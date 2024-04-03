8 things people with shiny hair always do that are easy additions to your routine

Ever wondered what those with shiny hair might be doing differently to maintain that enviable gleam? We've asked the pros - as well as a few said glassy hair owners - what tips and tricks they swear by...

It's safe to assume that we all know at least one person whose hair always looks glossy and healthy, no matter what, leaving us to inevitably puzzle over what, exactly, they're doing to achieve such reflective strands. Even with the best conditioners for fine hair (or whatever your hair type) at our disposals, as well as at-home keratin treatments and the like, sometimes that lasting shine can seem elusive.

So, to put us all out of our dull and lack-lustre hair misery, we've asked the experts to break down what steps those with shiny hair are following - so that we can implement them into our own routines...

8 things people with shiny hair always do

While there are several shine-boosting salon treatments available like 'Hair Botox' and the Brazilian Blowout, which promise lasting results, for those looking for more budget-friendly and at-home options, there are also a few tips to consider. All of which are easy additions to your haircare routine...

1. Weekly hair masks

Starting off simple, Celebrity Hairstylist and co-founder of The Hair Consult, Edward James, recommends using one of the best hair masks, weekly. This is not only a straightforward addition to your hair wash routine but can also double as a soothing, self-care moment.

James says to use a mask like Oway's Rebuilding Hair Mask as it, "repairs, rebuilds, and strengthens damaged hair, infusing it with protein and moisture for a shiny finish.

A lack of shine is often the result of dry and dehydrated strands, so adding a deep hydration step, to saturate them in moisture is a good start towards healthier - and therefore shinier - hair.

2. Using a hair oil

James explains that shiny hair is all about, "maintaining a smooth and tight hair cuticle, as this is what makes the hair look more reflective and shiny," one way to do this is by adding a nourishing hair oil to your beauty arsenal.

Woman&home's Beauty Editor, Stephanie Maylor also swears by a hair oil for shinier hair, particularly the new Sam McKnight Love Me Do Oil, which Maylor describes as "brilliant - light not lank and definitely dials up the gloss."

Hair By Sam McKnight Love Me Do Nourishing Oil View at SpaceNK RRP: £32 This ultra-light oil works to smooth frizz and flyaways, leaving behind a luminous shine, thanks to its blend of argan, sunflower and camellia oils. It also helps to protect against UV damage and colour fade.

3. Adding a Leave-in Conditioner step

Sticking with the hydration theme, James also recommends adding a leave-in conditioner to your rotation as this will again, help to hydrate your hair, leaving you with silken and shinning locks.

4. Sleeping in a silk hair wrap

"I swear by a silk hair wrap for leaving my hair shiny," says woman&home's Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar: "I experience quite the paradox with my hair in that I have a super oily scalp (for example, I'll wash it in the evening and it'll be greasy by the next morning) but, as I have quite long - and bleached - hair, my lower lengths and ends can be very dry. Cocooning my hair in a silk wrap for 6-8 hours a day encourages the oils to travel down the hair shaft, allowing them to distribute throughout my hair, rather than concentrating at the top and leaving the rest of my hair quite dull and dry.

"I also move around a lot when I sleep, so I find that surrounding my hair with soft silk reduces the breakage that I tend to see more of when sleeping on more abrasive materials like cotton or linen."

As for her favourite silk hair wrap, Aleesha recommends Slip's version, adding that, "not only is the material probably the softest I've come across with this type of product, but the wrap also boasts quite a big fit so it works for my long, thick hair."

SLIP Pure Silk Hair Wrap View at Cult Beauty RRP: £75 Our Beauty Editor, Aleesha recommends sleeping with a silk hair wrap on for boosted shine, as they help to prevent snagging, friction and hair breakage - whilst also protecting your curls and styled hair.

5. Never skipping heat protection

This is probably an eye-roll-worthy tip, one that everyone either knows or already implements but it's still important all the same.

"I make a conscious effort to never skip heat protection," says Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, "every time I have in the past, my hair has felt and looked noticeably dryer." Naomi then suggests opting for one that is also designed to boost shine as well as shield your strands.

ORIBE Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection Spray View Cult Beauty RRP: £46 This spray works to hydrate and protect your hair against temperatures up to 232 degrees, whilst its bio-restorative complex of plant-based collagen, caffeine, biotin and niacinamide soothes the hair's cuticle - leaving your locks silky and most importantly, shiny.

6. Blow-drying with the smoothing nozzle

Woman&Home's Group Beauty Director, Sarah Cooper-White says: "The only way I can get my hair really shiny is to blow dry it with the nozzle. Then it goes smooth and frizz-free," and specifically recommends the GHD Helios, adding that it's, "the best one for me and I have tried lots of hairdryers!"

ghd Helios™ Hair Dryer, Black View at John Lewis RRP: £144 Available in three stylish shades at John Lewis, this hair dryer has been dubbed one of the best hair dryers for fine hair and our Beauty Director swears by its frizz-busting and smoothing nozzle for a shiny finish.

7. Rinsing with cold water

After shampooing and conditioning, James says to finish with a cold rinse to, "close the hair's cuticle, making it reflect light better for added shine."

A common area we overlook on our quest for shiny hair is our scalp. Steaming hot showers and scalps aren't always the best combination, in fact, the skin around our roots can suffer under too hot of a stream, therefore recommended to wash your hair with warm water and then finish with a soothing cold rinse - to boost shine and calm your scalp.

Grow Gorgeous Scalp Massager Brush View Sephora RRP: £12 As mentioned, scalp care is key for a healthy-looking, natural shine, so why not pair your gold rinse with a scalp massage?

8. Using a clarifying products

Product buildup is another common cause of dull and lack-lustre hair that we often forget, so James says to use a clarifying shampoo - like Color Wow's Dream Filter Pre-Shampoo Mineral Remover - to remove residue and impurities to reveal, "brighter, more vibrant hair."