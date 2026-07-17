Kylie Minogue just convinced me taupe Birkenstock clogs are the most versatile shoes to wear with denim

If you've been searching for a shoe that's just as good as your most comfortable sandals but feels a little bit cooler, Kylie Minogue's taupe Birkenstock Bostonsoffer the perfect inspiration. And if you weren't sold on this style, her easy-to-recreate outfit will certainly change your mind.

Back in July last year, Kylie posted a picture on Instagram of her wearing this trending shoe style paired with relaxed, baggy jeans and a black graphic T-shirt. This daytime look is perfect if you're wondering how to style Birkenstock clogs.

The appeal of these slip-on mules isn't just about style; they are a practical footwear choice too, thanks to their supportive, lightweight cork footbed, and anyone who owns a pair of Birkenstock Arizonas can already confirm this.

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