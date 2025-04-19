This 5-minute workout can help build strength and flexibility if you follow one rule, a new study shows

Over four weeks, the "sedentary but healthy" participants were put through a training program that used bodyweight exercises like squats and press-ups to build full-body strength.

They did these exercises for just five minutes, but did them every day. In four weeks, all participants showed a "significant" improvement in muscle strength, endurance, and flexibility, along with a drop in heart rate after exercise. While the drop was small, it shows the group recovered quicker after the program, pointing to improved heart health.

Importantly, the participants also reported better mental health, with a boosted mood among the perks listed after daily strength training.

What was the 5-minute workout?

The study, conducted by Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia, arranged a program of bodyweight strength training exercises that included:

Chair squats

Chair reclines

Wall push-ups

Heel drops

The participants did 10 repetitions of each exercise, focusing on the "eccentric". The eccentric is part of the movement where the muscles are in the lengthened position. So, for example, they were encouraged to squat down on the chair slowly. Here, the front thigh muscles are lengthened while supporting their body weight, stretching and strengthening the muscles.

After looking at the results, one of the study's lead authors, Professor Ken Nosaka, said: "The results highlighted that eccentric exercises are very effective in improving fitness. This type of exercise is also more accessible to most people, as it makes use of body weight and eliminates the need to go to a gym."

It's true. As bodyweight exercises don't require equipment like dumbbells, barbells, or kettlebells, you can do them at home, or pretty much anywhere.

Is a 5-minute workout enough?

Most health institutions, including the NHS, recommend 150 minutes of exercise a week. If you do no other exercise, you're only going to hit 35 minutes, which is nowhere near enough.

However, the study still offers useful results. "The guidelines are for 150 minutes a week of exercise," agrees the professor. "But that figure can often discourage people, especially if they are just starting out. Using five minutes a day as a starting point and building on that, would allow people to see more results."

He adds: "Every muscle contraction counts, but you need at least ten contractions for each exercise in order to gain some results."

Benefits of a 5-minute workout