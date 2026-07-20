Getting ready in a hurry? Harriet Phillips' breezy midi dress and crossbody bag are about to become your new best friends
Princess Anne's daughter-in-law knows a wearable combination when she sees one and this 2024 look is easy to recreate
Harriet Phillips' off-duty style is my new source of inspiration as she's someone who strikes the right balance between elegance and practicality. Since marrying Princess Anne's son Peter in June, the NHS nurse has been to Ascot and Wimbledon but missed the Royal Charity Polo Cup .
This is a shame as her outfit from the 2024 event is a favourite and would be perfect to wear in the heat now. Harriet opted for a linen dress from a collaboration between British clothing brand Beulah London, and homeware brand Birdie Fortescue.
It had a V-neckline, puffed sleeves and a loose, flowing shape, as well as handy pockets. The silhouette was incredibly simple and this kind of cut skims the body in a flattering way without actually being fitted.
Shop Harriet's Polo Outfit
Crafted from soft cotton, this ditsy floral dress has feminine puffed sleeves and a graceful square neckline. The shirred bodice is comfy and the pattern is delicate and subtle, with pops of green and blue. Pair with everything from wedges to white trainers or sandals.
Same Style
You can no longer get Harriet's 2024 pink and green high Dali espadrilles but they're still available in this gorgeous pastel lilac. They're designed with velvet ankle ribbons and have a jute sole and hand-stitched detailing. They add elevation and there are still some sizes left in other colours too.
You can get this practical crossbody bag in a range of different tones and the stone version is so versatile. It's made from grained leather and is fully lined, with gold-toned hardware. There's a stylish tassel detail and the bag is big enough for all your essentials without being bulky.
This dress is currently on sale and it's selling fast - no surprise! It's got beautiful puffed sleeves and vintage-inspired floral detailing running all over it. The seersucker material brings texture and it has panelling and a shirred back to give it extra shaping.