Feeling sore? These 7 stretches for runners can help ease aches and improve flexibility

Stretches for runners target the muscles used during exercise, which include the quadriceps (thighs), hamstrings (back of thighs), calves, and glutes (buttocks), along with the lower back.

They can help reduce soreness, improve flexibility and mobility, and may help reduce some aches and pains during your workout, alongside regular mobility exercises and strength training.

"You must remember to stretch," says Sarah Campus, a certified personal trainer, strength specialist, marathon runner, and founder of LDN Mums Fitness. "I cannot say this enough. After a good workout or an endurance run, it's always essential to stretch the muscles you have worked afterwards."

As well as stretching immediately after your workout (certainly within 20 minutes of finishing, says Campus), you should try and incorporate the movements into your lifestyle and after every workout.

Benefits of stretching for runners

Stretching increases your flexibility

Increases your range of motion

Improves your performance in physical activities

Increases blood flow to your muscles

Improves your posture

Stretching helps to heal and prevent back pain

Is great for stress relief

Remove lactic acid build up

Reduce muscle stiffness

Aid muscle recovery

Stretches for runners

Try each of these stretches for 15 to 20 seconds on each side, says Campus.

1. Quad Hold

In a slow and controlled movement, bend one leg behind you.

Grab the front of that foot or ankle with your hand.

Pull your foot forward towards your buttocks to get more of a stretch in the muscle or push your hips forward.

2. Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch

Kneel down on one leg, bending the other one out in front of you at a 90-degree angle with your foot flat on the floor.

Keep your other leg behind you, with the top of your foot touching the floor or your yoga mat.

Keep your back straight and slowly push your hips forward.

This movement is also one of the best stretches for tight hips, a problem many runners have, as the hip flexors are one of the primary muscles used. They drive the leg forward and help stabilise the lower back.

3. Pigeon Stretch

Come down onto your mat with one knee on the ground in front of you and the other one stretched out behind.

Rest the top of the foot behind you on the mat.

Keeping your back straight, push forward into your right hip.

To get more of a stretch, bring your body down towards your front leg.

4. Standing Toe Touch

Stand up straight, feet planted, with your arms by your sides.

Lean forwards slowly and in a controlled way, reaching towards your feet.

Touch your toes if you can, or get as close as you can without feeling any discomfort or pain. You should feel the stretch along the backs of your thighs and behind your knees.

Slowly come back up.

5. Hamstring Stretch

Stand with your feet together.

Step one leg out in front, heel-first and toes pointing up.

Keeping your back straight, bend at your hip, bringing your chest towards your knee.

You should feel the stretch in the forward leg.

6. Figure of 4 Glute Stretch

Stand upright with your arms by your sides.

Pick up one foot and cross it over the knee of your other leg.

Bend your supporting leg to meet it and lean back into the stretch, creating a '4' shape.

Gently lean forward, feeling the stretch in your buttocks on the crossed leg.

7. Standing calf stretch

Stand with your feet together, hands by your sides.

Take a step forward with one leg, leaving the other one behind you, foot flat on the floor. Keep your toes of your front leg pointing forward.

Lean forward until you feel a stretch in the calf muscle of your back leg.

Switch legs.

Why should runners stretch?

Stretching is a post-workout essential for runners, as Campus says. It can help improve range of motion, making you a better runner, and prevent muscle strains and injuries that come from running a lot.

They can also help reduce soreness. Any stretching, whether that's with specialist stretches for runners or routines from a stretching app, aids blood flow to the muscles. In turn, this helps dissipate the lactic acid and waste products that make muscles feel sore.