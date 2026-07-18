'How do you trust these two?' Piers Morgan slams Harry and Meghan's 'double standards'

Piers Morgan has never been backwards in coming forwards in terms of how he feels about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Having walked out of his six-year job on Good Morning Britain in 2021 following remarks he made about the former Meghan Markle - which gained a huge 41,000 complaints to television standards regulator Ofcom - he has not stood down on his forthright opinions about the controversial quasi-royal couple.

Now, he’s hit out at the pair again, accusing them of hypocrisy for discussing the importance of privacy online and then choosing to post pictures of their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, on their social media - albeit with their faces obscured.

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He told Woman, 'My old friends the Duke and Duchess of Sussex keep preaching to us about privacy and about the need to be careful online, and how dangerous it is for kids – and then what did they do? They upload photographs of their five-year-old child on social media [for her birthday] to billions of people, immediately recognisable.

'And I’m like, “What are you doing? What is this about? Why would you preach about privacy? Why would you lecture the world to be very careful with children online and then put your own child out there to millions of people?” It makes no sense to me.

'Maybe it makes sense to their fans, I don’t know, but to me, that is a classic example of the kind of double standard that I think is ridiculous. If you are going to start preaching about stuff, at least try and live up to it. Don’t immediately do something which is the complete opposite of what you’ve been preaching about.'

'There’s an absolute hypocrisy which I find sickening'

Speaking again on 5’s The Royals Uncensored show, Piers discussed the fact that the pair would likely be coming to the UK with their children for the first time in years, as part of the Invictus Games countdown. As Woman went to press, Buckingham Palace had reportedly withdrawn an invitation for Harry to stay at the royal residence while in London.