Dr Amir Khan reveals the 5 'sneaky' bad habits that may be damaging your health without you realising

Most of us are pretty clued up on what's good for our health, but as Dr Amir Khan says in the video, it's easy to miss the smaller unhealthy habits. They may seem unimportant, but they can add up to seriously impact our wellbeing.

These habits will differ for everyone, and the doctor has a name for them - “sneaky saboteurs”. They are the ones that contribute to high cortisol levels or anxiety without us realising, or ones that affect our cognitive health and cause physical problems over time.

The good news is, there's a fix for them. GP Dr Amir Khan, who regularly appears on ITV’s Lorraine, reveals all.

5 unhealthy habits to break

1. Blue light at night

Many of us are guilty of scrolling on our phones before bed, but Dr Khan says it's one of the unhealthy habits to break. The blue light emitted from screens disrupts our natural sleep-wake cycle, potentially interfering with melatonin production.

He adds that research has shown chronic exposure to blue light at night may contribute to insomnia and even cause metabolic issues over time.

Dr Khan suggests setting a digital curfew, not taking your phone to bed with you, and using light filters in the evening to reduce exposure to blue light. Charging your phone outside your bedroom and using a traditional alarm clock are also good ways of avoiding the temptation to look at your phone in the evening.

A post shared by Dr Amir Khan GP (@doctoramirkhan) A photo posted by on

2. Always being reachable

Our phones are never far from our side, and we can all be contacted through various methods at any time of day or night. Dr Khan says that “in our hyper-connected world, our smartphones don’t let us disconnect”.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He says: “Constant notifications, emails and texts mean our brains are almost always on alert, keeping us in a perpetual state of stress.”

While we might have become used to this low-grade stress, it can affect our immune function and nervous system. Having designated tech-free time is important for helping the mind and body reset.

3. Skipping meals and calling it discipline

We are constantly bombarded by new diets or eating styles claiming to make us healthier or leaner. Dr Khan says this has led to the idea that "skipping meals or engaging in extreme dieting is a sign of self-control and dedication".

It's not, he says. "It’s under-eating and it can trigger our stress response, lead to hormonal imbalances and undermine mental and physical performance."

He says everyone should eat “nutrient-dense, balanced meals” that fuel our minds and bodies throughout the day.

If you have any concerns about your diet, you should speak to your GP.

4. Doomscrolling

'Doomscrolling' is the name given to the habit of repeatedly reading negative or upsetting news online and on social media without a break. It's another "sneaky saboteur" that may be affecting our health and wellbeing.

“Instead of unwinding, we all have been there, endlessly scrolling through negative news feeds or social media right before we go to bed,” he says.

He says this compulsion to keep up with news or social media can cause anxiety and depression. It can also take us away from doing other things, like socialising or exercising, which are more positive for our mental and physical health.

Instead, Dr Khan recommends reading a book, meditating, or simply putting your phone away.

5. Sitting for 8 hours a day

"Our modern jobs and lifestyles often trap us in a chair, and this sedentary behaviour can impair circulation, weaken muscles, and even impact cognitive function," the doctor says.

However, it's easy to mitigate these effects, he says. Simply add small bursts of movement into your day (known as exercise snacks) to help. This could be a 10-minute workout, a 5-minute walk, or even a few minutes of stretching at your desk.

Dr Khan’s suggestions are all small, realistic changes we can incorporate into our daily lives to help stop those "sneaky saboteurs" from taking over.

If you have any concerns about your mental or physical health, you should speak to your GP as soon as possible.