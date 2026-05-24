Struggling for lighting ideas for your garden decking? I was too, until experts stepped in to help me out

When the sun shines, the first place I like to head is the deck at the end of my garden. We built it ourselves, nestled into a corner of the hedge, where it provides a little suntrap for most of the day – the perfect spot to lounge with a good book or get together with friends on a summer's evening.

The only problem with the deck is that, once the sun goes down, it is not so easy to enjoy it – in short, we gave very little thought to any exterior lighting trends or how we would actually illuminate our cosy seating space after dark.

At present, all we have are a couple of strings of solar-powered fairy lights, which, although pretty, don't emit enough light where it is needed. With this in mind, I reached out to the experts to get their very best decking lighting ideas – I'm determined to bring the space to life at night this summer.

How I plan on making more of my garden deck with exterior lighting

Having spoken to a range of lighting experts, I now feel much more confident in making decisions to illuminate my own garden decking (above). Their advice showed me that it need not cost a fortune or be complicated.

(Image credit: Future/Natasha Brinsmead)

1. Use more than one light source for a layered effect

(Image credit: KES Lighting)

Rather than relying on a single light source, all the experts I spoke to agreed that it is better to incorporate layered lighting, which is key to a space that feels atmospheric.

Lee Lovett, co-founder and creative director of Soho Lighting Company, explains exactly why a layered approach matters. "A garden deck is a transitional space – part indoors, part out. Once the sun goes down, lighting becomes the element that defines how it feels: whether it reads as a flat platform or an inviting, layered extension of the home."

"When lighting a garden deck, the goal is to make the space feel like a natural extension of the home rather than a separate, overly lit area," explains Julian Page, head of design at BHS. "The most effective schemes tend to layer different light sources so the result feels warm, inviting and considered."

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Lee Lovett Social Links Navigation Creative director of Soho Lighting Company In 2017, after struggling to find the right lighting for her own renovation projects, refurbishing historical buildings in Soho, co-founder Lee Lovett established The Soho Lighting Company, creating superior lighting solutions enabled by innovative technology.

2. Work from the ground up

(Image credit: Pooky)

Perfect for patios, outdoor living room ideas and, of course decking, a layered lighting scheme needs to incorporate general, background lighting to make the deck useable, task lighting, such as lamps, and accent lighting to highlight the best bits.

Lee Lovett suggests starting at the bottom of the deck and working up. "The most successful schemes begin at ground level. Integrated step or wall lights, set low into the structure of the deck, create a soft, guiding glow that feels both practical and atmospheric. Rather than flooding the space, they trace its edge.

"Each gentle pool of light helps to define the shape of the deck while keeping the overall effect understated," continues Lee. "This kind of low-level illumination is key to achieving that effortless, 'barely there' look that designers favour. It is also much kinder to wildlife, enabling them to live more naturally in contrast to a floodlit wash of light which disturbs their habitat and behaviours."

Solar-powered Habitat Industrial Style Solar Stake Lights £12 at Argos Being powered by solar means no wiring is needed in order to start enjoying these surprisingly bright lights. They switch on automatically once the sun goes down and would be perfect for illuminating your deck. IP-Rated Pooky Lighting Sennen Ip67 Led Full Body Deck Light £45 at Pooky Constructed from solid brass, this elegant deck light protrudes 2mm above the decking level. The IP-rated status means it's built to withstand all manner of weather, ideal for an exposed deck.

3. Define the deck with wall lights

(Image credit: KES Lighting)

To really ground your deck within your garden, wall lights are a must – they provide plenty of general illumination, are an integral part of the latest exterior lighting trends and can create some really interesting lighting effects. I'm now thinking about positioning some on the vertical posts that form part of my deck.

"Up and down wall lights help to frame the deck and introduce a soft, directional glow that instantly makes the area feel more structured and intentional after dark," explains Julian Page.

"Wall lights, particularly those that cast light in two directions, add a sense of height and structure," adds Lee Lovett. "Positioned on nearby exterior walls or vertical surfaces, they draw the eye upward, preventing the deck from feeling visually compressed."

Elegant finish John Lewis Hayle Outdoor Wall Light, Gold £36.40 at John Lewis This stylish wall light manages to be both elegant as well as having a weathered, rustic charm. The swan neck is easy to angle into position, while the brass finish pairs well with timber decking. Rust-proof Amazon CGC Lighting Outdoor Wall Light £26.99 at Amazon Suiting both modern and classic garden schemes alike, this metal lantern-style wall light would not only look beautiful on a deck, but also within a front porch or to light a patio area. Dimmable Dunelm Twain Outdoor Globe Glass Wall Light £45 at Dunelm Available in a black or gold finish, this striking wall light manages to be both simple in its design as well as beautifully eye-catching. The globe shape helps give a broad light spread.

