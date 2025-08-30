9 home maintenance jobs to do before autumn – recommended by experts to prepare for a new season

Coined as the 'September reset', now is the time to prepare homes for a gentle transition from the warm days of summer to the darker, colder and often wet and windy days of autumn.

Similar to the things you should clean indoors before autumn, now is the ideal time to tackle key home maintenance jobs while the weather still permits. More than autumn decor ideas, these tasks are to ensure your home is ready to withstand the harsher conditions of the coming seasons.

Here are the most important tasks professionals advise doing now while you still can, to get a head start.

9 Home Maintenance Jobs To Do Before Autumn: recommended by experts

As the seasons begin to change, it feels like the time to prepare for 'hibernation' with autumn rituals to rest our homes. Because the weather is, generally speaking, still reasonably mild, now is the opportune time to carry out these important home maintenance jobs to ensure your home is autumn-ready.

1. Clear and clean gutters

(Image credit: Future | Amateur Gardening)

Now is the best time to clean gutters, just before summer makes way for the more rainy, breezy days of autumn. Windswept leaves can quickly become a bigger problem if your gutters aren't prepared.

"If your gutters become damaged or clogged with leaves and debris, this can be a great danger to your roof, as they can no longer effectively channel rainwater away from your roof and foundation," explains Daniel Osbourne, UK-based roofer with over fifteen years of experience in the industry, at MyJobQuote.co.uk.

"When debris is present in the gutters, it can cause water to overflow and flood your roof. All of this additional water on the roof can cause damage, which can then lead to internal leaks. The standing water also significantly increases the risk of damage and rot. Gutter cleaning prevents this overflow, allowing your roof system to function as intended."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Prepare external doors

(Image credit: Future)

Now is the perfect time for carrying out essential external door maintenance because it’s generally warm and dry enough to do so.

"We always recommend tackling door maintenance tasks at this time of year because temperatures sit roughly between 10- 20°C and humidity is lower, allowing for not only a more comfortable experience on the job, but paint systems and exterior sealants bond and cure far better than they will once the cold and wet arrives," explains Matt Shaw, Technical Director at Vibrant Doors.

"For timber doors, the first thing would be to make sure all six faces are sealed - front, back, the top/bottom and side edges," Matt advises. "Lightly sand, spot-prime any bare timber and refresh with two thin coats of a microporous exterior system. We would always suggest replacing tired weatherstrips and the bottom sweep. Ensuring you’ve got continuous contact at the threshold is also a great move. A seal could save you a whole winter of draughts and, of course, higher energy bills."

Best-seller Fowong Draught Excluder for Doors £6.99 at Amazon

"For composite and uPVC doors, skip the solvents; WD-40 is not your friend. Wash with warm, soapy water, clear out any drainage ‘weep’ holes and lubricate hinges and multipoint locks with a light silicone spray. Never use a thick oil or solvent spray, as that will only attract grit and could end up causing the mechanisms to fail in the long run," Matt warns. "Check the door closes snugly all round too, a small hinge adjustment now could be the difference between watertight and draught-proof, and a whistling, leaky door in the height of winter. Likewise, if you’ve got sliders or bifold doors, vacuum the tracks thoroughly and clear debris from the weep slots because any resistance now can quickly become seized rollers when the weather turns.”

3. Repair driveways and paths

Protecting your garden from frost is about more than merely plants; driveways and paths also benefit from a little TLC.

"Carefully inspect your driveway and paths before autumn so that any cracks or holes can be filled before cold, wet weather sets in," advises Thomas Goodman, a property expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk.

"These damaged areas can become filled with water, which, when it freezes, expands and makes the cracks or holes larger, causing further damage."

Thomas Goodman Social Links Navigation Property and construction expert Thomas Goodman has worked as a property and construction expert for MyJobQuote for six years and has worked in the construction industry for over twenty years. Thomas continues to work on building projects while providing expert construction and property advice to industry professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

4. Inspect roof tiles and flashings

(Image credit: Future)

If you're a homeowner, it's important to inspect your roof tiles and flashings while the weather is still dry, says Tyler Mullen, a seasoned professional in home maintenance at Pro-tools.com.

"When the conditions are mild, you've got the perfect window to detect and fix any loose flashings or damaged tiles in your roof that could cause trouble once the winter storms and winds ensue," he advises.

"If you catch these issues early on, you would, in a way, give your home insurance against leaks, water damage, and any expensive repairs down the line. This is because the damaged flashings or cracks between the tiles can allow the rainwater to sneak into your roof cavity during heavy winter storms and cause damp patches, mould, or even structural difficulties."

