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Getting ready in a hurry? Harriet Phillips' breezy midi dress and crossbody bag are about to become your new best friends

Princess Anne's daughter-in-law knows a wearable combination when she sees one and this 2024 look is easy to recreate

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Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling during the Royal Charity Polo match at Castle Ground on July 12, 2024
(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
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Harriet Phillips' off-duty style is my new source of inspiration as she's someone who strikes the right balance between elegance and practicality. Since marrying Princess Anne's son Peter in June, the NHS nurse has been to Ascot and Wimbledon but missed the Royal Charity Polo Cup .

This is a shame as her outfit from the 2024 event is a favourite and would be perfect to wear in the heat now. Harriet opted for a linen dress from a collaboration between British clothing brand Beulah London, and homeware brand Birdie Fortescue.

It had a V-neckline, puffed sleeves and a loose, flowing shape, as well as handy pockets. The silhouette was incredibly simple and this kind of cut skims the body in a flattering way without actually being fitted.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling during the Royal Charity Polo match at Castle Ground on July 12, 2024 in Windsor

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Shop Harriet's Polo Outfit