5 easy ways to bring your garden to life after dark using a 'layered' lighting scheme

Whether you are an all-weather gardener, or, like me, one who only takes an interest once the weather warms up and everything dries out a bit after winter, for many people getting their gardens shipshape becomes more of a priority come summer.

The months ahead might promise more time spent outdoors, but when it comes to enjoying my own garden space, things tend to fall slightly flat once the sun sets. The reason? I just haven't ever given enough thought to either exterior lighting trends or how to light the space after dark.

This year, I'm determined to nail my outdoor lighting scheme, so I've been speaking to some of the top designers in the field. The overriding advice was to focus on layered lighting and, to make things easier, the designers have broken the process down into easy-to-follow steps.

What is the best approach to 'layer' garden lighting?

If you wanted to make your home cosy, you wouldn't rely on a single light source. Neither should you in the garden – layering various types of light, all with different purposes, is always the best approach.

"Relying on a single light source can make a garden feel flat and uninviting," says James Kendall, operations director at KES Lighting & Home, "whereas combining wall lights, path lighting, feature illumination and soft ambient lighting creates depth, interest, and added functionality.

Lighting works best in three layers:

Functional lights for pathways and steps

Feature lights to highlight planting or architectural elements

Soft, ambient lighting around seating areas to create a welcoming atmosphere.

1. Get the background lighting in place first

(Image credit: Joanna Kossak; Lighting: Industville)

Lee Lovett, co-founder and creative director of Soho Lighting Company, goes on to suggest starting with background, also known as ambient or general lighting.

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"Done well, I believe a layered lighting scheme outdoors doesn’t just make a garden usable at night; it reshapes it entirely. The foundation begins with ambient light – a soft, overarching glow that establishes mood without overwhelming the space.

In a garden setting, this often comes from wall lights placed on the house or boundary walls. A warm, diffused fitting casts a gentle wash both upwards and downwards, adding height and a sense of quiet structure. It’s less about brightness, more about creating a backdrop against which other elements can shine."

Modern design Amazon EBION Outdoor Wall Lights – 2-pack £27.99 at Amazon These modern anthracite grey wall lights not only shed a great amount of ambient lighting, they also help highlight the texture of the wall they are placed on. Being IP65-rated means they are perfect for exterior use. Industrial chic Wayfair Harden Outdoor Wall Lantern £48.99 at Wayfair Exuding industrial charm, this metal wall light gives off a broad spread of light and would look perfect placed on a brick wall or fence alike. Either side of patio doors, they would also work as practical task lighting. Decorative details Dunelm Maya Scallop Wall Light £35 at Dunelm With its pretty scallop detailing, this warm metal wall light will provide decorative appeal as well as lighting your garden perfectly. It is dimmable so can be used to create a range of different ambiences.

Lee Lovett Social Links Navigation Co-founder and creative director of The Soho Lighting Company In 2017, after struggling to find the right lighting for her own renovation projects, refurbishing historical buildings in Soho, co-founder Lee Lovett established The Soho Lighting Company, creating superior lighting solutions enabled by innovative technology.

2. Add in task lighting to make the garden easy to use

(Image credit: Aitkin and Thyme)

While you want the garden to look beautiful once the sun has set, if you want to use it for al fresco dining or for some outdoor living room ideas, or even just to spend time relaxing, you need to incorporate some sources that give a more focused light, and for this, you need task lighting.

"Task lighting introduces function. This is the layer that ensures the garden can be navigated comfortably – illuminating steps, pathways and changes in level," explains Lee Lovett.

"Low-level step or wall lights are particularly effective here, integrated into decking, retaining walls or along pathways to guide movement without disrupting the atmosphere. The key is subtlety: each light should feel like a natural extension of the landscape rather than a focal point in its own right."

Jo Plant, chief creative officer at Pooky, agrees that task lighting should be effective, but not overwhelming. "We treat the garden as a softly lit extension of the home; by using thoughtfully placed lanterns and wall lights, you can create a layer of warmth and character that beckons you outside without ever overpowering the night sky."

Ultra durable Pooky ogroats ip67 recessed decking light £52 at Pooky Perfect for marking out the perimeter of your decking or patio, these recessed, brass lights are also the ideal way to send a wash of light up your hedge, fence or wall. Multi-use Wayfair Stainless Steel Solar Powered Integrated LED Step Light Pack £18.99 at Wayfair This pack of 16 LED stair lights are solar-powered and can be set to come on and off automatically, as required. They would also be perfect to mark out a boundary. Long battery life Amazon GIGALUMI Solar Lights Outdoor Garden 4 Pack £17.99 at Amazon Being solar-powered, and with a battery life of between 8-12 hours, these stake lights are ideal for lighting up a pathway and require no fiddly wiring to get up and running.

Jo Plant Social Links Navigation Chief creative officer Jo Plant is Head of Design & Production at Pooky Lighting, a UK-based brand renowned for its colourful, customisable designs. Jo studied History of Art, which has informed her appreciation of brilliant design. Alongside founder Rohan Blacker, Jo's design direction emphasises variety and personalisation over fleeting trends, creating timeless lighting classics that truly stand the test of time.

