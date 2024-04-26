Aldi's affordable rattan sofa is back – just in time for the long weekend

If you're looking for a stylish new garden sofa on a budget you'll do well to head to Aldi's middle aisle next week to find the return of the sellout garden sofa set.

Buying the best outdoor furniture is always a worthwhile investment, to make your garden more enjoyable and useable throughout the warmer months. And while there are affordable solutions a sofa is never a 'cheap' buy, therefore it's always a joy to find stylishly suitable options on a budget and Aldi is unbeatable.

The Aldi Rattan Corner Sofa sells out in record time year after year, quite simply because it's the most affordable solution for a chic rattan-effect seating set to create a desirable outdoor living room idea.

Available in stores from 5th May, in time for the first of the long bank holiday weekends. However, shoppers will have to be quick as with all Specialbuys, once they're gone, they're gone.

Aldi's Rattan Corner Sofa is back

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi’s great-value Rattan Corner Sofa (£199.99) comes complete with a 3-seater sofa with chaise and matching ottoman.

The powder-coated steel frame is encased in a synthetic rattan weave ensuring it looks stylish while being highly practical and protected against the elements. For comfort, the set is dressed with matching seat and back cushions for a chic and contemporary feel.

The rattan-effect sofa is simple to assemble, with a reversible lounging chaise section that can be positioned on the left or right to make it bespoke for every garden layout. This space-saving corner design is a small garden essential to utilise available space more effectively – making it ideal for even the smallest of terraces and patios.

You can also pick up the Aldi Corner Sofa Cover (£19.99) to protect this garden furniture set from the unpredictable British weather.

Aldi's great-value rattan-effect corner sofa with matching ottoman (Image credit: Aldi)

Affordable alternative corner sofas

As we know, once Aldi Specialbuys are gone they're gone – leaving many disappointed when they are specifically looking for an item. Speaking from experience having been on the lookout for the Aldi Standmixer earlier this year.

In the spirit of wanting everyone to find an affordable seating solution for their gardens here are three alternatives that are stocked online...

Habitat 4 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Sofa Set View at Argos RRP: £350 | Argos is a must when seeking affordable furniture solutions. Like the Aldi rattan sofa, this 4-seater corner sofa set has a footstall that doubles up as extra seating or even an alternative coffee table. 3-seater set Dunelm Rattan Sofa Lounger Set View at Dunelm RRP: £329 | Dunelm's rattan corner sofa comes in a natural colourway, for those that prefer a lighter look. This set comprises one 3-seater sofa, foot stool and adjustable table to cater for all outdoor lounging needs. Unlike alternatives the footstool is detached, making it super easy to change positions. 4-seater sofa Dusk Lisbon Corner Garden Sofa View at Dusk RRP: £899 | Dusk is the latest retailer to sell great furniture staples at even greater prices, but even their affordable price can't come close to that of the Aldi Specialbuys price. Unfortunately, this sofa is not sold with a coffee table, so despite gaining more seats you don't have the dining element included – the table is sold separately.

Can you buy Aldi Rattan Corner Sofa replacement cushions?

Many are asking if you can buy replacement cushions for the sellout Aldi Rattan Corner Sofa but sadly that is not currently an option. We checked in with the team who confirmed that Aldi does not sell replacement cushions at present.

If you have the sofa and feel your cushions are feeling a little flat, we suggest buying some foam and refilling the cushions yourself. Alternatively, if you need replacement cushions because of stains and spills and have had no joy when simply cleaning your outdoor cushions you could find a suitable water-repellent fabric and recover the original cushions.