Heating experts reveal the best wood for a log burner – to keep your home warm and your stove happy

There's nothing cosier than hearing the crackle of a real fire when it's cold outside. And while you may consider yourself a seasoned fire starter, you might not be using the best wood for your log burner.

Owning a log burner comes with many responsibilities, from knowing how to clean your log burner glass to making sure you know how to light it properly. But one thing that you may have overlooked, or understandably cut costs with, is the wood you're putting in to fuel the flames.

It can be easy to assume any old wood can be resourcefully burned in your log burner, but some materials can damage the stove and affect its efficiency. So we have asked heating experts for their recommendations on the best wood for your log burner to keep you toasty and your fireplace happy this season.

What is the best type of wood for a log burner?

When it comes to all the things you should know before buying a log burner, the type of wood you can use is particularly high on the list. It may seem as though you can throw any old wood in to burn, from tree cuttings to old bits of furniture, however, there's much more to it.

Phil Wood, managing director of home heating company Contura explains, "You need to purchase the best seasoned, dry or kiln-dried wood that you can afford from a recommended supplier."

Finding this type of wood is easier when you know what to look out for. "You can be sure of the wood’s quality and origin by buying from accredited British suppliers," Phil explains.

"The UK’s woodfuel accreditation scheme, Woodsure, issues a ‘Ready to Burn' certification mark to wood suppliers that can demonstrate that their logs have an optimum moisture content between 12 and 20 per cent," adds Phil.

(Image credit: Future)

The reason you need to be looking out for this particular type of wood is that it'll make the most out of your log burner and make your home as cosy as possible.

"Using kiln-dried wood or wood with a moisture content below 20 per cent will generate the correct heat and the correct flame, ensuring maximum efficiency from your wood-burning stove and crucially, minimising smoke," advises Phil.

Phil Wood Social Links Navigation Managing Director of Contura Stoves Phil is managing director of Contura Stoves (UK) Limited, NIBE group, a Swedish manufacturing company producing world class solutions in sustainable energy across the globe. He has worked in the fireplaces, fires and stoves industry since 1985, primarily in sales, marketing & management.

Shop log burner esentials

Kiln-dried oak firewood Kiln Dried Oak Hardwood Logs 15kg View at B&Q RRP: £21.99 | These premium oak kiln dried logs are perfect for log burner this winter. With a guaranteed moisture conter of 10% or less you can be sure you'll get as much heat out of the logs as possible. Each log measures around 25cm in length and are available in bags of 10kg up to crates of 430kg. Sheltered log storage W112cmxD 71cm Wood Log Store View at Wayfair RRP: £197.08 | If you've just started your log burner journey we'd recommend investing in a quality log store. This can be kept outdoors and will ensure your logs are kept in perfect condition ready to burn when you need them. The natural timber finish is also pressure-treated to prevent rot. Fireside wood storage Tall Log and Kindling Holder View at Cox & Cox RRP: £150 | Looking for a log store that'll fit right into your front room? This elegant one from Cox & Cox is perfect and it also has a raised shelf that will fit your kindling in it. This is hand forged in steel in England and has feet which finishes the look.

What wood is not suitable for log burners?

If you're looking for ways to keep your home warm for less this winter then ensuring you fill your log burner with the right wood can make a huge difference. There are certain materials you should avoid using at all costs and doing so will save you money on replacement fuel or extra wood.

"Never burn wet, treated, polished, varnished or oiled woods or waste woods such as pallets, furniture or fencing," warns Phil. "Also, avoid mixed wood products (commonly found on building sites), as these will tend to give off unpleasant fumes, can damage the stove flue, and will produce a lot of black or grey smoke."

He also recommends avoiding softwoods like pine, firs and cypress as they burn too quickly and produce more smoke. This means that after you've kept your Christmas tree alive for as long as possible you can't use it as firewood.

FAQs

Is ash or oak better for log burners?

(Image credit: Future)

Now you know the conditions of the wood you should be using in your log burner there's the question of what specific type is best. Usually, the top two contenders for this spot are ash and oak, but which one should you be picking up?

Adam Oldfield, Director of heating specialists at StovesAreUs says, "Oak and Ash are both long-burning hardwoods and are great options for your log burner. Oak is a time-tested favourite, boasting high density and slow-burning properties, making it a reliable source of sustained heat. Its widespread availability adds to its appeal. However, be prepared for a bit of a challenge when splitting oak, and ensure it is well-seasoned before burning."

He explains that ash on the other hand is highly regarded for its ease of splitting, its consistent burn and the way it delivers impressive heat all whilst leaving minimal ash residue. This then makes it both a practical and tidy choice for your wood burner.

If you are looking for tips to reduce the ash residue or a solution for disposing of it we'd also recommend making use of the ash in your garden, it's a fantastic soil enricher.

If you don't have a log burner then there are lots of ways you can make your home winter ready, our homes team shared the five cosy home essentials they couldn't be without. They're certain to keep you toasty and relaxed through the cold weather.