Can you burn garden waste? Horticulture experts and waste disposal specialists reveal all

It's no big secret that having a fire in your garden to dispose of bulky waste is a pretty common practice. However, what is less known are the rules and regulations that need to be followed when doing so.

After sorting your garden out and trialling one of this year's newest garden trends, you'll probably be left with some garden waste. And while you may have avoided putting things you shouldn't in your garden waste bin, is burning it the best second option?

We've consulted waste and garden experts to unlock the dos and don'ts of burning garden waste on your property.

Can you burn garden waste in your garden?

Getting rid of your garden waste yourself can be a great way of reducing gardening costs throughout the year. Some waste can go into your homemade compost heap, some into the garden waste, but what about the rest? Can you burn garden waste as and when needed?

“It’s safe to burn the majority of dry garden waste materials in your garden, this includes dry leaves, branches and grass, as well as untreated wood, paper and cardboard," explains Ryan Kalia, category manager for waste and recycling at Kingfisher Direct.

It is recommended to use more sustainable garden ideas to get rid of the waste, but these organic materials can be burned as a last resort without having to panic about any repercussions.

"To burn these materials safely, it’s best to use a metal incinerator, to keep the fire under control," suggests Ryan. "Add your waste gradually to keep your smoke levels to a minimum and always keep water on hand just in case."

He also warns against burning garden waste on a windy day, as this will cause the smoke to spread to nearby gardens and land you with some annoyed neighbours or worse still, it could be a potential fire hazard if embers spread.

Ryan Kalia Social Links Navigation Category Manager for waste and recycling Ryan is the category manager for waste and recycling at Kingfisher Direct Ltd. During Ryan's time with Kingfisher Direct, he has developed a wide range of knowledge regarding the proper waste management and recycling practices that homeowners and businesses should implement to reduce environmental impacts.

Shop garden waste solutions

What garden waste can you not burn in your garden and why?

Aside from neighbourly garden etiquette, there are some things you should not burn in your garden to avoid fines and official complaints.

"The Environmental Protection Act (1990) states that you’re not allowed to burn any waste in your garden that could damage the environment or be harmful to a person's health. For instance, avoid burning damp garden waste, like wet grass or leaves, as it can produce excessive smoke when burned," explains Ryan.

It's also recommended that you avoid burning any treated wood, as this can release toxins into the air.

"Items containing plastic, such as synthetic rattan furniture, plant pots and PVC tarpaulin, are a definite no-go," warns Gareth Lloyd Jones, waste management expert and managing director of HIPPO. "When burned, these can release toxic fumes that can be extremely bad for your health and the environment."

He also points out that burning food waste will create a lot of smoke, too. "And here’s a crucial point: if the smoke from your bonfire drifts across a road and creates a hazard for traffic, you could face a fine – even if you were only burning organic materials. Best to avoid that particular headache," he continues.

Gareth Lloyd Jones Social Links Navigation Waste management expert and Managing Director Gareth is the Managing Director at HIPPO, the waste removal company best known for its yellow HIPPOBAG. Over the last 15 years, Gareth has coupled his in-depth knowledge of the waste industry with his passion for building a more sustainable future, providing solutions that work for both people and the planet.

FAQs

What time can you burn garden rubbish in the UK?

Although there are somewhat strict rules on what you can and cannot burn, the times you can burn rubbish are a little more flexible.

"Whilst there are no specific legal time restrictions for burning garden waste in the UK, it’s heavily advised to burn garden waste at less disruptive times of the day to avoid being a nuisance to neighbours," says Ryan.

He recommends burning the rubbish in the early morning or evening, as this is when people are less likely to be using their gardens.

"During the day, people tend to hang out their washing or entertain guests in their garden, so smoke and ash can be highly disruptive. In fact, under the Environmental Protection Act, burning garden waste during the day can be classed as a statutory nuisance if it affects your neighbours," he adds.

Do you need a permit to burn garden waste?

You might need permission from the council when changing your garden's design, but when it comes to burning rubbish, a permit isn't always necessary.

"For domestic bonfires, you generally don't need a permit," says Gareth. "However, it’s always worth a quick double-check with your local authority. You might live in a smoke control zone, or there could be other local stipulations you need to be aware of."

It's always best to double-check on your local council's website as to what they do and don't allow.

Can I report my neighbour for burning rubbish?

There's nothing more frustrating when you're trying to make the most out of your outdoor living room, and next door is having the smokiest fire you've ever seen. The smell, debris and look of smoke in your garden isn't exactly enjoyable. But what can you do?

"You have the right to report a neighbour's bonfire if you consider it a nuisance, especially if they are burning rubbish during the day when you are in your garden. Your local council is responsible for looking into any complaints regarding statutory nuisances," explains Ryan.

Gareth echoes this, saying, "Your local council is responsible for investigating complaints, and if a bonfire is deemed a nuisance, they can issue an 'abatement notice." If your neighbour ignores that, they could indeed be fined."

If you have garden waste that you're either not sure how to get rid of or don't have the means yourself, then there are licensed garden waste services you can use. Doing it the right way will save you future headaches from fines and grumpy neighbours.