It's even more important to take advantage of the timing because, as Tyler explains, "water damage in winter is notoriously tricky to spot unless it has already caused some serious damage."

5. Check and insulate outside taps and pipes

Speaking of water supply, Thomas advises tending to any external taps. "Before autumn, check over any outside taps and pipes for cracks, corrosion or loose fittings," advises Jess Thomas, managing director of Drainage Central.

"If you have an outdoor tap, disconnect any hoses, turn off the water supply to the tap and drain any remaining water out of the tap by opening it. This will prevent leftover water in the tap from freezing, which can expand and cause the pipes or tap to burst.

"If you are unable to cut off the water supply to an outdoor tap, you may instead need to insulate the tap to stop it from freezing. Pipes in unheated areas should also be insulated to prevent bursting, such as those in garages, basements or lofts."

Amazon's Choice Homekit Pack of 2 Outdoor Tap Covers View at Amazon RRP: £8.95 for a set of two | These tough little jackets help to protect taps from freezing – plus they look rather cute.

6. Install a water butt

"As autumn and winter are the wetter seasons, it’s the perfect time to think of installing a water butt," says Thomas, to get ahead and ensure you are stocked up for when you need it most. After a year where we've experienced the driest spring and summer in nearly 50 years, leading many to seek hosepipe ban watering advice, we'll be glad of a little rain – especially if we stay prepared.

Thomas adds: "Capturing rainwater to use in the garden or for washing the car reduces the amount of water you use from the tap, is more environmentally responsible and lowers your water bill."

Stylish solution Garden Trading Classic Water Butt View at Garden Trading RRP: £220 | Who knew a water butt could be so stylish? This elevated metal design, with it's dustbin-style lid and brass tap, holds up to 100L of rainwater. Budget buy Storm Trading Group Slimline Water Butt View at Amazon RRP: £36.99 | Cheap and space-saving, it's no wonder this 100L water butt is an Amazon best seller. The kit comes complete with stand, lid and diverter rain saver. Space saving Sweeek water butt View at B&Q RRP: £179 | This savvy wall-mounted water butt is deceptively large, with a 300L capacity. The wood-effect design is ideal for those who want it to look less obvious.

7. Service the boiler

(Image credit: Future | Colin Poole)

There's nothing worse than the boiler breaking down during the depths of winter. To ensure yours stands the best chance of functioning without any hiccups, it's highly recommended to get it serviced in good time.

A professional service is essential if you want to ensure that your boiler is running efficiently and safely," says Nicholas Auckland, heating expert at Trade Radiators. "During September and late summer, heating engineers tend to be less busy, so booking now will avoid any long waits for appointments."

"Your heating engineer will be able to identify and fix any minor issues now, as well as book you in for any bigger fixes. This will help to reduce the risk of breakdowns when it's cold."

Nicholas Auckland Social Links Navigation Managing Director of Trade Radiators Nicholas is a heating and energy expert with over 10 years of experience in the industry. Nicholas is dedicated to finding the best heating solutions for every need, as well as optimising energy usage, reducing costs and helping others live with lower-cost energy bills.

8. Bleed radiators

(Image credit: Future | Colin Poole)

After lying dormant for the past few months, our radiators require some TLC before we switch them back on and become dependent on them for the remainder of the year.

In addition to cleaning radiators to remove dust, another beneficial job is to bleed your radiators to keep your house warmer in winter. "Bleeding your radiators is important as it boosts their efficiency and ensures you're getting maximum heat output," says Nicholas.

"If you have your radiators turned on and you notice cold spots, this is usually because of trapped air, which is stopping the hot water from circulating properly. Bleeding your radiators should fix this." Ensuring your radiators are working properly is an easy way to save energy around your home.

9. Sweep the chimney

If you have a working fireplace, now is the ideal time to get it swept and ready for the cold winter months.

"If you have a wood-burning stove, it’s important to get your flue swept before you start using it again," says Thomas. "This removes any build-up of soot, creosote and debris such as birds’ nests, all of which could contribute to a chimney fire."

"A clean flue also allows your fire to burn more efficiently, giving off more heat and reducing the amount of waste products deposited on the internal surface of the flue." Burning the best wood also helps to improve efficiency.

These jobs are the ones that are more time sensitive, given the nature of the unpredictable UK weather, but that's not to say there aren't plenty of other autumn rituals to prepare you for the months ahead. Simple ways of making a home cosy for the colder months and interior design tips to avoid experiencing SAD in your home.