Plumber warns against pouring Baileys down the sink this Christmas – and not just because it's delicious

At Christmas, we typically find ourselves surrounded by an excess of food often the richest, creamiest and most indulgent, which can be a recipe for disaster when it comes to kitchen maintenance.

Despite being some of the tastiest produce we eat all year round sadly the best Christmas food often constitutes the most likely things you should never put down the drain for fear of causing blockages.

While you might know how to clean a sink properly, when it comes to drain unclogging it can be a different story and a much more difficult one. Especially when it's caused by our favourite oily Christmas food going down the plug hole and ruining the pipes.

Christmas food and drinks you should avoid pouring down the drain

You may think you know all the essential tips for cleaning a kitchen, it's all too easy to discard food or grease down the sink for a quick cleaning.

Alongwith the beloved Baileys there are a few other common foods and liquids you shouldn't be dumping in your sink and expert plumber from MyBuilder.com, Mike Flook is here to explain why.

1. Baileys

It wouldn't be Christmas without being gifted a bottle of baileys or enjoying it mixed with your favourite seasonal hot drink. It's as festive as our most loved Christmas decoration ideas.

So much so you might be left with a surplus of the stuff when the festive season comes to an end and you can't bear another drop of the drink. Naturally, your next step might be to pour it down the sink and recycle the bottle, but that's not how it should be done.

"This sort of beverage should never be disposed of in this way. Cream liqueurs have a large fat content and as such fall into the category of FOG (Fats, Oils, and Greases). FOG should never go down the sink, as it sticks to pipes and can cause blockages. It’s also what’s responsible for “fatbergs” in our sewers," says Mike.

2. Leftover turkey fat

You might think the only task you'll have after cooking is to clean your oven racks but the actual grease from your food will need to be discarded properly before you start cleaning.

Mike explains, "As with Baileys, turkey fat is classed as FOG. Half the population admit to pouring FOG down the drain, but don’t be one of them. The problem with pouring leftover fat down the drain is it will cool, which can lead to blockages and fatbergs in your pipes."

If your pipes get blocked it'll certainly be a challenge trying to get an emergency call out. Mike points out that emergency callouts can be four times as expensive as a regular one, especially at Christmas.

3. Coffee grounds

Owning one of the best coffee machines sure does come in handy when that festive season tiredness hits, but it's important you know how to dispose of the ground properly. Whilst your sink certainly isn't the spot for it there are many ways you can use coffee grounds in your garden.

"Coffee grounds may seem like an innocent item to wash down the sink, but actually, they are a prime candidate for clogging pipes. They can clump together in U-bends and cause a tricky blockage, especially if they get mixed up with other foodstuffs," says Mike.

Instead, take coffee grounds outside to mix with your soil, they're a great fertiliser and can massively improve your soil's health.

Now you know what to avoid pouring down your sink you can start preparing for the festivities ahead and try out some of our essential Christmas hosting tips.