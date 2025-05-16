Dr Amir Khan reveals 5 hormonal symptoms women 'absolutely' shouldn't ignore, even when told to by doctors

If you've put off making a doctor's appointment to discuss your period, possible menopause symptoms, or anything related to your health for that matter, you're far from alone.

A recent report by The Fawcett Society found that a third of women avoid going to the doctors because of embarrassment or anxiety, with almost two-thirds saying that their health problems are "not taken seriously" when they do.

Being a GP himself, Dr Amir Khan says it's a problem he's familiar with. He says women are often "told to ignore" common issues that deserve "proper medical attention".

"Hormonal imbalances in women can cause a number of symptoms that are often ignored or dismissed - I wouldn’t, and would always recommend getting them checked and managed," he said in the caption of the video.

A post shared by Dr Amir Khan GP (@doctoramirkhan) A photo posted by on

Hormonal problem symptoms

1. Heavy or irregular periods

"If you're bleeding through your pads or tampons every hour, bleeding for more than seven days, or skipping periods altogether, don't ignore it," the doctor says.

"This could be a sign of endometriosis, adenomyosis, PCOS, thyroid issues, or even fibroids," he warns. "It's not just bad luck or something you should have to put up with."

Many women also experience heavy periods over 40 as a sign of early perimenopause, with a study published in the International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology finding that 80% of women between 42 and 52 would consider their blood flow to be "heavy".

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Persistent fatigue

While the doctor acknowledges that we all get tired sometimes, he says there's a difference between needing an early night and constantly feeling tired.

"If you feel wiped out despite sleeping well, it could be hormonal," he says. "Think low thyroid, low iron, B12 deficiency, or cortisol dysregulation from chronic stress."

He adds: "It's not laziness. It could be something serious."

3. Acne that won't go away

While we think of acne as a 'teenage' problem, or hope that it is anyway, many women experience the condition later on in life as well.

This can be normal, says Dr Khan, but it can also be a sign of a hormonal condition, especially if the problem is around the jaw line or chin area.

"Adult hormonal acne is real and often linked to high androgens like PCOS. It can also be triggered by perimenopause," he says.

"A good skin care routine won't fix it. This needs a hormonal workup."

4. Hair loss

There are many causes of hair loss in women, and there's a strong link between hair loss and menopause, so it's no surprise that it's also one of the symptoms of a hormonal issue.

However, it's very important to see your doctor if you are losing your hair, says Dr Khan. "Hair falling out in clumps or widening parting at the top of your head could point to thyroid imbalance, low iron levels, a scalp issue, or be menopause related," he says.

5. Mood swings

Mood swings, anxiety, or low libido are three more symptoms of a hormonal issue that you shouldn't ignore, says Dr Khan. While they can all seem 'normal' or be put down to a certain time of the month, there could be a bigger issue.

"Hormones don't just affect your periods, they affect your brain too. Oestrogen, progesterone, and testosterone all influence mood, motivation, and sex drive," he says.

"Sudden mood changes, PMS that floors you, or feeling completely disconnected from yourself - that's not just being hormonal, that's a medical issue."

Dr Amir Khan finished the video by urging women to take any of these symptoms to their doctor, who will "hopefully" listen to them.

Earlier this month, the doctor also shared five other general symptoms you should never ignore, including unexplained weight loss and chest pain.