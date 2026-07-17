Kylie Minogue just convinced me taupe Birkenstock clogs are the most versatile shoes to wear with denim
Comfortable clogs and denim make the perfect everyday combination
If you've been searching for a shoe that's just as good as your most comfortable sandals but feels a little bit cooler, Kylie Minogue's taupe Birkenstock Bostonsoffer the perfect inspiration. And if you weren't sold on this style, her easy-to-recreate outfit will certainly change your mind.
Back in July last year, Kylie posted a picture on Instagram of her wearing this trending shoe style paired with relaxed, baggy jeans and a black graphic T-shirt. This daytime look is perfect if you're wondering how to style Birkenstock clogs.
The appeal of these slip-on mules isn't just about style; they are a practical footwear choice too, thanks to their supportive, lightweight cork footbed, and anyone who owns a pair of Birkenstock Arizonas can already confirm this.
exact match
In a versatile taupe shade, these clogs will go with just about any colour. They feature a corkbed and an easy slip-on design, making wearing them a dream. They also come in a range of versatile hues, from mocha to black.