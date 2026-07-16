Jump to category:

Kate Middleton's favourite summer shoe style is perfect for heel lovers and flats fans - and they're perfect with breezy dresses

The Princess of Wales loves neutral slingbacks this time of year and her collection has stood the test of time

Emma Shacklock&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Catherine, Princess of Wales waves as she visits the Evelina London Children&#039;s Hospital on July 6, 2026
(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Comfortable sandals and flipflops are great for a heatwave but the Princess of Wales's go-to shoes right now are more elegant and work beautifully with summer dresses. Kate reaches for her slingbacks more anything else when it's sunny and she owns both flat and heeled versions.

Unlike court heels which can feel a bit formal for everyday wear, slingbacks are more understated and chic no matter the heel height. The Princess tends to wear hers during visits that are more smart-casual, like when she went to watch Prince William compete in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 on 10th July.

She styled a gingham midi dress with beige-pink Camilla Elphick slingbacks and added statement brown resin Sezane earrings for a modern touch. The frock made such a statement that neutral shoes were the perfect choice to balance things out.

Catherine, Princess of Wales claps as she attends the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Slingback Flats