5 essential 'cosy' buys our Editors couldn't be without once it turns chilly – top picks from our own homes

I'll start by confessing that this is my favourite time of year, I love nothing more than hibernating and being cosy in the comfort of my own home. But my home wouldn't be half as cosy without a few key home accessories.

A few simple tweaks can make all the difference when looking to make a home feel cosy, and I owe the level of cosiness to these key items in my home. And it's not just me, I've been chatting with my whole team and we all agree on the same essentials for a cosy home – comparing notes on what we love most.

Another reason to love this time of year is the unmissable seasonal sales which offer all the best brands at lower prices – this season's Amazon Prime Day, the best dehumidifier deals, Air fryer deals and KitchenAid sales to name but a few.

A heated blanket

No one loves the electric blanket more than my whippet Mr Brooks (Image credit: Future | Tamara Kelly)

It's official, heated accessories have never been more in demand. The best electric blankets were among some of the best-selling items for most retailers last winter, with demand making it hard to keep up with supplies.

I should know because I struggle to get my hands on the one I wanted, having made the mistake of waiting too late into the colder months – my advice, buy it now while the discounts are on offer and stock levels are high.

Best overall in our reviews Dreamland Hunker Down Sherpa Underblanket View at Amazon RRP: £139 Now £114 | To quote our dedicated homes eCommerce Editor, Laura Honey, "This is the best electric blanket that I've tested." With a combination of one soft, warm sherpa side and another side of cool, temperature-regulating polyester, this do-it-all blanket is our pick for the best of the bunch. There are six temperature settings and dual controls for either side of the blanket, so this is great for people who have different needs. You can see her full review here. Luxury heated solution Staysnug Velvety Taupe Heated Throw View at Lakeland RRP: £69.99 | I chose this heated throw because the understated cream faux fur didn't feel old-fashioned and was too 'electric blanket' looking. Basically, it enhances the sofa while also providing heat. The fast-heating, generously sized silky soft velvety blanket has been an invaluable investment for making my home cosy. It's machine washable, meaning it's stain-proof and pet-proof. Other features include a detachable control, auto-timer with 9 settings and auto shut-off for peace of mind. Super quick to heat Slumberdown Comfy Hugs Heated Throw Blanket View at Amazon RRP: £60 Now £41.99 | Laura has this throw and highly recommends it. "The fleece feels warm, even when it's not on and when it is running, the blanket gets hot in less than five minutes (which is speedy for one of these). It's big enough for two and super gorgeous."

The slow cooker

(Image credit: Future)

The slow cooker is the ultimate autumnal cooking accessory because nothing makes a home feel cosier than the smell of a hearty homemade stew or casserole that has been slowly cooking throughout the day – it's a great way to make your kitchen smell good this season.

Comfort food must-have Crockpot Timeselect Digital Slow Cooker : at Amazon UK RRP: £74.49 Currently £54.99 | This generous digital design offers a 5.6 L capacity to cook for up to 7 people. The smart programmable countdown timer and keep warm function make light work of winter meal prep. We originally tested this classic Crockpot slow cooker in the w&h kitchen before investing in one for home.

A mini heater

(Image credit: Future | Laura Honey)

With energy prices rising many of us are trying not to run the heating for longer than necessary, I know I'm not. But there's a fine line between wanting to save money and wanting to keep warm. I'm buying this portable heater, recommended by Laura who has tested all the home heaters you could imagine.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dimplex Ecr20tie 2kw Portable Eco Radiator: at Amazon UK RRP: £112.99 Now £95 | This oil-free column heater is lightweight and easy to manoeuvre from room to room, providing targeted heat where it's needed most. The freestanding electric heating unit has an adjustable thermostat and timer to enable complete control.

"This savvy heater gets the space warm quickly and then when I'm not using it, it wheels away and out of sight effortlessly," Laura explained. "I've started turning it on to get rid of condensation as an alternative to having a dehumidifier in my bedroom and it's really good."

Ambient candles

The flameless pillar candles in my bathroom to softly illuminate baths for extra cosiness (Image credit: Future)

Candles won't provide a warmth to keep you cosy but they most certainly do set the scene for a warming, intimate atmosphere that instantly feels cosier than even the warmest of light colour temperatures. There's just something about a flickering flame.

While I love a real candle, especially the best autumn candles to help create an ambience I'm now a complete flameless candle convert and have some in EVERY room. Flameless candles are the safest way to make a bedroom cosy.

Best flameless pillar candles Truglow® Ivory Led Pillar Candle Trio View at Lights4Fun RRP: £24.99 Now £19.99 | I have these pillar candles in most rooms in home – I use them in the bedroom and living room for ambiance and the bathroom to illuminate a relaxing bath. These real wax, realistic looking candles are ideal for using a safe measure to welcome flickering candlelight in any room. Best winter fragrance The White Company Winter Candle View at The White Company RRP: £22 | Here on the w&h homes team we all own this best-selling White Company home scent because it is simply stunning. As the signature scent of winter, the scent is a heady mix of cinnamon, clove, and orange – just the tonic to welcome a comforting warmth into our homes during the darker months. If you fill your home with flameless candles for flicking light this scented candle is a must to provide a comforting aroma to fill a room. Best tapered faux candles Fanna Flameless Taper Candles View at Amazon RRP: £24.99 Now £19.54 | The remote-controlled Fanna taper candles were chosen as the best flameless candlestick candles, ideal for candelabras on a dining table or a mantlepiece. With a unique, real wax construction they look thoroughly realistic, I often forget that they aren't real. I chose them in warm white to go with my home's colour palette but you can buy them in brown honeycomb and a silver birch wood-style finish if you really want to lean into a more wintery feel

DIY floorboard insulation

This purchase is far less glamorous 'cosy home essential' but it is without a doubt the most practical thing you can buy from Amazon to keep your house warm in winter.

I bought this affordable flooring insulation gap filler last winter and have been reaping the benefits ever since – it is amazing for preventing draughts and keeping you warm and toasty in any room.

Money saving DIY insulation Draughtex 4mm Width (40m Roll): at Amazon UK RRP: £29.20 | Supplied with a free applicator for easy installation DraughtEx comes in 3 sizes: Thin for gaps of 3mm or less, standard for gaps of 3 - 7mm and thick for gaps of up to 12mm. A 12 x 12ft room has approximately 25 floorboards and an average gap area of 3.87ft² which can feel similar to a small window being left open if the draughts aren't dealt with.

The roll of filler comes on with this handy tool that helps to squish the rubber between the floorboards with ease – as you can see from my photos above. (Image credit: Future | Tamara Kelly)

There are plenty of other ways to make your home cosy, from hanging lined curtains at the windows to moving the furniture to create a more intimate space but these are the tangible 'things' you can buy to make any room feel snug and comforting during the winter months.

Me and my team couldn't be without these cosy home essentials once the temperatures start to drop, and nor should you if you want your home to feel extra cosy.