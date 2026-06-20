Forget the pretty stuff - these are the 12 unsexy Boots products our editors can't stop buying

As a team of beauty experts, you might not be surprised to hear that our dressing tables make home to some beautifully packaged and luxurious buys.

That said, it's not all glitz and glamour over here, our beauty kits also make home to lots of unsexy skincare, bodycare and haircare products. In fact, some of the best beauty buys on the market, such as the best face moisturisers and best cleansers, aren't the most aesthetically pleasing to the eye.

Essentially, these are the bottles, tubes and tubs that might not look the best on your vanity, but trust us when we say they really do the job. So much so, our beauty team would recommend adding them to your basket during your next Boots shop.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

12 unsexy products that you shouldn't overlook during your next Boots shop

Whether you're browsing the aisles in store or endlessly scrolling the drugstore's website, let's be honest, we're all prone to gravitating towards the shiny, pretty products on the shelves. But, that means we can often overlook the not-so-sexy buys and, in turn, miss out on the exceptional formulas housed inside. That's why we're here to give said exceptional formulas their well-deserved time in the spotlight...