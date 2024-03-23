The one essential thing you're probably overlooking when trying to get shiny hair

Shinier hair is the beauty goal many of us are chasing, but according to the pros, this frequently overlooked area could be contributing to your gloss-less locks...

When it comes to the age-old question of how to get shiny hair, several factors could be contributing to a lack of radiance and one in particular might surprise you. The answer? Your scalp. According to industry professionals, no matter how many of the best shampoos and conditioners - or even best hair masks - you're using, if you are ignoring your scalp, that enviable gleam may continue to allude you.

So, for those seeking healthier-looking locks, here's why your scalp might be standing between you and your shiny hair dreams...

The one area you might be overlooking for shiny hair

Yes, our scalp health can play a pivotal role where shine is concerned. As Nicola Wood, leading hair professional and Founder of Hair Made Easi explains: "While many people tend to focus on the ends of their hair to create that perfect shiny finish, your hair actually won’t grow healthily or stay hydrated and strong if the scalp is irritated and malnourished. Your scalp is the most important part of your hair - healthy hair starts at the root so caring for your scalp is vital."

"Always remember a clean scalp is likely to be a healthy scalp, and thus a regularly cleansed scalp, means regularly clean, cleansed hair," says Anabel Kingsley, Brand President and Consultant Trichologist at Philip Kingsley: "The build-up of dust, dirt, product, and pollution will cause a dulling effect on the hair and when cleansed, reveal hairs fresh radiance and shine."

How to care for your scalp to promote shinier hair

Scalp Treatment Philip Kingsley Vitamin C Jelly Detoxifying Hair and Scalp Treatment View at Look Fantastic RRP: £29 Kingsley recommends this powder-to-jelly scalp treatment, which is formulated with vitamin C and works to target dull and damaged hair, leaving it nourished and strengthened. Massager Grow Gorgeous Scalp Massage Tool View at Look Fantastic RRP: £12 This brush is designed to massage and exfoliate the scalp by stimulating your roots and buffing away any product buildup, sebum and dead skin, to leave your scalp feeling thoroughly cleansed. It can also be used on wet or dry hair and in tandem with shampoos, conditioners and scalp treatments. Conditioner Aveda Scalp Solutions Replenishing Conditioner View at Look Fantastic RRP: £34 For both scalp and hair nourishment, this Aveda conditioner features sunflower and moringa seed oils to promote glossy strands, whilst delivering hydration to your scalp.

So, how do we ensure our scalp is included in our haircare routine? The pros have shared their tips...

1. Massage your scalp

Firstly, Wood recommends scalp massage: "Certain research has proven that massaging your scalp regularly can help to reactivate hair growth and also stimulate existing hair follicles. Scalp massaging also opens up the follicles which means that nutrients from your hydrating products can be better absorbed.

"Before stepping in the shower, massage your scalp for at least a minute, either with your fingers or a scalp massage tool."

2. Make sure products are reaching your scalp

Another tip is to ensure that your scalp is being reached by your cleansing and hydration-boosting products: "Remember to apply all products to your scalp as well as the ends - many people avoid the scalp when it comes to using oils and masks as they assume this will promote grease.

However, your scalp is where the hair strands receive their nutrients," says Wood.

3. Use conditioner after shampoo

Kingsley reminds us to always follow our shampoos with a conditioner (whether it's the best conditioners for curly hair or for fine hair) to seal the hair cuticle: "The hair cuticle is like scales on a fish, they are roughed up through daily wear and tear - such as styling - and when nourished with conditioner, they are smoothed and lay flat, giving more reflective shine."

4. Opt for a scalp treatment

Adding one of the best scalp treatments to your routine is another great way to target your scalp, whilst also nourishing your strands.

Kingsley recommends the Philip Kingsley Vitamin C Jelly Detoxifying Hair and Scalp Treatment which, "reveals hair’s natural radiance by removing 38% more product buildup, 31% more mineral build-up from hard water and 11% more pollution than shampoo alone, boosting shine by 52%."

5. Use clarifying products

Using a clarifying shampoo particularly, is also recommended by Celebrity Hairstylist, Edward James, as product build-up on your tresses can also be a culprit behind shine-less hair.

James recommends Color Wow's Color Security Shampoo (at Look Fantastic) to thoroughly cleanse your hair and remove residue left behind by heavy styling products.