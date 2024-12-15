How to clean log burner glass – 4 natural methods for the clearest view of flickering flames

Getting to grips with how to clean log burner glass should be top of your to-do list now that colder weather is here and a cosy fire burning away is just what's needed to cheer up these darker evenings.

When it comes to how to clean your house, there will always be a range of methods suggested by professionals and in the case of getting your log burner glass gleaming, there are all kinds of tips, tricks and advice to consider.

We reached out to the experts for their top cleaning suggestions when it comes to log burner glass so you can ensure you get the very best view of your glowing fire throughout the winter.

How to clean log burner glass: an expert guide

Finding out the best ways to clean the glass in the doors of your log-burning stove will not only keep it looking its best – it will also ensure it keeps performing well.

"Although wood is a brilliant fuel source for generating heat, it does require some extra maintenance to keep your stove in good condition," explains Joanna Humphreys, fire and stove specialist at Direct Stoves. "Regular cleaning not only boosts efficiency and extends the lifespan of your stove – saving you money in the long run – but also maintains the overall tidiness of your living room."

A good glass cleaning routine is what you need to know before buying a log burner and the experts we spoke to offered a range of useful tips and ways to get the job done.

(Image credit: Direct Stoves)

Joanna Humphreys Social Links Navigation Fire and stove specialist Fire and stove specialist at Direct Stoves, Joanna Humphreys is perfectly placed to share her expert insight on all things stove, fireplace and outdoor living related.

1. Never try to clean a hot stove

(Image credit: Future)

Before getting into cleaning tips there is one vital piece of advice all the experts we spoke to agreed on.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Always ensure the stove has completely cooled before cleaning, and wear protective gloves," says Joanna Humphreys.

She goes on to explain how to carry out the right preparation work before starting to clean.

"Use a small spade to carefully remove ash from the stove and transfer it to a metal ash container or bucket," continues Joanna. "After 24 hours, dispose of the cooled ash safely outdoors, away from any bushes, trees or other materials that might catch fire."

ChesterHill 4 Piece Iron Fireplace Tool Set View at Wayfair Was £134.99 now £99.99 | If you have a log burning stove you need a good set of fireside tools – and we just love the design of this handy four-piece set which includes a sweep, poker, shovel and tongs. The elegant engraved wooden handles and base help make this practical item super stylish too.

2. Use a natural, vinegar-based cleaning solution

There is no need to rush out to buy expensive specialist cleaning solutions to get your log burner glass sparkling – you may have everything you need in your kitchen cupboards.

"Avoid chemical cleaners, as these can leave residues that may bake onto the surface, making future cleaning more challenging," explains Declan Kingsley-Walsh, MD at Morsø UK. "Instead, use a soft cloth or sponge with a natural cleaning solution like diluted vinegar to gently lift soot and residue."

We'd suggest mixing one part vinegar with three parts water. You can decant this solution into a spray bottle before applying it to the glass. Then use a soft, lint-free cloth or kitchen towel to buff it clean.

If you are wondering if you can use malt vinegar for cleaning then the answer is no, white vinegar tends to be better.

Unscented Miniml Eco White Vinegar View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 | White vinegar is something of a saviour when it comes to chemical-free household cleaning and this 5-litre bottle is perfect for keeping to hand. If the smell of vinegar wafting around your home doesn't appeal then this product is for you as it is unscented. Two-pack SPRAYZ Large 500ml Spray Bottles View at Amazon RRP: £5.99 | Empty spray bottles are perfect for holding your homemade cleaning solutions and this pack of two offers fantastic value for money. They are leak-free and can even be used upside down – perfect for those hard-to-reach spots inside your log burner. Fluff-free 5pk Lint Free Cleaning Cloths View at Amazon RRP: £5.49 | If you decide to use cloths to clean the inside of your log burner glass, make sure they won't be leaving streaks or little balls of fluff behind. These lint-free cloths are perfect, plus they are also great for cleaning screens and oiling worktops.

