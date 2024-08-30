6 essential things you should clean now before autumn, to prepare your home for colder months ahead

Knowing what things you should clean before autumn ensures your home is well-prepared for hibernation season. Shorter days and colder nights mean we'll be retreating indoors and relying more on certain areas of the house again – areas and items that have probably been neglected in recent months.

Though it's important to maintain daily habits that keep your house clean and tidy year-round, the changing seasons are an opportunity to declutter the home and give everything a refresh.

While spring cleaning is often considered the main event in the cleaning calendar, it's equally as important to clean the home before autumn, as we prepare to spend more time cosying up indoors.

Brushing up on your professional tidying techniques and focusing on areas that will be seeing a lot more use in the coming months is key to a successful 'pre-autumn clean'. And taking the time to do it now before the weather starts to change is something you'll thank yourself for later.

6 essential things you should clean before autumn

"Because we'll be spending more time indoors during the colder months, now is the perfect time to give your home a refresh to help create that clean, cosy environment," says Laura Marsden, a cleaning expert at Marigold.

"Bacteria, mould and dust mites can thrive in our homes during the winter, as the temperature drops and we turn up the heating, so giving your home a blitz ahead of the seasonal shift can help keep you and your home healthy, too.'

We've spoken to cleaning experts and asked them what things you should clean before autumn so that you're ready to hunker down and get cosy.

Here's everything you need to know about the all-important 'Autumn cleaning' essentials...

1. Cooking appliances

We rely on our cooking appliances a lot during autumn and winter, putting them to the test with hearty home-cooked meals. That's why the oven and hob are top of the list of things you should clean before autumn.

Cleaning the oven might be a job we put off for as long as possible, but now is the ideal time to ready our supplies and start scrubbing. No need to use a heavy-duty oven cleaner, we recommend cleaning an oven with baking soda and hot soapy water.

It's also a good time to tackle cleaning oven racks and oven trays, then you'll be able to enjoy homemade meals throughout the colder months without the addition of old fumes and flavours.



Take the opportunity to deep clean the hob too. "If you have an electric or induction hob, a hidden spot where dirt and food can build up is in the edges," Laura advises. "A handy hack is to use a cocktail stick to push any jammed-in dirt out, as they’re great for getting into narrow gaps.'

2. Bathtub

For many of us, the bathtub has gone unused during the summer months, and gradually been collecting dust, dirt and grime. But given that having a nice long soak is one of the best things about hibernation season, we must get the tub prepped and cleaned first.

When cleaning a bathtub Laura warns, "It’s best to avoid harsh chemicals that can damage the surface of your bathtub. Instead opt for a natural solution, mixing equal parts white vinegar and water, and spraying all around your bathtub.

"If there’s any grime or soap scum build-up, let the solution sit for 15 minutes to break this down before wiping it away with a microfibre cloth."

While you're cleaning the bathtub you might as well take the opportunity to clean the bathroom too, as you might be spending more time in there during the winter months. Give everything a good wipe, from the floor to the wall tiles, so that when you're soaking in the bath, you're doing it in a nice clean space.

3. Mattress, bedding and blankets

As we wind down into autumn, many of us will take the welcome opportunity to spend more time resting in bed. Mattresses are therefore absolutely one of the things you should clean before autumn, along with bedsheets, blankets, and even duvets.

Knowing how to clean a mattress doesn't have to be daunting; simply run the vacuum over and spray it with some laundry detergent mixed with water, then leave it to air out for a day. We also recommend cleaning a mattress with baking soda for deep cleaning.

Creating a clean sleep environment is essential year-round, but it's especially important during the colder months when we'll (hopefully) be having earlier nights and longer lay-ins.

"If you have a summer duvet, now’s the time to give it a wash and swap out for your winter duvet," suggests Laura. "Most duvets and pillows can be washed on a cool gentle cycle, and then hung out to air dry." Master not only how to wash pillows, but also how to remove yellow stains from pillows to ensure they are ready for long sleepy winter weekends.

If you have one, now's the time to wash your electric blanket too, as this has probably been collecting dust over the summer months.

4. Dining room

One thing's for sure, alfresco dining is off the cards during autumn and winter, which means a return to indoor entertaining. The dining room is therefore an absolute must on the list of things you should clean before autumn, whether you'll be hosting guests or simply using the space more as a family.

Before we start enjoying more home-cooked meals indoors, take the time to give the dining room a good wipe-down. Clean the table and the area around it, including the floor, lighting fixtures and chairs, so that everything gets refreshed.

You can also take the opportunity to give your crockery a clean too. Plates, bowls and cutlery will be seeing a lot of use over the coming months. And don't forget about coasters, which were found by experts to be one of the dirtiest items in the home.

5. Hallway

"The hallway is an area of the home we can become blind to – especially to seasonal clutter which may have gathered when leaving the house or returning home in a rush," Laura says. "With the weather changing, there’s no better time to do a declutter and have a seasonal changeover of the hallway area."

As the hallway can often accumulate seasonal items, autumn is the ideal time to give it a refresh. The first step is to put away any summer items that won't be needed until next year - flip-flops, camping gear, beach supplies etc. Too much clutter and not enough storage is one of the top mistakes that make hallways look smaller anyway, so you'll have more open space as a result.

This will leave room for items you'll need during autumn and winter, like boots and thicker coats. It's also a good time to give the doormat a clean, as there's sure to be more mud and debris being wiped on it once the weather changes.

6. Washing machine

The washing machine also deserves some love before we start washing chunky knit jumpers and cosy blankets. You can learn how to clean a washing machine easily enough, and once you do you'll be able to rely on it for longer wash cycles and heavier loads, which we tend to need more of in autumn and winter.

"Many washing machines have a cleaning cycle, and all you need to do is add two cups of distilled white vinegar to your detergent dispenser," Laura says. "Don’t forget to clean the other washing machine components too. Take a microfibre cloth and wipe down the dispenser drawer, rubber seal and washing machine door with a solution of equal parts vinegar and water."

Taking the time to clean the washing machine before autumn will make a big difference to your laundry. Clean washing machines mean cleaner clothes, which is even more important when we're washing bulkier fabrics. For that very reason, it's also worth exploring how to dry clothes indoors more efficiently – perhaps by investing in one of the best heated clothes airers.

When should you do autumn cleaning?

"Cleaning for autumn is best done in mid-to-late September, just as the sun starts to set that bit earlier, which means more time spent indoors," says Lawrence Akpiruo, Professional Cleaner from mobile cleaning service Wecasa. "This timing helps prepare your home for the extra hours spent inside, as well as the dust and debris that come with the changing weather."

September is a good time to make a start on the things you should clean before autumn, as summer draws to a close but before the cold weather starts to properly kick in. You'll have plenty of time to clean the kitchen appliances, bathtub, dining room and hallway before they start to see proper use.

Plus, with September being the end of the school holidays, many of us will have had our summer vacation and be ready to spend more time cosying up at home.

What should I clean first in my house?

When it comes to cleaning the house for autumn, the order should be prioritised depending on what needs to be cleaned the most.

Before you start, take a look at every room and its commonly used areas. If you notice your bed is looking dusty, start stripping off the sheets and airing out the duvet. Or if the oven is dripping with old grease and food, start there.

When it comes to seasonal cleaning, it also makes sense to start with items and areas that will be seeing the most use over the coming months.

"To get a head start I would begin with areas that will be most impacted by the seasonal shift," professional cleaner Lawrence says. "Clean and declutter entryways where mud, leaves, and moisture are likely to accumulate. And deep clean the kitchen, focusing on the refrigerator, oven, and pantry. Discard expired items and make room for organised storage."