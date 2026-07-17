Jump to category:

Yes, you can style black in summer - Queen Letizia's monochrome midi and elegant espadrilles prove it and we're copying her

The Queen of Spain wore a black and white ensemble that still felt incredibly seasonal thanks to the timeless designs

Emma Shacklock&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Queen Letizia of Spain attends a meeting with the Princess of Girona Foundation&#039;s youth advisory board following the Princess of Girona Awards 2026 on July 15, 2026
(Image credit: Photo by Paolo Blocco/WireImage via Getty)
Jump to category:

There are certain colours that always surge in popularity in summer and others that can feel too dark or too muted. However, I love wearing black all year round and all it takes is some careful consideration to incorporate this deep tone into seasonal outfits.

Queen Letizia of Spain nailed this with her outfit for a meeting of the Princess of Girona Foundation's youth advisory board on 15th July. She knows what to wear in the heat and reached for her white Hugo Boss midi dress and a pair of lace-up espadrilles.

This midi frock has been in her collection for a while and it has short floaty sleeves and an abstract black floral design that breaks up the solid white. The pattern almost looks like a drawing and although a lot of people will have bold florals in their summer capsule wardrobe, something subtler like this is a versatile alternative.

Queen Letizia of Spain walks to attend a meeting with the Princess of Girona Foundation&#039;s youth advisory board following the Princess of Girona Awards 2026 on July 15, 2026

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Recreate Queen Letizia's Look