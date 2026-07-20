Harriet Phillips' off-duty style is my new source of inspiration as she's someone who strikes the right balance between elegance and practicality. Since marrying Princess Anne's son Peter in June, the NHS nurse has been to Ascot and Wimbledon but missed the Royal Charity Polo Cup .

This is a shame as her outfit from the 2024 event is a favourite and would be perfect to wear in the heat now. Harriet opted for a linen dress from a collaboration between British clothing brand Beulah London, and homeware brand Birdie Fortescue.

It had a V-neckline, puffed sleeves and a loose, flowing shape, as well as handy pockets. The silhouette was incredibly simple and this kind of cut skims the body in a flattering way without actually being fitted.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Shop Harriet's Polo Outfit