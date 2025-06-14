A popular diet has been linked to a 92% reduction in hot flushes, new study reveals

There are lots of proven ways to deal with menopause symptoms like hot flushes, including exercise, avoiding trigger foods, and wearing light clothing. This is one of the few studies suggesting that including more of something in your diet could be the way forward.

The study, published in Menopause, the journal of The Menopause Society, found that following a vegan diet for menopause can significantly reduce the severity of hot flushes.

The results came after researchers reviewed data on the benefits of a low-fat, plant-based diet. After 12 weeks, severe hot flushes were reduced by 92% in a vegan group of participants who supplemented the traditional plant-based diet with soybeans.

No significant changes were seen in the control group that followed an omnivorous diet.

Interestingly, the level of processing in the soybean product didn't make a difference either, confirming experts' theories that animal- and plant-based foods affect our bodies differently, even if they are equally processed.

The soybean-rich diet was also found to help sustainable weight loss, with a mean loss of 3.6kg for the vegan group and 0.2kg in the control group.

"This study highlights the potential positive effects of a plant-based diet rich in soy (regardless of the level of processing) in terms of both hot flash and weight management," said Dr Stephanie Faubion, the medical director for The Menopause Society. "Given these and the other known benefits in terms of lowering heart disease and cancer risk, women in midlife should consider leaning into a plant-based diet."

While this study is unique in linking soybeans of all processing types with a lower severity of hot flushes, it's not the first to suggest a vegan diet for menopause.

Research published in the Complementary Therapies in Medicine found a link between a soybean-rich vegan diet, gut health, and perimenopause. "A vegan diet with soybeans is rich in fibre and compounds called isoflavones, which help increase the abundance of gut bacteria that fight inflammation and stabilise oestrogen levels, which helps fight hot flashes," said Dr Hana Kahleova, the lead author of the study.

"Avoiding meat also helps to decrease the amount [of] gut bacteria linked to increased inflammation," she said.

What are soybeans?

Soybeans are a legume, part of the pea family. They are used to make different foods in Chinese and Japanese cuisine, with the products becoming more popular in the UK in recent years, according to the British Dietetic Association (BDA).

The BDA says some people believe soya foods can reduce the risk of heart disease and a reduction in menopausal symptoms (due to the isoflavones they contain), as the research above found.

Where can you find soya-rich products?

Edamame

Tofu

Soya-based mince and meat alternatives

Soya milk

Soya-based yogurts

Miso

Tempeh

Soy sauce

Some types of protein powder

A note on ultra-processed foods

The study highlights the benefits of a vegan diet for menopause and suggests that, regardless of whether the soybean product is an ultra-processed food or not, you'll see the benefits.

It's important to note that ultra-processed foods have been linked to adverse cardiometabolic and mental health conditions and overall higher mortality risk, so they are not suitable as a large component of any diet.

Where possible, soya-rich natural foods and products that have undergone limited production will be best. Edamame, for example.