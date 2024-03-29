What's the link between hair loss and menopause? Plus, what you can do about it

Menopause is something most women will go through at some point in their life but the symptoms we experience can vary. While hot flushes, weight gain and mood swings can be really unpleasant to deal with, there’s another distressing symptom we may not think about until it happens: hair loss.

It’s not precisely known how common it is to experience menopause as one of the causes of hair thinning in women, but research from the West Pomeranian University of Technology has shown that it can affect between 20 to 60% of women before they reach 60. Hair loss in women is different to men because it tends to cause thinning across the scalp and temples rather than typical bald patches. Hair restoration specialist Michael Mouzakis says, "It’s not commonly talked about as one of the menopause symptoms, but it happens to a lot of women. It can cause a lot of stress. Losing hair can decrease confidence and negative impact on a person’s mental health as well."

The fact that perimenopause and menopause symptoms can last years, or even decades for some people, means they can have a dramatic effect on your health and wellbeing. We’ve spoken to experts, including specialist doctors, to find out more about the link between hair loss and menopause, and what can be done to prevent it.

Can menopause cause hair loss?

Yes, there is a clear link between menopause and hair loss. Our aging process affects the whole body, and this includes our hair follicles. As our body starts to produce lower levels of oestrogen and progesterone during perimenopause, our hair grows slower than it used to and it can fall out faster. Mouzakis, who works with The Private Clinic, says, "These hormones are essential for hair growth and health. After menopause, oestrogen no longer counters testosterone and DHT (an androgen) can cause a change in the hair follicles on the scalp so that they become smaller in diameter, shorter in length and lighter in colour until they eventually shed."

Hair thinning and hair loss in women during menopause doesn't just apply to the hair on the head - it can also occur elsewhere on the body too. You might also notice hair in places that you haven't seen before, such as your upper lip or chin.

Is it normal to lose hair in menopause?

As the research shows, hair loss and menopause don't go hand-in-hand for everyone. Some people will go through menopause, becoming postmenopausal, without seeing any impact on their hair thickness while others will.

Dr Fionnuala Barton, a GP and British Menopause Society-accredited specialist explains that telogen (the hair follicle's resting stage) is a normal part of the hair cycle. Anyone can expect to experience hair shedding when you wash or brush your hair during this time, but menopause can contribute to a prolonged phase of telogen shedding or an imbalance of the hair growth schedule, which means your hair can come out in clumps.

While hair loss and menopause may be something that many women have to deal with, Dr Barton recommends looking at other common causes of hair loss in women along with menopause. She says: “There may also be indirect effects on hair health because of the changes to immune and metabolic health that also occur as our hormones change, including an increase in susceptibility to autoimmune disease and nutritional insufficiencies.” Other causes include hereditary conditions, female pattern hair loss, stress, and medical treatment such as chemotherapy.

Symptoms of menopausal hair loss

Dr Dilan Fernando, a hair transplant surgeon and co-founder of The Treatment Rooms, says there are several ways to spot menopausal hair loss. It might not be obvious at first, but over time you may start to notice symptoms like dryness, a thin ponytail, and a widening hair parting.

It can be useful to take photos of the hair loss or places where hair is thinning to show a doctor if you’re seeking treatment.

Here are the most common signs of menopausal hair loss:

Your hair parting widens

Your hair doesn’t grow as long as it used to

Your hair becomes drier and thinner in texture

You scalp becomes more visible in places

Your ponytail feels thinner

Hair on your temples looks thinner

Your hairline looks less dense

Will hair loss from menopause grow back?

Hair loss during menopause can be temporary or permanent depending on the person, says Dr Roshan Vara, a hair transplant surgeon who also works with The Treatment Rooms. "The rate it falls out can reduce once the hormone levels stabilise so it's important to explore how treatments can help limit the loss. We recommend consulting with a healthcare professional with a specialist interest in hair to see how they can help."

With so many changes happening to a woman’s body at this time in their life, Dr Fernando agrees that it’s important to speak to a medical professional for advice on how to stop thinning hair or hair that's falling out. "For some individuals, particularly those with underlying genetic predispositions to hair loss, the regrowth may be limited," he notes.

How to look after your hair during menopause