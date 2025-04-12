Davina McCall says entering perimenopause was 'terrifying and lonely' - and it left her 'furious' at her lack of knowledge on the subject

This is what the TV presenter found herself saying when she realised she was going through perimenopause. She 'had no idea' what it was or how it would affect her body.

And Davina's not the only one. You'd be hard pushed to find a woman who knows exactly what perimenopause feels like or what to expect. And uninformed is exactly how Davina found herself when she started experiencing menopause symptoms.

"I was furious at the lack of knowledge that I had as a 43-year-old woman going through perimenopause," she revealed while speaking at this year's Advertising Week Europe. "And (I was) terrified, lonely, not knowing what it was."

Davina said, "I had no idea. And I thought, how, why? Why do I not know about this? I spoke to a couple of doctors. I was like, I know nothing. I literally know nothing. This is so insulting.

"There's nothing you can do to avoid it," she added. "There's no magic pill that you can take... It's going to happen to all women. And then I thought, well, I'll just start talking about it."

It's what led her to release her Channel 4 documentary, Davina McCall: Sex, Myths and the Menopause, where she documented her own menopause journey and shared the highs, lows, myths and truths about the experience.

It's also what fuelled her desire to start her Begin Again podcast, where she shares all types of insight on women's health, including a host of healthy habits to prepare you for menopause and why bone health is so important for those going through menopause.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's not just Davina who is trying to bring better menopause education to our screens. Channel 4's comedy-dramaThe Change, season 2 of which has just been released, has reframed menopause for a wider audience and helped to show the massive physical and emotional experience as something that's actually positive.

Maybe if Davina had a show like this, or a podcast and documentary like the ones she has now made, back when she first started experiencing perimenopause 14 years ago, her experience would've been at least a little more understandable.