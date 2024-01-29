Don't ignore the unexpected places mould may be hiding in your home this winter

There’s no denying it, it’s mould season. Whether you consider yourself a cleaning expert or not, mould can still find its way into your home during winter. But what about the places you don’t expect to find it? What happens when it hides itself in the most unexpected and shocking of places?

Despite all your best efforts to reduce humidity in your house, being armed with one of the best dehumidifiers on the market to successfully keep excess moisture at bay, there are some hidden places where mould can still appear and affect you.

So whilst you’re looking out for unwelcomed black mould spores on your walls and bathroom tiles, the mould may be growing in places where you least expect it – and it's these areas you need to be more aware of because it can go unnoticed for far too long.

5 unexpected places mould may be hiding in your home

So where are the unexpected places mould may be hiding? We spoke to water filtration experts and anti-mould enthusiasts Simon and Louise Allen about all the most common hiding spots for mould around the home.

1. Inside the kettle

Perhaps one of the most horrifying places to find mould unexpectedly is inside kettles. It turns out kettles provide an ideal environment for mould and bacteria to grow in high volumes.

"The residual moisture left in the kettle after each use creates an environment conducive to mould growth," explains Louise and Simon, co-founders of Fountain Filters.

To avoid this Louise and Simon suggest filling your kettle with only the amount of water you need to use and making sure to promptly empty any leftover water when done. "This simple practice not only helps combat mould but also ensures a clean and safe appliance for your next cup of tea or coffee," they explain.

If it's too late and you find a mould and limescale build-up in your kettle then there is a quick way to fix this with a handy white vinegar and water solution. Simply pour a solution of equal parts water and vinegar into the kettle and bring to a boil, leave for around 20 minutes and then rinse your kettle thoroughly with water afterwards.

Cleaning with vinegar is a chemical-free solution, perfect for cleaning and descaling your kettle.

2. Fridge shelves

Despite the fridge being designed to stop our food from getting mouldy prematurely, mould can just as easily grow in colder temperatures too. Louise and Simon say, "Often overlooked, the seals and shelves inside the fridge can become a breeding ground for mould due to spills and moisture."

Knowing how to clean your fridge properly and doing it every week is a great start at avoiding mould build-up in your fridge. "You can combat this issue by regularly cleaning and disinfecting these areas, employing a mixture of water and mild washing-up liquid," Louise explains.

"This not only eliminates existing mould but also prevents the development of undesirable odours within the appliance." After all, a clean fridge is an easy way to make your kitchen smell good at all times.

Knowing how you should organise your fridge can make this process much easier and will help you keep on top of any expired food.

3. Washing machine seals

Perhaps one of the places in our homes that tend to solely associate with cleanliness, the washing machine is one of the worst appliances for gathering dirt and more seriously, mould.

Should you be in the know of all the expert cleaning hacks and have already mastered how to clean a washing machine to banish mould and odours then this may not be an issue for you. If you have however forgotten the last time you gave your machine a deep clean then Simon and Louise have the solution.

"Mould growth in the rubber door seal of front-loading washing machines is a common concern," they explain. "To fix this, regularly wipe down the door seal after each use, allowing for proper ventilation."

"You can also periodically run a cleaning cycle with vinegar which can be an effective solution to preventing the build-up of mould and ensuring a hygienic washing environment."

4. Window and door frames

Window and door frames are one spot in your home that you may skip when carrying out your weekly house cleaning chores, after all, who looks there? But it turns out that window frames and sills can be a hidden breeding ground for mould and bacteria.

Even with efforts to prevent condensation on windows, moisture can find its way into the nooks and crannies that you might miss when cleaning the windows. Simon and Louise recommend regular cleaning and inspection to prevent this growth from happening, so make sure to add windows and doors to the list the next time you're deep cleaning your house.

To clean the mould Simon suggests: "A simple mixture of equal parts water and white vinegar proves effective in tackling this issue." They recommend applying the solution to the affected areas using a clean cloth or sponge and paying special attention to the corners and crevices of the door or window frame you're working on.

They also stress the importance of maintaining proper ventilation to improve indoor air quality. You can do this by regularly opening windows and doors, allowing the surfaces to stay dry and mould-free.

5. Bathroom grout and sealant

Another more predictable but equally as unwelcome hotspot for mould is the shower. Unfortunately, the grout and silicone seams in between bathroom tiles and fixtures are the perfect environment for growing mould as more often than not these spaces are consistently damp and warm. Explaining why cleaning grout is often more of a challenge than other areas of the bathroom.

"To combat this issue, you should regularly clean these areas with baking soda and vinegar," explains Louise. "To ensure this problem isn’t repeated you should make sure that there is adequate ventilation in your bathroom to prevent moisture accumulation, a common catalyst for mould development in our bathrooms."

Having the best dehumidifier for a bathroom can help massively with reducing moisture in your bathroom and make the next time you have to clean your bathroom all that easier.

Whilst common mould issues like the ones mentioned above can be easily fixed with various cleaning methods, some cases may be too serious to deal with yourself. If you've done all you can to prevent mould in your wardrobes, but still find yourself having to figure out how to clean mould off fabrics or can't stop the mould appearing on your walls then it's always a good idea to call in professionals.