New Habitat x Morris & Co. collaboration: an unmissable range of affordable designer homewares

We love a design collaboration. Especially one that reimagines classic designs for a contemporary home which is exactly what this exclusive Habitat x Morris & Co. collection of homeware and furniture embodies.

Inspired by the timeless heritage designs of William Morris, the in-house design studio at Habitat has brought the archive prints and aesthetics to life in thoughtful and considered interior designs created for today's modern homes.

From decorative candles and soft furnishings illustrated with the famous Strawberry Thief print to beautiful curveous oka furniture staples this stunning new collection of 150 pieces is available now in selected Sainsbury’s stores and online at habitat.co.uk and argos.co.uk, with prices starting from £5.

New launch: Habitat x Morris & Co. collection

(Image credit: Habitat)

The new soft furnishings and furniture designs offer a contemporary take on the timeless heritage of the William Morris designs. Prints taken from the Morris & Co archives are seen decorating cushions, bedding and other soft furnishings to dress the home in style – ideal to transform a living room on a budget or redress a bedroom for the new season.

“Collaborations continue to be an exciting way for us to explore new styles and design movements so that we can bring a breadth of design-led products that appeal to our customers, and their many different homes," says ​Hannah Mallett, Director of Product for Habitat.

"Our partnership with Morris & Co. is an adventurous one that has allowed us to combine their heritage and craftsmanship with our product design know-how to create a novel and unique collection.” ​

New: Habitat x Morris & Co. Accessories

New: Habitat x Morris & Co. furniture

My personal favourite Habitat x Morris & Co. Canterbury Oak Veneer Display Cabinet View at Habitat RRP: £350 | For me this elegant display cabinet is without a doubt the standout piece from the new collection. The fusion of on-trend reeded glass doors and clean lines make it the perfect contemporary Arts & Crafts inspired furniture piece – one that celebrates the old but makes it feel unmistakably modern. I would happily have this display cabinet in my living room for additional stylish storage or even in my bedroom to provide a chic shoe and handbag storage cabinet.

The stunning new furniture pieces were inspired by Red House, the home of William and Jane Morris, as well as the extensive Morris & Co. archives. As a result the Habitat design studio have produced an array of handcrafted furniture that exudes an undeniable nod to timeless furniture designs but with distinct modern appeal.

Statement chair Habitat x Morris & Co. Canterbury Oak Armchair View at Habitat RRP: £250 | This effortlessly chic armchair is made from traditional oak, features decorative flattened spindles, turned legs and a curved embracing frame. The decorative seat cushion is a classic recognisable Morris & Co. print. Designer dining Habitat x Morris & Co. Canterbury Oak Table, Bench & 2 Chairs View at Habitat RRP: £835 | Taking an honest approach to design this simple but elegant dining table set is the epitome of understated beauty. The solid oak and oak veneer dining set comprises a trestle dining table a two-seater bench and 2 chairs. The design feels airy and streamlined thanks to the clean lines and openness of the spindles – ideal for small spaces to prevent it from feeling bulky and taking up too much room. Multipurpose Habitat x Morris & Co. Merton Sunflower Fabric Footstool View at Habitat RRP: £250 | This multipurpose footstool is the ideal way to introduce a signature Morris & Co. print into your living room decorating scheme. From a comforting footstool, additional perching seat to an alternative coffee table this is one piece that offers endless possibilities.

“Design is at the heart of everything that Morris & Co. does, and this is why we feel so connected to Habitat, as we both share a passion for great design," says ​Claire Vallis, Sanderson Design Director.

​"As the original Morris & Co., we have been crafting and making for over 160 years. For this collection, we delved into our cherished archives to create products that are true to Morris & Co.’s values, honouring and upholding our legacy and that of the Arts & Crafts movement."

​"As masters of colour and pattern, we have reimagined these archival treasures in fresh and contemporary ways for this exceptional collaboration, revealing designs that perfectly balance the aesthetics of both brands. The resulting collection is an example of collaboration in the greatest sense – a true meeting of design minds.”

As previously mentioned, the 150-strong collection is available to shop now in selected Sainsbury’s stores and online at habitat.co.uk and argos.co.uk, with prices starting from £5.