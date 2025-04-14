Only have 10 minutes to work out? I use these 3 exercises to target every muscle in the body

While you might not think 10 minutes is long enough, consistency is key with exercise. With 10 minutes a day or every other day, you'll rack up between 35 and 70 minutes of strength training a week, which is more than enough when combined with some gentle cardio (like a 30-minute walk every day) to improve your strength, build muscle, and boost your mobility.

With a recent house move, I've had to cancel my gym membership and spend more time unpacking boxes than lifting weights in the last two weeks. A 10-minute workout and 10,000 steps is all I've had time for most days, and while it's been less than my usual routine, it's given me a bit of personal time and a mental break. So, I've seen the benefit of such exercises for myself.

You don't just have to take my word for it though. I've spoken with a certified personal trainer and strength training specialist to reveal why exercise snacking like this is a good idea and the three moves you can try.

Do 10-minute workouts work?

Yes, 10 minutes of exercise is enough to improve your strength, boost your mood, and help you work towards your fitness goals, says Charlotte Dunnell, certified personal trainer and strength training specialist. However, you need to choose your exercises carefully.

"Choose compound exercises, such as squats, deadlifts, and push-ups, as these engage multiple muscle groups," she suggests. "They are also great for improving joint strength, coordination, and mobility."

What's more, if you're new to exercise or returning after some time away from the weights, short sessions like these can be a "great way to ease yourself in and assess how your body feels after the workout," says Dunnell.

Studies back up what Dunnell says as well. For example, a study in the Lifestyle Medicine Journal found that just 10 minutes of exercise can help improve cardiovascular health, metabolic health, and body composition, while another, linked to the University of Bari, found that short 10-minute exercise bursts can boost concentration and attention span.

Studies on the strength benefits of short workouts have only been done on men, but research linked to CUNY Lehman College found "marked increases in strength and endurance can be attained" with just 3 strength training sessions a week, lasting 13 minutes each. That's promising.

"I'm a big believer in integrating fitness in an enjoyable and sustainable way," says Dunnell. "If 10 minutes feels realistic, that's a great place to start. You might find it becomes easier to build up your routine once you get moving."

Try this 10-minute workout

Here, PT Dunnell recommends the three exercises you can do for a full-body workout in just 10 minutes. All you'll need are some dumbbells in two weights and a comfortable yoga mat.

1. Glute Bridge Hold with Dumbbell Tricep Extensions

Lie with your back on the ground, knees bent and feet hip-width apart.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, with your arms extended straight up above your shoulders. Your palms face towards each other.

Lift your hips until your knees, hips, and shoulders form a straight line. Hold this position.

Bend your elbows and lower the dumbbells down towards your ears. Your elbows should stay still, and your upper arms should be perpendicular to your body.

Lower the dumbbells down towards the ground, lift them back up and bring your arms straight above you again. This completes one rep.

Remember to keep your hips lifted throughout, says Dunnell.

2. Side Lunge with Single Arm Shoulder Press

Begin standing with your feet just a few inches apart, with your toes pointed straight forward.

Hold a dumbbell in your right hand, with your hand positioned in front of your right shoulder (and palm facing your midline).

Step your right foot out to the side, as wide as possible.

Drop your hips down and back, driving through the heel of your right foot. Keep your left leg straight, stretching through the groin.

Keep the soles of both feet on the ground and toes pointed straight forward.

Push through the heel of your right foot to bring yourself back to a standing position (with your feet about shoulder-width apart).

Simultaneously, extend your right arm so your right bicep is next to your ear. This completes one rep.

Lower the dumbbell back down to the starting position.

Complete all the reps on one side before switching sides, says Dunnell.

3. Alternating Dumbbell Bent-Over Row

Hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Hinge at your hips, bend your knees slightly and send your hips back behind you. Stretch through your hamstrings while maintaining a neutral spine and flat back.

Your torso should nearly be parallel to the floor. Maintain this position throughout the exercise.

Your arms should be long on either side of you, with your palms facing towards each other. The dumbbells can be straight or tilted at 45 degrees towards you.

Pull one dumbbell up towards your waist, leading with your elbow.

Slowly lower your arm back down, bringing it almost to full extension to complete one rep. Keep your shoulders pulled back the whole time.

Repeat on the other arm.

Keep alternating arms until you complete all of your reps, says Dunnell.

Tips for doing a 10-minute workout