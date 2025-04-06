Fancy spring cleaning your hair, scalp, and soul? Try a Japanese head spa in 6 steps

My quest for healthier hair has taken years – and plenty of trial and error. But the thing that’s made the biggest difference so far? Scalp care. That’s why the notion of a Japanese head spa has gripped me since I first heard about it.

With over 70K monthly searches and 35k TikTok hashtags in 2025 so far, Japanese head spas have been enjoying a boom in popularity. Focusing on scalp care – along with calming techniques that aid one’s mental health – these head spas have long been commonplace in Japan and other parts of Eastern Asia, and are now garnering attention in the Western hemisphere.

After looking into this treatment and experiencing one myself, I can see why they’re so beloved. But with a limited number of options in the UK and a relatively high price point, a Japanese head spa may not be something you can book in for regularly. If you’re looking for an affordable, at-home solution to try in the meantime (or between professional treatments), you can achieve your very own head spa from home in just a few simple steps.

What is a Japanese head spa?

Japanese head spas offer a holistic approach; while they centre around scalp treatments and hair health, they also aim to soothe the mind through relaxing massage and a calming environment.

In conversation with Vitabiotics, Tomoe, a leading massage therapist at Hiro Miyoshi, explains that "Western haircare often treats problems like dandruff and hair loss after they appear. But Japanese scalp care focuses on regular massage, hydration, and gentle cleansing to maintain long-term scalp health, preventing issues before they start.”

This is in addition to the desire for more calming experiences that take us away from our busy routines: “Clients leave not only with healthier hair but also with a renewed sense of calm. The slow, rhythmic massage, warm towels, and nourishing oils create a deeply meditative experience, helping to relieve stress and tension.”

Your Japanese head spa ritual, in 6 steps

Regular head spa experiences can become costly, so creating your own routine at home can help with scalp maintenance and that mind-body relaxation. Follow these six steps for better hair and a sense of calm:

1. Start with a hair and scalp treatment

Most head spa experiences will begin with a look at your scalp, likely with an ultra-magnified camera to check out its condition. This can show buildup, dryness and excess oil, which can help to determine which products will be used in your treatment.

Obviously, from home, you will need to skip this camera assessment, but looking after your scalp is still essential. “Your scalp should be cared for in a similar way to facial skin – after all, the scalp is simply an extension of the skin on your forehead and has a skin barrier which helps to protect and keep it healthy. Making sure your scalp is clean and healthy will help to produce hairs of strong quality,” explains Anabel Kingsley, Brand President and Consultant Trichologist at Philip Kingsley.

My personal renewed focus on scalp care has been due to my desire for long, healthy hair, and I’ve found a few favourite at-home products during my journey.

2. Give yourself a head massage

Once your scalp treatment is in place, now’s the time to begin your real self-care moment. Massaging your scalp will not only deeply relax you but can also improve product absorption. Regular massage can also improve circulation and blood flow to the area, creating an optimal environment for healthy growth. “Even a 5-minute scalp massage can be incredibly effective,” confirms Tamoe.

“Start by applying a lightweight oil or serum to the scalp. Use your fingertips to massage gently in circular motions, focusing on the temples, crown, and base of the skull. Finish with a few long, sweeping strokes from the forehead to the nape of the neck,” they recommend. “A head massage doesn’t have to be strong to be effective. The ideal pressure is a ‘pleasantly firm’ sensation that feels good without causing discomfort.”

Ceremonia Scalp Massager £17 at Cult Beauty Global $6.99 at Amazon If you’d rather invest in a tool to complete your massage, there are plenty of designs out there for differing budgets like this handheld brush from Ceremonia. Act+acre Scalp Gua Sha £46 at Cult Beauty Global Something a little different (and fancier!) for your at-home experience, this Gua Sha for the scalp is sure to add an elevated edge. Cut from natural jade stone, Act+Acre's tool will soothe your scalp and your soul.

3. Wrap your hair in a warm towel and relax

As well as scalp care, a huge part of what makes the Japanese head spa so appealing is its relaxation factor. Now is the perfect time to lie back and relax while your treatments do their work.

A great tip is to warm up a microfibre hair towel on the radiator and wrap it around your damp hair to increase the efficacy of your chosen treatment. I like to take 15 minutes or so to listen to music or a podcast, close my eyes and do some deep breathing, or combine it with one of my best face masks to reap the beauty rewards. You could invest in a light projector to embrace the spa vibes, too.

4. Opt for a gentle (double) cleanse in the shower

After you’ve had a good lie down and let the relaxing waves wash over you, it’s time to hop in the shower and rinse off. Regular and effective shampooing are essential to good scalp hygiene, trichologists stress.

“Frequent shampooing is a good thing for your scalp health and thus your hair health,” notes Kingsley. “Try to leave no more than two days between shampoos. You take your hair and scalp to the same places you take your face, and it gets just as dirty. Your scalp is also a living tissue; it sweats, produces oils and sheds skin cells.”

Aveda Scalp Solutions Balancing Shampoo £28.50 at Cult Beauty Global A gentle cleansing shampoo – when used regularly and correctly – is all you need to do the job correctly, without stripping the delicate skin at the scalp. Opt for a double cleanse with something like Aveda’s Scalp Solutions Balancing Shampoo, before rinsing thoroughly. Bumble and Bumble Gentle Shampoo £16 at Liberty London One of my forever favourite formulas I always return to, Bumble + Bumble's Gentle Shampoo uses Avocado Oil, Nettle Extract, and Glycerin to cleanse and moisturise hair – and is gentle enough to use daily.

5. Lightly condition

Finish off your shower routine with a lightweight conditioner – or something a little richer, depending on your hair type. After potent oils and masks, I tend to stick to a balancing conditioner that won’t overload the scalp and undo all my hard work – Oribe’s and Morrocanoil’s are some of my favourites.

Oribe Serene Scalp Balancing Conditioner £50 at Cult Beauty Global Harnessing the power of acacia tree extract, this clever conditioner keeps scalp issues such as dandruff at bay, while also being gentle enough not to overwhelm the sensitive skin there. Moroccanoil Scalp Balancing Conditioner £22.45 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Morrocanoil's formulation uses niacianamide and salicylic acid to soothe sore or dry scalps, boosting its overall health for prime hair growing conditions.

6. Re-moisturise post-wash

Most of your hard work has been done – but don’t fall at the final hurdle. “After rinsing, apply a leave-in conditioner or serum, and use a wide-tooth comb to gently detangle your hair,” suggests Tamoe. It’s all about maintaining your hair’s new-found hydration and peak moisture levels, even post-blowdry.