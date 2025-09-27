Alexa Chung's clear mascara trick for subtle, feathered brows - and it'll cost you less than £3

A good brow product need not cost more than £3, according to Alexa Chung, who swears by a humble, multi-tasking buy for shaping and lifting her arches.

When it comes to our eyebrows, we all have our preferred methods of taming them. Some of us get the hair professionally tinted, others pluck, and then there are those of us who turn to the best eyebrow pencils and brow gels to fill and perfect them. Alexa Chung, for one, falls into the latter camp, though the 'gel' she uses actually isn't a gel at all; in fact, you can find her go-to formula front and centre among the best clear mascaras.

Now, we're very partial to products that stretch to be of use in more than one area of our beauty routines. Blushes, for instance, that double as lip tints, bronzers as eyeshadows, and for just under £3, we can definitely get on board with a see-through mascara turned brow gel...

The under-£3 clear mascara Alexa Chung swears by for taming her brows

If you're someone who prefers a very subtle or feathered brow, a gel formula is definitely the way to go. A tinted one can help to fill any sparsity as well as give a fuller look by darkening your natural hairs from root to tip, in the same way as the best mascara enhances the look of your lashes. If you already have quite dark or thick brows, though, a clear gel may be preferable.

As far as Alexa Chung is concerned, though, a clear mascara can also do the job well - and without costing much or adding yet another tube to your makeup bag. In fact, she loves the Collection Colour Lash clear mascara for taming her signature brows.

Collection Colour Lash All Day Wear Colour Mascara Clear View at Boots RRP: £2.49 With a smudge-proof, protein-enriched formula, this handy clear mascara is not only ideal for priming and lengthening your lashes before applying a tinted formula, but also doubles as a no-fuss eyebrow gel - which is exactly how Alexa Chung uses it.

Sharing the contents of her everyday Chanel bag with Vogue, Chung treated us to a glimpse of both the premium and very affordable beauty products she swears by. At one end of the scale was Augustinus Bader's The Cream, which retails at about £150 for 30ml, though according to Chung, there's no better moisturiser 'on the planet.' She then swiftly pivoted to the other end, with her £2.49 brow buy of choice.

"It’s from Boots, it’s really cheap," Chung quipped, "it’s actually see-through mascara, but I use it for my eyebrows - it keeps them up, so you can look constantly surprised."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Along with priming your lashes and slicking up your brow hairs, a clear mascara can also triple as a way to style baby hairs and tame flyaways, making it quite the nifty, bargain product to have on hand.

Other Alexa Chung-approved beauty picks

In case you're keen to add a few more Alexa Chung-approved beauty staples to your stash, we've also rounded up her favourite Augustinus Bader moisturiser and go-to lip balm for your consideration...