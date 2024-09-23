This is the one hair trend everyone should embrace this season, say experts
Pros are predicting a shift away from heavy styling toward healthy hair - and we're very much on board
While chic bobs and vibrant pops of copper are already proving popular this autumn, industry experts have noticed one overarching trend emerging: the pursuit of healthy hair...
Wanting to keep your strands in good shape is by no means a new concept (in fact, for many of us it's been an ongoing quest for years), but there has been a noticeable shift towards prioritising hair health this season. Proof of this can be found in the autumn hair colour trends, which signal a rise in elevated, natural-looking shades, all of which centre around luscious shine. We've also seen hairstyles, in general, hinging more and more on shine, with the likes of the glassy hair trend, dominating the red carpet as of late.
So, with that in mind, we've asked the experts to delve further into this healthy hair movement and share some tips on how to get healthier hair - and maintain it in the months ahead.
Why hair health is one trend everyone should embrace
So, why is the condition of our strands such a concern right now? "There has been a shift towards embracing natural beauty in 2024, and healthy, glossy hair is a big part of that," explains Edward James, celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of The Hair Consult: "This season, we’re seeing more people prioritising hair health over heavily styled looks. As a bonus, healthier hair generally requires less styling and maintenance, which appeals to those leading busy lifestyles."
James adds that at London Fashion Week, "designers like Victoria Beckham, Burberry, and Simone Rocha showcased models with sleek, glossy hair, setting the trend for healthy-looking locks and platforms like Instagram and TikTok are full of influencers promoting healthy hair routines, making it a major beauty focus."
The likes of Helen Mirren, Naomi Campbell and Jennifer Aniston are just a few of the names who have been sporting mirror-like hair looks this year. As mentioned, many of the autumn hair trends, from terracopper to cinder toffee brunette revolve around having a luxe, healthy gleam - which alas, cannot be achieved or maintained without actually addressing the condition of your lengths.
8 tips and habits to embrace for healthier hair this season
If you're looking to achieve any of autumn's radiant hair looks, or just to refresh and repair your locks ahead of the harsher winter months, James has shared eight easy healthy hair practices to incorporate into your routine...
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
- Use bond and heat protection: "Whether you're colouring your hair or heat styling, always use a bond protector, like Aveda's Botanical Repair. Colouring and heat styling can weaken hair bonds over time, so protecting them is crucial for maintaining hair strength and integrity," says James
- Regular trims: "Don’t skip your trims as they prevent split ends and stop damage from travelling up the hair shaft, which can lead to more breakage over time. It also visibly makes hair look much healthier."
- Reduce heat styling: James notes that heat is one of the main culprits behind hair damage and thus, recommends limiting your use of hot tools and opt for air-drying instead. "If you must style, use a good heat protectant and keep the temperature at the lowest effective setting."
- Brush hair with conditioner: This is a straightforward way to ensure your strands are getting an even dose of hydration - "When you’re in the shower, brush your hair while it’s coated in conditioner. This makes it easier to detangle and minimizes breakage that can occur when brushing dry or damp hair."
- Air dry whenever possible: "Letting your hair air dry can reduce the need for heat styling. If you have thick or frizzy hair, consider a keratin smoothing treatment to tame frizz and reduce your reliance on heat tools," James says and recommends the Aveda Nutriplenish Leave-in Conditioner, as it's perfect for air drying and fighting frizz
- Braid longer hair at night: "This prevents tangles and reduces styling time the following day." James also recommends investing in a silk pillowcase.
- Take time to repair: "If you frequently shampoo and style, take 5-10 minutes once a week to apply a hair mask for strengthening and hydration."
- Don’t ignore your scalp health: what many forget is that your scalp care can impact the health and shine of your hair. As James notes, healthy hair growth is supported by taking care of your scalp, so: "For dry or itchy scalps, use a scalp treatment once a week to clear clogged follicles and improve blood supply." Oribe Serene Scalp Soothing Leave-On Treatment is a calming product that James recommends for promoting a healthier scalp environment.
Expert-approved products to invest in this season
RRP: £18
James recommends Aveda's Botanical Repair to those who colour or use heat on their hair, as it works to protect, repair and strengthen the bonds, which are so often damaged by heat-styling and colour treatments.
RRP: £36.96
Our scalp often gets overlooked in the pursuit of healthier hair but its condition is key to promoting stronger and shinier strands. Therefore, James suggests adding a targeted scalp treatment to your routine, like this one from Oribe. Its calming blend of cooling mint and chamomile works to soothe the skin, whilst also removing flakes of dandruff.
RRP: £47
Adding one of the best hair masks to your routine is an easy way to douse your lengths in some much-needed hydration, and James suggests Kérastase Resistance Therapiste Masque. It works to nourish brittle strands, minimise the look of split ends and impart a healthy, glossy shine.
RRP: £45
A silk pillowcase is one of the first tips experts and beauty enthusiasts alike will recommend for supple skin and shiny hair. This one from John Lewis is available in a range of chic colours.
RRP: £36
For hair hydration on the go, a leave-in conditioner is your best friend. This one from Aveda works to combat frizz and tangles, whilst affording a sleek look and protecting your strands from the sun’s rays.
For a haircare routine that's geared towards the health and look of your hair, James has shared these reparative and shine-boosting products - from hair masks to bond builders - all of which can be easily used at home.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
We've found out which shampoo Cat Deeley uses on her gloriously shiny, frizz-free hair
This humidity-busting haircare is the secret sauce behind morning television's glossiest mane...
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Louise Redknapp’s sultry patterned tights are the elevated staple you need to keep warm and on style this autumn
Paired with slingback heels or knee-high boots, patterned tights are chilly weather staple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We've found out which shampoo gives Cat Deeley her shiny, frizz-free hair
This humidity-busting haircare is the secret sauce behind morning television's glossiest mane...
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
These 6 sweet, sultry cherry perfumes are just as tasty as Tom Ford Lost Cherry
These rich and distinctive cherry perfumes seek are grown-up, addictive and perfect for autumn
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
A wedding MUA gave me the radiant glow of my dreams - with just this one product
As a dewy skin lover, I steered clear of powder products until I was introduced to Hourglass Ambient Light Palette...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Unsure about tea perfume? These green and aromatic scents will change your mind
From smokey black tea to earthy matcha-centric blends, tea perfumes are this season's most refreshing scent trend
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Victoria Beckham's fresh cut oozes effortless chic - and combines two of autumn's trendiest hairstyles
From the shoulder-grazing length to the rich, toffee highlights, Victoria Beckham's bob is all the inspiration you'll require this season...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
This cult Elemis moisturiser is loved by A-list fans - and now has 25% off
Working to restore a plump and firm complexion, Elemis' legendary Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is the perfect rich moisturiser for the colder months...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
6 warm and cosy perfumes we'll be wearing with our knitted sweaters this season
We're trading in our signature scents for these luxurious and warming blends - for an extra layer of comfort...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The weightless foundation our beauty writer swears by for a radiant, skin-like finish
Offering the perfect hybrid between skincare and makeup, this lightweight foundation is a must-try...
By Sennen Prickett Published