This 5-minute workout can help build strength and flexibility if you follow one rule, a new study shows
A 5-minute workout might sound like nothing, but it can have major benefits for your health, the study shows, with participants seeing changes in one month
Over four weeks, the "sedentary but healthy" participants were put through a training program that used bodyweight exercises like squats and press-ups to build full-body strength.
They did these exercises for just five minutes, but did them every day. In four weeks, all participants showed a "significant" improvement in muscle strength, endurance, and flexibility, along with a drop in heart rate after exercise. While the drop was small, it shows the group recovered quicker after the program, pointing to improved heart health.
Importantly, the participants also reported better mental health, with a boosted mood among the perks listed after daily strength training.
What was the 5-minute workout?
The study, conducted by Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia, arranged a program of bodyweight strength training exercises that included:
The participants did 10 repetitions of each exercise, focusing on the "eccentric". The eccentric is part of the movement where the muscles are in the lengthened position. So, for example, they were encouraged to squat down on the chair slowly. Here, the front thigh muscles are lengthened while supporting their body weight, stretching and strengthening the muscles.
After looking at the results, one of the study's lead authors, Professor Ken Nosaka, said: "The results highlighted that eccentric exercises are very effective in improving fitness. This type of exercise is also more accessible to most people, as it makes use of body weight and eliminates the need to go to a gym."
It's true. As bodyweight exercises don't require equipment like dumbbells, barbells, or kettlebells, you can do them at home, or pretty much anywhere.
Is a 5-minute workout enough?
Most health institutions, including the NHS, recommend 150 minutes of exercise a week. If you do no other exercise, you're only going to hit 35 minutes, which is nowhere near enough.
However, the study still offers useful results. "The guidelines are for 150 minutes a week of exercise," agrees the professor. "But that figure can often discourage people, especially if they are just starting out. Using five minutes a day as a starting point and building on that, would allow people to see more results."
He adds: "Every muscle contraction counts, but you need at least ten contractions for each exercise in order to gain some results."
Benefits of a 5-minute workout
- Good for cardiovascular health: As the study showed, participants were able to recover quicker over the four weeks after their exercises, suggesting that even a 5-minute workout can boost cardiovascular health.
- Improves bone density and muscle mass: In menopause, bone density and muscle mass start to decline as our oestrogen levels do. It's great news that a quick chair workout can help prevent this.
- Boosts mental wellbeing: The mental benefits of exercise snacking (quick bursts of exercise spread over the day) have been backed up by studies, and this is another one on that list. Looking to boost your mood? Do some squats.
- Convenient: There's no denying that a 5-minute workout is more convenient than even a 10-minute workout, let alone an hour in the gym. For those living a busy life, it could be the difference between exercising and not.
- Can help with consistency: "Performing exercises regularly is very important, particularly as people get older, as it lowers the risk of chronic disease, injury, fatigue and helps with mental health," says Professor Nosaka. A five-minute workout is easy to stick to, requiring very little time out of your day, and doable from home, helping you to be more consistent.
Grace Walsh is woman&home's Health Channel Editor, working across the areas of fitness, nutrition, sleep, mental health, relationships, and sex. She is also a qualified fitness instructor. In 2025, she will be taking on her third marathon in Brighton, completing her first ultra marathon, and qualifying as a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach.
A digital journalist with over seven years experience as a writer and editor for UK publications, Grace has covered (almost) everything in the world of health and wellbeing with bylines in Cosmopolitan, Red, The i Paper, GoodtoKnow, and more.
