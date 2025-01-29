This 10-minute stretching routine can help loosen stiff joints without a single squat

Age, hormonal changes, exercise routine, and other lifestyle factors can take a toll on the body, leading to stiff joints and aching muscles. But you don't need to spend hours stretching out to work out how to loosen stiff joints, a simple 10-minute routine will do.

Stretching and mobility exercises can help alleviate the discomfort - but if it's not done correctly or frequently enough, stiff joints can put us at risk of injury down the line, says Laura Wilson, physiotherapist and founder of The Swiss Touch. "Stiffness reduces the joint's range of motion and is accompanied by pain, limiting activities and creating a cycle of inactivity and worsening stiffness. To compensate for restricted movement, the body also often adopts unnatural patterns, placing added strain on other joints and muscles and increasing the risk of secondary issues."

Even a 10-minute stretching routine like this one can help loosen stiff joints and keep you moving. You could also pick up one of the best stretching apps to see a difference. However, if the problem continues, it's important to speak to your doctor and/or a physiotherapist as stiff joints can signal other health conditions and you may need more intervention.

How to loosen stiff joints

Physiotherapist Laura Wilson reveals how to loosen stiff joints with these five simple stretches. All you need is a yoga mat or some comfortable floor space to do them.

for hip and lower back Chest to knee stretch Lying on your back with your knees bent, bring one knee towards your chest. Gently pull it closer with your hands. Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds, then slowly lower your leg. Repeat this movement with other leg, and then two to three times on each leg. for hamstrings and knees Hamstring Stretch Sit on the floor with your legs straight out in front of you. Reach towards your toes, keeping your knees as straight as comfortably possible. Try and hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds. Alternatively, you can do this stretch standing up - place one heel on a slightly elevated surface and lean forward. Repeat whichever version you prefer two to three times on each leg. for shoulders and upper back Shoulder rolls Stand or sit with good posture. Roll your shoulders forward in a circular motion for 10 to 15 repetitions then roll your shoulders backwards for 10 to 15 repetitions. This is also one of the easiest desk exercises to do if you struggle with poor posture. for neck Neck Rotations and Tilts Gently turn your head to the right, holding for a few seconds. Then, turn your head to the left, holding for a few seconds. Repeat 5-10 times on each side. Gently tilt your head to the right, bringing your ear towards your shoulder. Hold for a few seconds. Repeat on the left side. Repeat 5-10 times on each side. Avoid forcing your neck into any position that causes pain. for ankles Ankle rotations Sit or lie down on the floor with one leg extended. Rotate your ankle clockwise for 10 to 15 repetitions then rotate your ankle counterclockwise for 10-15 repetitions. Repeat with the other ankle.

What else can help stiff joints in menopause?

Regular walks and weight-bearing exercises, along with a good protein and vitamin intake can help build bone and muscle mass to help keep joints moving smoothly, says Dr Aarthi Sinha, a GP who works with menopause platform Issviva.

This might include prioritising getting in 10,000 steps at home, including a quick 15-minute Pilates workout in your routine, or upping the number of protein-rich foods you eat every day.

"You can also take some simple over-the-counter pain remedies and use a warm compress at times. In my clinic, I see a lot of women who have tried these measures and are still experiencing significant pain on a daily basis. In these cases, I suggest a trial of HRT, which can also often be beneficial," she says.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Without proper intervention, stiff joints can cause serious issues - including an increased risk of falls, muscle strains, sprains, and joint degeneration. "Lack of movement can further accelerate the breakdown of cartilage within the joint, worsening stiffness and pain over time. This can lead to osteoarthritis and other degenerative joint conditions," says Wilson.

"Ultimately, tackling stiff and painful joints doesn't have one straightforward solution. The best thing is to speak to your doctor and implement a healthy holistic lifestyle approach to tackle various aspects. This will give you the best long-lasting solution," says Dr Sinha.

What causes very stiff joints?