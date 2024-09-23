This is the one hair trend everyone should embrace this season, say experts

While chic bobs and vibrant pops of copper are already proving popular this autumn, industry experts have noticed one overarching trend emerging: the pursuit of healthy hair...

Wanting to keep your strands in good shape is by no means a new concept (in fact, for many of us it's been an ongoing quest for years), but there has been a noticeable shift towards prioritising hair health this season. Proof of this can be found in the autumn hair colour trends, which signal a rise in elevated, natural-looking shades, all of which centre around luscious shine. We've also seen hairstyles, in general, hinging more and more on shine, with the likes of the glassy hair trend, dominating the red carpet as of late.

So, with that in mind, we've asked the experts to delve further into this healthy hair movement and share some tips on how to get healthier hair - and maintain it in the months ahead.

Why hair health is one trend everyone should embrace

So, why is the condition of our strands such a concern right now? "There has been a shift towards embracing natural beauty in 2024, and healthy, glossy hair is a big part of that," explains Edward James, celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of The Hair Consult: "This season, we’re seeing more people prioritising hair health over heavily styled looks. As a bonus, healthier hair generally requires less styling and maintenance, which appeals to those leading busy lifestyles."

James adds that at London Fashion Week, "designers like Victoria Beckham, Burberry, and Simone Rocha showcased models with sleek, glossy hair, setting the trend for healthy-looking locks and platforms like Instagram and TikTok are full of influencers promoting healthy hair routines, making it a major beauty focus."

(Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) Kayla Oaddams/WireImage | Tristar Media/WireImage | Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA)

The likes of Helen Mirren, Naomi Campbell and Jennifer Aniston are just a few of the names who have been sporting mirror-like hair looks this year. As mentioned, many of the autumn hair trends, from terracopper to cinder toffee brunette revolve around having a luxe, healthy gleam - which alas, cannot be achieved or maintained without actually addressing the condition of your lengths.

8 tips and habits to embrace for healthier hair this season

If you're looking to achieve any of autumn's radiant hair looks, or just to refresh and repair your locks ahead of the harsher winter months, James has shared eight easy healthy hair practices to incorporate into your routine...

Use bond and heat protection: "Whether you're colouring your hair or heat styling, always use a bond protector, like Aveda's Botanical Repair. Colouring and heat styling can weaken hair bonds over time, so protecting them is crucial for maintaining hair strength and integrity," says James Regular trims: "Don’t skip your trims as they prevent split ends and stop damage from travelling up the hair shaft, which can lead to more breakage over time. It also visibly makes hair look much healthier." Reduce heat styling: James notes that heat is one of the main culprits behind hair damage and thus, recommends limiting your use of hot tools and opt for air-drying instead. "If you must style, use a good heat protectant and keep the temperature at the lowest effective setting." Brush hair with conditioner: This is a straightforward way to ensure your strands are getting an even dose of hydration - "When you’re in the shower, brush your hair while it’s coated in conditioner. This makes it easier to detangle and minimizes breakage that can occur when brushing dry or damp hair." Air dry whenever possible: "Letting your hair air dry can reduce the need for heat styling. If you have thick or frizzy hair, consider a keratin smoothing treatment to tame frizz and reduce your reliance on heat tools," James says and recommends the Aveda Nutriplenish Leave-in Conditioner, as it's perfect for air drying and fighting frizz Braid longer hair at night: "This prevents tangles and reduces styling time the following day." James also recommends investing in a silk pillowcase. Take time to repair: "If you frequently shampoo and style, take 5-10 minutes once a week to apply a hair mask for strengthening and hydration." Don’t ignore your scalp health: what many forget is that your scalp care can impact the health and shine of your hair. As James notes, healthy hair growth is supported by taking care of your scalp, so: "For dry or itchy scalps, use a scalp treatment once a week to clear clogged follicles and improve blood supply." Oribe Serene Scalp Soothing Leave-On Treatment is a calming product that James recommends for promoting a healthier scalp environment.

Expert-approved products to invest in this season

For a haircare routine that's geared towards the health and look of your hair, James has shared these reparative and shine-boosting products - from hair masks to bond builders - all of which can be easily used at home.