3. Make use of the ash in your stove

(Image credit: Future)

It might sound counterproductive to start smearing the ash in your stove all over the glass, but the effects of this method can be amazing, hence why it is one of the expert cleaning hacks we'll be using.

"To enhance the visual appeal of your stove we would suggest wiping down the glass panel regularly to allow for clearer visibility; this also offers an opportunity to view the gentle flicker of flames," says Jon Butterworth, director at Arada Stoves. "Try using a damp piece of kitchen paper dipped in the wood ash to clean the glass of any residue – no need for specific glass cleaners."

Jon Butterworth Social Links Navigation Director at Arada Stoves Jon is director at Arada Stoves, a British company that was formed over 40 years ago in Devon and which now manufactures and distributes wood, multi-fuel, gas and electric stoves and fires.

Our lifestyle editor Tamara Kelly tired the ash method to see how effective it was: "I was so impressed by how well this cleaning hack works. It certainly makes a mess while in progress but the results are incredibly impressive."

On the left you can see how using ash on a damp piece of kitchen towel is used to lift burnt-on soot: on the right are the results after several sheets of kitchen towel (because it was very heavy soot) (Image credit: Future | Tamara Kelly)

4. Use a lump of charcoal from the fire

If cleaning with vinegar didn't scare you then this one just might – but you have to trust the process. The results are well worth it.

"Use the charcoal produced by your stove," suggests Joanna Humphreys. "Dampen a cold piece of charcoal from the stove and rub it on the inside of the glass, then wipe away the residue with rolled-up kitchen paper for a perfectly clean glass window; ideal for watching the flicker of flames."

5. Use newspaper to polish up the glass

If you are keen to use what you have lying around then newspaper is the answer, in. the same way that it is handy for cleaning windows or cleaning mirrors for a streak-free finish. Many people still use newspaper to start a log burner fire so are likely to have a stack to hand anyway.

"For a polished, streak-free finish, crumple a piece of newspaper and rub it over the glass in circular motions," suggests Declan Kingsley-Walsh.

Declan Kingsley-Walsh Social Links Navigation MD at Morsø UK Declan Kingsley-Walsh has been the managing director at Morso UK and Ireland for over nine years, bringing his expertise in premium products and a strong focus on brand integrity to the forefront. Known for his meticulous attention to detail, Declan places a high value on maintaining the quality and craftsmanship that define Morso's offerings.

FAQs

How often should you clean log burner glass?

There are certain daily habits to keep your house clean and tidy that you really should adhere to and the key to keeping your log burner in the best possible condition is good maintenance.

"Wipe the glass regularly after each use to prevent soot from hardening, which makes cleaning easier and keeps the view of the flames clear," advises Declan Kingsley-Walsh.

"A consistent cleaning schedule, whether fortnightly or monthly is advised,' says Joanna Humphreys. "It’s also important to remember, it’s not just the exterior that needs cleaning, the flue and glass door need attention too and may require different techniques."

How can you minimise soot build-up on log burner glass?

There are actually steps you can take to help the glass in your log burner doors stay cleaner for longer.

"Ensure proper airflow in the burner, as poor ventilation can cause excessive soot build-up on the glass," explains Declan Kingsley-Walsh.

The reason for this is that when your stove is not getting enough oxygen, more smoke and soot get produced – which then stick to the glass doors. Using high quality well-seasoned hardwood will help, as will ensuring your stove is properly ventilated.

To do this, once the fire is burning well, adjust the airflow to keep it going but don't close the vents altogether as this is when soot is more likely to build up.

Range of pack sizes available 30kg Logpile Kiln Dried Premium Fire Logs £40.95 at Amazon These logs actually come in a range of pack sizes, right up to 240kg. They are hardwood and have a moisture content less than 20% meaning they burn hotter for longer. They are also the perfect size for log burners and come packed in handy carboard boxes.

Wondering what to do with all that ash when cleaning out your log burner? Check out our guide on how to use ash in your garden to make sure you don't waste a thing.