Julian Page Head of design at BHS Julian Page has been in his position for the past 23 years. In that time, he has seen a lot of changes in lighting technology, from simple light bulbs to energy-efficient LED lights that can change colours and brightness with the touch of a button. As a designer, Julian and his team need to stay up-to-date on all the latest trends.

4. Consider how you'll light the rest of your garden

(Image credit: Sparkle Lighting)

It is important not only to consider how you'll incorporate a few garden trends into your deck design but also to think about the surrounding garden, and how you'll light that, alongside the ideas you might be formulating for your deck.

"It’s the surrounding garden that really brings a deck to life at night," reveals Lee Lovett. "Without light beyond its edges, even the most beautifully designed deck can feel isolated, almost like a stage set in darkness."

I've often worried our deck looks a little like a stage, so how does Lee suggest I avoid this?

"Introducing uplighters into planting beds or at the base of trees creates depth and context, blurring the boundary between deck and garden," explains Lee. "Leaves catch the light, shadows shift, and suddenly the space feels part of something larger."

Fully weatherproof Pooky Spikey ip65 long body spike light £76 at Pooky By strategically placing a few of these elegant spike lights within borders, you can highlight all your favourite areas and ensure that the deck isn't the only part of the landscape that shines.

5. Be careful not to go over-the-top

With so many beautiful options when it comes to lighting my deck, the experts I spoke to were keen to point out that it is possible to go too far – something to avoid at all costs.

"It is certainly possible to overdo landscape lighting, and restraint is essential," says James Kendall, operations director at KES Lighting & Home. "A well-lit garden should feel calm and atmospheric rather than overly bright or cluttered with fixtures. Focusing on a few key features and using warm white light will create the most inviting effect. Incorporating dimmers or smart controls also offers flexibility and helps avoid overwhelming the space."



Lee Lovett agrees with this less-is-more approach, whether you are dealing with an outdoor kitchen or your patio. "Restraint is what elevates the scheme. A well-lit deck isn’t about brightness, but about balance – contrasting low-level guidance with gentle vertical light and moments of focus beyond. Done well, the effect is subtle but transformative: a space that feels warm, expansive and deeply inviting long after the sun goes down.

"Materiality plays its part, too," adds Lee. "Solid brass fittings lend a quiet sense of permanence. They sit comfortably against natural timber decking, ageing over time to develop a patina that feels entirely at home outdoors. More importantly, they emit a soft, controlled light that enhances rather than overwhelms the setting."

James Kendall Social Links Navigation Operations director at KES Lighting & Home His job makes James Kendall well placed to offer expert guidance on all aspects of home lighting. James understands just how transformative great garden lighting can be, and has the experience and expertise to transform any space.

6. Don't discount the idea of overhead lighting

(Image credit: Lights4fun)

My own deck doesn't have a roof, although we attach a canvas sail to the corner posts during the summer. However, after hearing this next tip from Mara Rypacek Miller at Industville, I'm thinking of creating a pergola-like structure over the top. It won't just provide some welcome garden shade, but also opens up all kinds of lighting opportunities.

"Covered decking offers the perfect opportunity to create wow factor with statement pendants or flush-mount ceiling lights, resulting in ambient settings that are ideal for al fresco dining or late-night card games," says Mara. Choosing fixtures with flowing curves is a great way to complement the organic forms of nature, perfectly complementing a garden, and setting an instantly relaxed mood.”

Luckily, we have wiring in place for additional lighting on our deck, but if you don't, it is well worth considering rechargeable battery-powered lights or solar.

"Introducing portable lighting allows the space to adapt to different moments," says Julian Page. "Rechargeable designs work particularly well for dining or relaxed seating, creating a more intimate pool of light without the need for fixed wiring."

Dunelm Rattan LED Pendant Light £15 at Dunelm Offering fantastic value for money, this on-trend exterior pendant light can be suspended wherever your heart desires, thanks to it being battery powered it even comes with a handy remote control.

Mara Rypacek Miller Social Links Navigation Founder of Industville With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to eco-conscious craftsmanship, Mara focuses on designs which tell a story of timeless elegance and environmental responsibility.

FAQs

Which types of exterior light work best where?

It can be really hard to plan out a lighting scheme that does your garden design justice, but it helps to understand which types of light sources work best where.

"Positioning landscape lighting thoughtfully is key to achieving both functionality and atmosphere," picks up James Kendall. "For paths and steps, it is important to use low, directional lighting such as recessed step lights or small bollards, which clearly define the route and reduce the risk of tripping.

"Entrances and doorways benefit from soft, welcoming light – wall lanterns or overhead downlights not only add charm but also improve security. On the deck, recessed lights provide low-level illumination, while subtle wall lighting or festoon lights can introduce warmth and character."

Don't let the size of your patio stand in the way of a fabulous illumination scheme. There are plenty of clever ways of lighting a small patio that make it seem far more generous than it really is.