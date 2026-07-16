Comfortable sandals and flipflops are great for a heatwave but the Princess of Wales's go-to shoes right now are more elegant and work beautifully with summer dresses. Kate reaches for her slingbacks more anything else when it's sunny and she owns both flat and heeled versions.

Unlike court heels which can feel a bit formal for everyday wear, slingbacks are more understated and chic no matter the heel height. The Princess tends to wear hers during visits that are more smart-casual, like when she went to watch Prince William compete in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 on 10th July.

She styled a gingham midi dress with beige-pink Camilla Elphick slingbacks and added statement brown resin Sezane earrings for a modern touch. The frock made such a statement that neutral shoes were the perfect choice to balance things out.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

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