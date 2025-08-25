From blushed pinks to fiery reds, these sunset nail colours make a radiant statement
Love to watch the sunset? This manicure trend takes inspiration from everyone's favourite natural display...
If you're stuck for manicure ideas, you need only look to the evening sky to find a radiant display of both bright and hazy colours, all of which are perfect for summer - and every season thereafter.
It is safe to say that this year's 2025 nail trends have been a mixed bag, spanning everything from sorbet brights to milky pink 'Princess nails.' But as we head into late summer and begin the transition into autumn, we're on the hunt for colours that feel bright and summery, as well as warm and chic. Our solution? Sunset nails. With classic solar nail shades, like reds, butter yellows, and berry pinks having proved so popular this season, an ode to the setting sun feels like the next natural progression. After all, when summer ends, the sun keeps on setting.
So, for those seeking a vibrant manicure, these are the designs that perfectly mirror a lit-up, cloud-strewn sky as the sun melts below the horizon.
10 sunset-inspired nail colours to wear, year-round
There are several routes you can take to embrace a sunset within your manicure. Either you opt for a bright, block colour, like fiery red or golden hour-esque yellow, or blend a few of these signature sunset shades together to create a blurred, ombre design.
You can of course, take the idea more literally and request nail art that mirrors the setting sun, but with this year's nail trends leaning more into simplicity, we would recommend the two former options.
Our sunset nail colour picks
For an easy, at-home manicure, we've rounded up three nail polishes that just radiate sunset energy - from OPI's Strawberry Margarita pink to essie's aptly named 'Meet Me At Sunset' orange.
RRP: £4.49
Hazy mauves and purples, like Barry M's Hibiscus polish, always spring to mind when we think of dramatic sunsets. The formula is quick-drying, pigmented, and boasts a high-shine finish - just two to three coats and you'll have a moody and very chic manicure at your fingertips.
RRP: £8.99
Of all the essie nail polishes, this burnt, fiery orange is one we always think of when summer rolls around. That said, its rich colour is also perfect for autumn, so it's definitely one to add to your at-home mani kit.
1. Hot pink nails
A particularly spectacular sunset will see shades of pink strewn across the sky, so this sort of radiant, neon pink feels very apt for harnessing the look for your manicure. It's bright and gorgeously glossy, but like cherry-red, it is surprisingly wearable, especially when paired with a short nail length.
2. Burnt orange nails
Warm oranges are also synonymous with the setting sun, so if you're searching for a simple but statement manicure, this sort of burnt orange is ideal. It's also a great choice for a transitional, summer-to-autumn nail look.
3. Mauve nails
While vivid pinks, oranges, and yellows are likely the first shades that spring to mind when you picture a sunset, you can also find more hazy and muted shades, like blues, greys, and purples. This smoky mauve reminds us of the colour clouds take on during the later stages of a sunset and feels perfect for autumn and winter wear too.
4. Pink and orange ombre nails
For a more literal interpretation of sunset, go for an orange and pink ombre nail look. A peach and blush pink will afford a more subtle look, but it would also work with brighter shades, too, for more of a statement. This effect also feels very on-trend, following the popularity of the blurred ice cream manicure.
5. Blush pink nails
For a more subtle take, go for a warm rose or blush pink. When paired with a short square nail style, this sort of shade can look so chic and elegant.
6. Fiery red nails
Naturally, a bright and fiery red had to feature somewhere on this list. It's summery and very sunset-y, whilst also being timeless. It suits every occasion, outfit, and season, so you really can't go wrong.
7. Butter yellow nails
Butter yellow nails have been in high demand this year, and it's this sort of shade that also comes to mind when we think of a soft sunset. We also think this light yellow would look lovely paired with a blush pink or orange, for an ombre sunset design.
8. Fuchsia pink nails
As mentioned, pinks are synonymous with sunset, and this warm, fuchsia pink feels very apt for channelling the natural event.
9. Orange chrome nails
For those who really want to mirror the glow and radiance of a sunset, we recommend pairing a burnt orange, red, or pink with a shimmery chrome coat.
10. Orange and pink French tip nails
For an understated take, whilst still embracing a few of sunset's more vibrant colours, opt for an ombre French tip nail look. Here, we can see a tangerine orange blurred with a neon pink and paired with an elegant almond shape. It's bright and modern, but not so in-your-face that you would struggle to pair it with your outfits.
