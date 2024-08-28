Hannah Waddingham just revealed her entire beauty stash - with staples starting at £7

From French pharmacy favourites to premium tools, we've spotted a treasure trove of skincare in Hannah Waddingham's beauty bag

Hannah Waddingham is pictured with a blonde bob and wearing a black lace dress at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California/ in a pastel pink template
(Image credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published
in News

Showcasing an array of bargain and investment buys, Hannah Waddingham's beauty stash of post-summer skin saviours just informed our next haul...

Skincare can be overwhelming, especially when it comes to zeroing in on the best hyaluronic acid serums and best face moisturisers, for instance. This is why going by recommendation can be very helpful, more so when said endorsement comes from someone known for having radiant skin. That brings us swiftly to Hannah Waddingham's latest Instagram Reel. Hopping onto the app, the actor just answered all of our beauty prayers by dropping her entire collection of skin-revivers and jetlag staples - spanning everything from cheap and cheerful pharmacy finds to luxe investment buys.

So, if you find yourself in need of a new facial sunscreen or have been eyeing up a facial tool, these are Hannah Waddingham's go-tos...

Shop the skincare heroes Hannah Waddingham swears by

From glow-boosters to eye creams, these are nine of the products Hannah Waddingham recommended in her Reel - with buys to suit every budget...

Lyma Laser PRO Starter Kit

LYMA Laser PRO Starter Kit

RRP: £4,995

Starting off with the biggest investment (don't worry, the prices dramatically decrease from here!), Waddingham praised this device from LYMA. This laser tool works to penetrate the base layer of the dermis to target wrinkles and pigmentation, leaving your skin rejuvenated and glowing - without any pain or discomfort.

Rimmel Sunshimmer Water Resistant Wash Off Instant Tan - Matte

Rimmel Sunshimmer Water Resistant Wash Off Instant Tan - Matte

RRP: £6.99

If you're looking to maintain your summer glow, this budget-friendly instant tanner is among Waddingham's essentials. The formula is matte and very blendable, applying easily without leaving streaks. And while it's water-resistant and smudge-proof, it still washes off easily with soap and water, making it far more forgiving than some other self-tanners out there.

LA ROCHE-POSAY ANTHELIOS UVMUNE 400 INVISIBLE FLUID NON-PERFUMED SUNCREAM SPF50+
La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid Non-Perfumed Suncream

RRP: £20

Regarded as one of the best La Roche Posay products and best facial sunscreens on the market, this SPF is another Waddingham-approved product. It's lightweight, non-greasy and offers SPF50+ protection, whilst also working well under makeup. It's formulated for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY Magic Hydrator Mist
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Hydrator Mist

RRP: £35

Formulated with Hyaluronic Mesh Technology, kombu extract, niacinamide and glycerin, this face mist works to instantly revive your skin, providing long-lasting hydration and that all-important dewy glow.

Elemis Superfood Face Wash
Elemis Superfood Face Wash

RRP: £32

Featuring a blend of nutrient-rich superfoods, including broccoli, wheatgrass and kale extract, this facial wash works to revive dull-looking skin, cleansing away grime, to reveal fresh and perfectly balanced skin - something Waddingham can clearly attest to.

SUPERGOOP! Glowscreen - Sunscreen SPF 30 PA+++

SUPERGOOP! Glowscreen SPF30 PA+++

RRP: £32

Delivering radiance and UV protection, SUPERGOOP! Glowscreen's is another sunscreen with Waddingham's seal of approval. As for the formula, it's something of multi-tasker as it works as a radiance-boosting makeup primer, that delivers broad spectrum SPF 30. It's dermatologist-tested, gluten-free and vegan - and is suitable for normal, dry, combination and oily skin types.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Soothing Eye Cream
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Soothing Eye Cream

RRP: £21

Formulated with probiotic-derived fractions and neurosensine, as well as thermal spring water, this lightweight fluid hydrates your undereye and works to alleviate discomfort - like dryness, tightness, redness, and itchiness - whilst restoring the skin's barrier. It's also suitable for contact lens wearers.

True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Oil
True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Oil

RRP: £100

On the more premium side, this facial oil is packed with 14, rich seed oils - including rosehip, grape, avocado and argan (to name just a few) - as well as omega-3 fatty acids and algae extract to smooth and nourish dry skin.

Kat Burki Vitamin C Nourishing Cleanser
Kat Burki Vitamin C Nourishing Cleanser

RRP: £80

For those seeking a way to incorporate vitamin C into their routines, this cleansing balm could also be seen amongst Waddingham's favourites. It features a blend of 15% vitamin C, with Camu Camu berry, Gotu Kola and seven 'Cold Processed Oils' - including the likes of coconut, sunflower, jojoba and rose hip seed - to melt away dirt and grime from your skin.

And in case you're wondering where Waddingham revealed her treasure trove of tried and tested essentials, the Ted Lasso star took to Instagram on August 27th, to share a Reel of every product that she's reached for over the last few months.

A post shared by Hannah Waddingham (@hannah_waddingham)

A photo posted by on

In the caption of her post, Waddingham wrote: "These products and gadgets consistently saved my summered/jetlagged fizog! Like I say…some cheap and cheerful, some more of an investment…all flippin’ EPIC!" Now, it's safe to say we have some shopping to do.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products. 

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