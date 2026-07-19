Whenever there's a heatwave a lot of people's main complaint is finding it difficult to sleep and the late Queen Elizabeth had a strict rule that helped keep her royal bedroom cool. She used to enjoy an annual summer break at Balmoral Castle and according to former royal butler Paul Burrell, she "never" closed her bedroom windows when she was there.

Paul previously claimed that the Queen "loved the fact that her bedroom windows were open every night and she would get the fresh air from the highlands". He added that "From August until early October, she never closed" them and when the autumn got "very, very cold" she used a lot of "sheets and blankets and covers and eiderdowns".

Although most people wouldn't want to keep the windows open on a freezing October day, right now Queen Elizabeth's approach sounds perfect.

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She also managed to avoid a common cooling mistake, as opening your windows during the day can actually make your home warmer.

Letting in some air sounds like a great idea but Angus Struthers, Managing Director at heating & cooling specialists BOXT, has explained to woman&home that "If the air outside is warmer than the air inside, you're just letting more heat into the house."

It's better to throw them open in the evening when the outside air is cool and Angus advises keeping windows shut "throughout the hottest part of the day". While it's been so hot in the UK I've been following this recommendation and can confirm it's definitely worked for me.

The Queen's love of "fresh air from the highlands" probably meant her Balmoral bedroom was a comfortable temperature at night, even when Scotland's weather was warm. Keeping the windows open was just one part of her evening routine.