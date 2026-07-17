There are certain colours that always surge in popularity in summer and others that can feel too dark or too muted. However, I love wearing black all year round and all it takes is some careful consideration to incorporate this deep tone into seasonal outfits.

Queen Letizia of Spain nailed this with her outfit for a meeting of the Princess of Girona Foundation's youth advisory board on 15th July. She knows what to wear in the heat and reached for her white Hugo Boss midi dress and a pair of lace-up espadrilles.

This midi frock has been in her collection for a while and it has short floaty sleeves and an abstract black floral design that breaks up the solid white. The pattern almost looks like a drawing and although a lot of people will have bold florals in their summer capsule wardrobe, something subtler like this is a versatile alternative.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Recreate Queen Letizia's Look