Fancy spring cleaning your hair, scalp, and soul? Try a Japanese head spa in 6 steps
This trending ritual promises scalp care and a calmer mind
My quest for healthier hair has taken years – and plenty of trial and error. But the thing that’s made the biggest difference so far? Scalp care. That’s why the notion of a Japanese head spa has gripped me since I first heard about it.
With over 70K monthly searches and 35k TikTok hashtags in 2025 so far, Japanese head spas have been enjoying a boom in popularity. Focusing on scalp care – along with calming techniques that aid one’s mental health – these head spas have long been commonplace in Japan and other parts of Eastern Asia, and are now garnering attention in the Western hemisphere.
After looking into this treatment and experiencing one myself, I can see why they’re so beloved. But with a limited number of options in the UK and a relatively high price point, a Japanese head spa may not be something you can book in for regularly. If you’re looking for an affordable, at-home solution to try in the meantime (or between professional treatments), you can achieve your very own head spa from home in just a few simple steps.
What is a Japanese head spa?
Japanese head spas offer a holistic approach; while they centre around scalp treatments and hair health, they also aim to soothe the mind through relaxing massage and a calming environment.
In conversation with Vitabiotics, Tomoe, a leading massage therapist at Hiro Miyoshi, explains that "Western haircare often treats problems like dandruff and hair loss after they appear. But Japanese scalp care focuses on regular massage, hydration, and gentle cleansing to maintain long-term scalp health, preventing issues before they start.”
This is in addition to the desire for more calming experiences that take us away from our busy routines: “Clients leave not only with healthier hair but also with a renewed sense of calm. The slow, rhythmic massage, warm towels, and nourishing oils create a deeply meditative experience, helping to relieve stress and tension.”
Your Japanese head spa ritual, in 6 steps
Regular head spa experiences can become costly, so creating your own routine at home can help with scalp maintenance and that mind-body relaxation. Follow these six steps for better hair and a sense of calm:
1. Start with a hair and scalp treatment
Most head spa experiences will begin with a look at your scalp, likely with an ultra-magnified camera to check out its condition. This can show buildup, dryness and excess oil, which can help to determine which products will be used in your treatment.
Obviously, from home, you will need to skip this camera assessment, but looking after your scalp is still essential. “Your scalp should be cared for in a similar way to facial skin – after all, the scalp is simply an extension of the skin on your forehead and has a skin barrier which helps to protect and keep it healthy. Making sure your scalp is clean and healthy will help to produce hairs of strong quality,” explains Anabel Kingsley, Brand President and Consultant Trichologist at Philip Kingsley.
My personal renewed focus on scalp care has been due to my desire for long, healthy hair, and I’ve found a few favourite at-home products during my journey.
The Act+Acre Cold Processed Scalp Renew is my go-to scalp scrub for removing build up and grease at the roots. I find it to be especially effective after several days of wearing my hair in an updo, where wax and hairspray have been applied in abundance.
For days when I need more of a relaxing – yet still invigorating – experience, I opt for an oil that can be used all over my hair and on the scalp as well. The Briogeo Scalp Revival Rosemary Pre-Wash Oil for Hair and Scalp is a great option for maintaining a strong, healthy scalp.
You may also wish to opt for one of the best hair masks that can be used on both the roots and lengths of hair to get the most from this first step. Philip Kingsley’s Elasticizer Deep-Conditioning Treatment is a classic for a reason.
2. Give yourself a head massage
Once your scalp treatment is in place, now’s the time to begin your real self-care moment. Massaging your scalp will not only deeply relax you but can also improve product absorption. Regular massage can also improve circulation and blood flow to the area, creating an optimal environment for healthy growth. “Even a 5-minute scalp massage can be incredibly effective,” confirms Tamoe.
“Start by applying a lightweight oil or serum to the scalp. Use your fingertips to massage gently in circular motions, focusing on the temples, crown, and base of the skull. Finish with a few long, sweeping strokes from the forehead to the nape of the neck,” they recommend. “A head massage doesn’t have to be strong to be effective. The ideal pressure is a ‘pleasantly firm’ sensation that feels good without causing discomfort.”
If you’d rather invest in a tool to complete your massage, there are plenty of designs out there for differing budgets like this handheld brush from Ceremonia.
3. Wrap your hair in a warm towel and relax
As well as scalp care, a huge part of what makes the Japanese head spa so appealing is its relaxation factor. Now is the perfect time to lie back and relax while your treatments do their work.
A great tip is to warm up a microfibre hair towel on the radiator and wrap it around your damp hair to increase the efficacy of your chosen treatment. I like to take 15 minutes or so to listen to music or a podcast, close my eyes and do some deep breathing, or combine it with one of my best face masks to reap the beauty rewards. You could invest in a light projector to embrace the spa vibes, too.
4. Opt for a gentle (double) cleanse in the shower
After you’ve had a good lie down and let the relaxing waves wash over you, it’s time to hop in the shower and rinse off. Regular and effective shampooing are essential to good scalp hygiene, trichologists stress.
“Frequent shampooing is a good thing for your scalp health and thus your hair health,” notes Kingsley. “Try to leave no more than two days between shampoos. You take your hair and scalp to the same places you take your face, and it gets just as dirty. Your scalp is also a living tissue; it sweats, produces oils and sheds skin cells.”
A gentle cleansing shampoo – when used regularly and correctly – is all you need to do the job correctly, without stripping the delicate skin at the scalp. Opt for a double cleanse with something like Aveda’s Scalp Solutions Balancing Shampoo, before rinsing thoroughly.
5. Lightly condition
Finish off your shower routine with a lightweight conditioner – or something a little richer, depending on your hair type. After potent oils and masks, I tend to stick to a balancing conditioner that won’t overload the scalp and undo all my hard work – Oribe’s and Morrocanoil’s are some of my favourites.
Harnessing the power of acacia tree extract, this clever conditioner keeps scalp issues such as dandruff at bay, while also being gentle enough not to overwhelm the sensitive skin there.
6. Re-moisturise post-wash
Most of your hard work has been done – but don’t fall at the final hurdle. “After rinsing, apply a leave-in conditioner or serum, and use a wide-tooth comb to gently detangle your hair,” suggests Tamoe. It’s all about maintaining your hair’s new-found hydration and peak moisture levels, even post-blowdry.
This luxe leave-in cream injects hair with hydration thanks to hyaluronic acid and argan oil. Apply it on damp lengths before blow-drying for the softest, shiniest hair possible.
Rebecca (best known as Becky) is a freelance beauty editor and features writer with a decade worth of experience in the industry. She started her career at Glamour UK and has since worked in roles at titles and brands such as Eliza, Bustle and Space NK. She has written for British, US and Australian publications, from Marie Claire and Refinery29 to Stylist and The Coveteur.
She is a keen traveller and often works on the road, covering everything from beauty and fashion to sex, love and dating. Her favourite pieces to write are first person features born from her experiences in the world. She is proudly queer, feminist and pro-choice, and advocates for mental health issues and women's rights. You can check out her work at her portfolio and on her Instagram.