3. Bring the garden to life with accent lighting

(Image credit: KES Lighting)

Even if you are only lighting a small patio, there are bound to be certain features, trees or even small container plants that are your favourites – so make sure they get the attention they deserve.

Lee Lovett explains how to use your lighting to achieve this. "The third layer, accent lighting, is where the garden begins to come alive. This is used to highlight specific features: the texture of a brick wall, the silhouette of a tree, the movement of ornamental grasses.

Directional spike lights are ideal for this purpose, allowing beams to be angled with precision. Placed within planting beds and aimed back towards the garden, they draw the eye outward, creating depth and a sense that the space extends far beyond its physical boundaries."

James Kendall offers additional ways to add depth and a sense of scale to your outdoor space. "Uplighting is particularly effective for larger plants or architectural elements, bringing scale and a sense of theatre to the space. Washing, where light is cast broadly across surfaces such as hedges or walls, offers a soft, ambient backdrop."

4. Create focal points with feature lighting

(Image credit: Agriframes)

Similar to accent lighting, feature lighting is a final layer, used to highlight points of interest, draw the eye to your pergola plants, or even create some focal points that would otherwise go unnoticed.

"Feature lighting adds moments of drama and focus," explains Lee Lovett. "Uplighters, discreetly positioned at ground level, can transform even the simplest elements into focal points, washing light up through foliage or architectural surfaces. These points of interest act almost like punctuation within the scheme, giving the eye somewhere to rest and adding rhythm to the overall composition."

"Highlighting with uplighters is a simple method that uses directional lighting to draw attention to key features, such as a sculpture or a favourite tree," adds James Kendall.

Aged brass finish Dunelm Raven Industrial Adjustable Outdoor LED Floor Light £40 at Dunelm Draw all eyes to your favourite garden feature, be that a towering tree or your favourite rosebush, even a hidden piece of garden art, with this stylish aged brass uplighter.

5. Embrace the darker spaces too

(Image credit: Pooky)

It is so important that, in your quest to illuminate your garden, you don't end up forgetting how important it is to leave some areas unlit at the same time as thinking about light colour temperature. This give and take between light and dark can create some of the most striking effects.

"Really consider the interplay between light and shadow. Not every corner needs to be illuminated; in fact, darkness is essential," advises Lee Lovett. "It provides contrast, allowing lit areas to stand out and creating that sense of depth that makes a garden feel expansive and considered."

Mara Rypacek Miller, founder of Industville, has a few more reasons to be wary of over-lighting your garden. "Be considerate of neighbours and wildlife by aiming lights downward and using fixtures that prevent glare and light spill. Where possible, pick warm, subtle lighting over harsh, bright options to maintain a cosy atmosphere without contributing to light pollution.

Decorative glass lenses in fluted, rippled or hammered finishes not only diffuse the light but also offer beautiful texture that adds an element of luxury to an outdoor space."

"Placement, ultimately, is everything," sums up Lee. "Lighting should be positioned where it enhances how the garden is used and experienced: wall lights to anchor the space, step lights to guide, spike lights to sculpt, uplighters to dramatise. When these elements are thoughtfully combined, the result is a garden that reveals itself gradually, layer by layer."

Mara Rypacek Miller Social Links Navigation Founder of Industville With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to eco-conscious craftsmanship, Mara focuses on designs which tell a story of timeless elegance and environmental responsibility.

FAQs

What is the best way to control exterior lighting?

Obviously, you don't want to have to go around your garden turning all your various light sources off, one by one, once the evening's fun is over. Neither do you want the light levels to be fixed at one brightness.

There are several options to consider when it comes to control. Timers that allow you to set when you want your lights to come on and off are an easy way, or you could think about using motion sensors or a photocell, which detects outdoor light levels and responds accordingly. Smart plugs, such as the BG Smart! Weatherproof Outdoor Switched Double Socket Polycarbonate from Amazon are another great option, as are lights that can be controlled via remote control.

"One of the most common lighting mistakes is to overlook outdoor lighting control and the ability to change your garden ambience – we are obsessed with dimming and lighting control inside of our homes and yet when we move into the garden, we tend to neglect this crucial element," says Lee Lovett.

"Outdoor switches and sockets have historically been ugly plastic affairs and something to hide, which restricts our ability to use them in the moment. Today, beautiful designs in solid brass materials with a variety of finishes enable us to proudly locate them where needed, enabling a more spontaneous outdoor control of your lighting.

Plus, the arrival of new Kinetic technology, powered by motion energy as opposed to electricity or batteries, empowers us to place switches wherever we wish in our outdoor spaces- with no wiring – providing the ultimate control of well-lit ambience."

It is well worth looking into the latest garden trends when designing your lighting scheme. With smart gardening on the rise, the options you have for installing your sources of illumination are really opening up.

I'll admit I once felt a little daunted at the prospect of designing an outdoor lighting scheme from scratch. Hopefully, if you felt the same way before, these expert tips will help you layer your outdoor lighting with more ease.