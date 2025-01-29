I tried the new Gisou hair mask for a month straight and it transformed my thirsty winter strands into glossy locks
With hair that's soft, hydrated, shiny and full of bounce, this nourishing mask does it all...
Delivering a hit of hydration, enhancing shine and encouraging bounce, this all-in-one hair mask is the newest addition to Gisou's cult haircare lineup - and I got my hands on it an entire month before the launch so I could put it to the ultimate test.
If you spoke to me at the beginning of last December I would've told you that my haircare routine was almost perfect, equipped with the best shampoo for fine hair and one of the best heat protection sprays. But, my strands were starting to feel the harsh effects of the colder weather conditions, so you can only imagine my joy when Gisou's Honey Gloss Ceramide Hair Mask landed on my desk, a month before its official launch date.
As someone whose a sucker for a self-care evening and prioritising the health of their hair, it's a no-brainer that some of the best hair masks fit naturally into my routine. With all that said, I decided to put it through a month-long test, incorporating the mask into my winter haircare regime to see how it fared on my strands.
The all-in-one hair mask that is a must for the winter months
Although this particular product is new to the beauty scene this week, it isn't Gisou's first rodeo in the hair mask realm. While the brand already makes home to their core Honey-Infused Hair Mask, this newest addition to their haircare lineup was created after the founder, Negin Mirsalehi, spotted a gap in the market for the ultimate hair mask: “Stronger but softer, hydrated but full-bodied, and glossier but residue free…I could never find one hair mask that delivered it all."
So, formulated with a cocktail of hair-loving ingredients and boasting the ability to "deliver your strongest, most hydrated and glossiest hair yet," I knew I had to put it to the test myself to see whether it actually lives up to its bold claims.
All-in-one hair mask
RRP: £39
If you're on the hunt for an all-in-one hair mask that's set to give your strands some TLC, look no further than Gisou's new Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Mask. Formulated with a nourishing blend of stellar ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, biomimetic ceramides, bee garden oils and the iconic Mirsalehi honey, this 97% natural mask offers an intense hydration hit that leaves strands stronger, softer, bouncier and glossier.
Before we deep dive into the formula, we have to give credit where credit's due for the gorgeously glossy beehive-shaped pot its housed in. Its on-theme packaging is set to make an aesthetic addition to anyone's dressing table or bath-side.
Upon immediate first impressions, it boasts this moreish wildflower honey scent that transports you straight into the haven of a bee garden. As for the product nestled inside, it has an indulgently thick formula that effortlessly glides onto the lengths of your locks. Although it claims to be gentle enough for use with every hair wash, I choose to apply it once a week in replacement of my go-to conditioner.
In terms of results, I could already sense the noticeable difference of the mask straight after application. My strands are particularly knotty when wet, but this rich formula treats my hair to a well-deserved smooth and detangle. However, the main standout factor arrives post-rinse and tells me this mask actually works. A leave-in conditioner is a non-negotiable in my hair washing routine (I couldn't pass a hairbrush through my tresses without one), so I was pleasantly surprised when I could brush through my damp hair with ease - no tugging, snagging or breakage required.
Of course, we cannot forget to mention the glorious mirror-like shine that appears once the hair is dry, making it a must-have purchase for those wishing to hop on the healthy hair trend or simply wanting to elevate their pampering regime.
How to use Gisou's Honey Ceramide Hair Mask
Just like any other hair mask, this formula works in replacement of your conditioner, meaning you should apply it after shampooing. However, the thing that sets this formula apart from others on the market is that it is both gentle and lightweight enough to be used on every wash.
As for the application itself, it's advised to squeeze the excess water out of your freshly shampooed hair, before slathering the mask onto the mid-lengths and ends of your hair. Simply wait 5-7 minutes before thoroughly rinsing it out of your strands. For those seeking an extra hit of hydration, you can also use it as an overnight treatment weekly.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
