Dr Amir Khan, though they're often nothing to worry about.

"People often ask me what a patient's most worrying symptom might be, and it's a hard question to answer as symptoms have so many potential causes. More often than not, they turn out to be okay once investigated," he says in a video shared to Instagram.

Symptoms you should never ignore

1. Unexplained weight loss

The doctor warns that if you're "dropping pounds without changing your diet or exercise routine", then you should make an appointment to see your doctor.

"It could be linked to things like type 2 diabetes, thyroid disease, digestive disorders, or even some cancers," he says. "Always worth getting checked out. We might do some blood [tests] and an examination. Come and speak to us."

2. Persistent fatigue

Keep trying to sleep better but still feeling tired all the time? It's time to see your doctor. "Don't just push through it," says Dr Khan.

"If you're constantly exhausted, even after a full night's sleep, it could be a sign of something more serious going on," he says. "It could be iron deficiency (anaemia), chronic fatigue syndrome, thyroid disorders, or even heart disease, or something more sinister."

3. Blood where it shouldn't be

"Seeing blood in your urine, stools, or when coughing can be alarming, but it can also have a very innocent," he says. "Things like piles or infection can be the cause but it could also point to certain cancers."

With unexplained bleeding, it's better to go to your doctor sooner rather than later, he adds, so don't put off booking an appointment.

4. Lumps or bumps

A new or changing lump or bump can be a sign of serious conditions like cancer, but much like the other symptoms you should never ignore on Dr Khan's list, they can have an innocent explanation too.

However, "any [lump or bump] that's changing in size, shape, or feel should be checked," the doctor warns. "This includes breast lumps, testicular lumps, or swollen glands. Early detection saves lives."

5. Chest pain or shortness of breath

"Don't assume it's just anxiety or indigestion," warns Dr Khan. "Chest pain or breathlessness, especially if it comes on suddenly or with exertion, could be a sign of a heart attack, pulmonary embolism, or even a silent heart condition."

If you're experiencing the symptoms of a heart attack or having an emergency, always seek immediate help and dial 999. Contrary to popular belief, the signs of a heart attack in women are the same as in men and, according to the NHS, include:

Chest pain - a feeling of pressure, heaviness, tightness or squeezing across your chest

Pain in other parts of the body - it can feel as if the pain is spreading from your chest to your arms (usually the left arm, but it can affect both arms), jaw, neck, back and tummy

Feeling lightheaded or dizzy

Sweating

Shortness of breath

Feeling sick (nausea) or being sick (vomiting)

an overwhelming feeling of anxiety (similar to a panic attack)

Coughing or wheezing

"Remember, they're often benign and innocent causes for these symptoms, so don't worry too much. Just come and speak to us and let us do some investigating," the doctor says.