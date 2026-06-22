Julianne Moore's sandy-coloured Birkenstock Arizonas and white jeans combination is worth returning to for the season ahead

During the heat, who can deny the effortlessly stylish appeal of Birkenstock Arizonas? This summer, I may be tempted to invest in the lighter shaded variations for a warm-weather update.

The celebrity look that has got me on the hunt for the stone or taupe coloured Arizonas is from an archive look of Julianne Moore. She styled these coveted sandals to perfection back in 2023 as part of her daytime attire.

Creating a breezy white jeans outfit, she styled a boxy ivory-coloured t-shirt, a white baseball cap, and a brown leather crossbody bag. Adding to the neutral outfit, she wears the taupe Birkenstock Arizona for a practical and stylish touch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only are the Birkenstock Arizonas some of the most comfortable sandals, but this coveted style makes every outfit feel effortlessly put-together. And the once anti-fashion shoe has solidified its place in every summer capsule wardrobe, thanks to its chunky sole and utilitarian design.