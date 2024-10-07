If you have exposed floorboards you need this £30 tool before winter – it has been game-changing for keeping my home warm

There's nothing quite like the appeal of original wooden floorboards, but one thing that's less than desirable is the constant exposure to cold draughts and subsequent heat loss.

When decorating my period home, I was adamant about retaining the charm of the original flooring where possible. While I stand by that for aesthetic purposes, there was an element of regret about not laying down carpets to help insulate and make my home cosy – especially when the chilly winds caused immense draughts and the heating was not keeping the house warm.

However, all those niggling feelings of regret were banished after a friend recommended an easy, cheap and effective solution that could put a stop to ice-cold draughts – a revolutionary product called DraughtEx I found for just £29 at Amazon.

No word of a lie I recommend this gap filler to everyone and anyone who will listen because it's an amazing solution for floorboard insulation in every room.

Winter must-have: effective floorboard insulation

The roll of filler comes on with this handy tool that helps to squish the rubber between the floorboards with ease – as you can see from my photos above. (Image credit: Future | Tamara Kelly)

Money saving insulation Draughtex - 4mm Width (40m Roll) View at Amazon RRP: £29.20 | Supplied with a free applicator for easy installation DraughtEx comes in 3 sizes: Thin for gaps of 3mm or less, standard for gaps of 3 - 7mm and thick for gaps of 8 - 12mm. A 12 x 12ft room has approximately 25 floorboards and an average gap area of 3.87ft² which is similar to a small window being left open.

Not only is this effective floorboard insulation affordable to buy, but it's super easy to use. The filler comes with a handy 'wheel' device that helps you push it between the floorboards with ease by simply running it along the length of the flooring, pushing it between the boards.

You can buy different widths to cater to the gaps, although because my floorboards are not laid evenly I found myself buying the wider width and cutting it in half to be able to cover all gaps, large and small.

Once in place, it's almost completely undetectable, which is what makes it so great because it retains the beauty and aesthetic appeal of the flooring. It might not be visible but you can most certainly feel that it's in place because the draughts immediately stop.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Exposed floorboards in every room can benefit from this smart floorboard insulation – I have used it in my living room and hallway (Image credit: Future)

Original timber floorboards contract and expand throughout their life, which can make the gaps more significant over time. This movement is what causes alternative cheap floorboard insulation solutions such as sawdust, papier-mache, or silicon to become ineffective. These other methods become loose and eventually drop out, whereas DraughtEx is designed to stay in place despite the natural expansion process.

"DraughtEx will mimic the movement pattern of the timber and therefore remain in place," say the team at DraughtEx. "Retaining insulation, eliminating cold draughts and improving the comfort and energy efficiency of your home."

I can personally attest that I used to be able to feel cold air at my feet while sitting on the sofa in my living room, but not any more thanks to this brilliant DIY find. I've also used it to seal gaps between floorboards and skirting boards to ensure there are no alternative gaps for cold air to enter.

Why is it important to fill floorboard gaps?

It's a good idea to fill floorboard gaps to prevent unwanted draughts. Even the smallest of gaps in between floorboards creates cold draughts which lead to chilly rooms and discomfort during the colder months. This can also lead to loss of heat which results in increased heating bills and an insufficient level of heat. Floorboard gaps also allow insect infestation, a key factor to consider when trying to stop daddy long-legs coming into your house or get rid of spiders.

And it's not just floorboard gaps that can allow cold draughts into your home, don't forget to check windows and external doors.

Shop more DIY draught excluding solutions for your home

Made for doors Vellure® Draft Excluder for Doors View at Amazon RRP: £14.99 currently £9.90 | Once your floorboards are insulated cold air will look for an alternative way into your home – and where could be more perfect than the gap under your doors? Sort the problem with this best-selling premium draught excluder for doors. The self-adhesive strip is quick and easy to install to keep the cold out in any room. Ideal for windows Fowong Draft Excluder for Windows View at Amazon RRP: £9.99 for 4.9m | This best-selling tape on Amazon is ideal for sealing gaps and draughty area around windows. The 4.9 meter long tape is 9mm wide to make it slim enough to fit around most standard windows. The self-adhesive windows seal strip is also for stopping draughts around sliding or external doors. Easy option Ecoearth Door Draft Stopper View at Amazon RRP: £13.99 | There's no easier way to block draughts than with a bolster-style draught excluder. This weighted design is ideal to place against doors or across areas of exposed floorboards that feel draught to act as an instant gap filler. Not only is it a cheap cold breeze barrier that is super easy to use but it can also act as a noise blocker for soundproofing.

I found DraughtEx on Amazon where it has earned a 4.5-star rating with over 198 rave reviews, but it is also available to buy on B&Q'S DIY.com. Wherever you buy this savvy floorboard insulation from I can promise you won't be disappointed – it's completely changed my home for the better.