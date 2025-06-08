Everyone's talking about ectoin - but what is this 'super hydrator' and should you try it?

Wondering what ectoin is?' The relatively unknown ingredient is creeping up in popularity in the beauty industry - here's why you might want to add it to your skincare routine.

You might already have a vast skincare routine, perhaps you're using the best hyaluronic acid serum and following all the latest skincare trends. But there's always room for improvement, so we're here to introduce you to another skincare ingredient to get excited about: ectoin.

Coming to the rescue of dehydrated skin, ectoin works to hydrate, soothe and soften your complexion. But what is ectoin? How does it work? When should you apply it? And most importantly, how does it compare to other hydrating skincare ingredients? We have the lowdown from top industry experts.

What is ectoin? Everything you need to know from top skin experts

Let's get straight to it, what is ectoin? First discovered in a desert in Egypt in 1985, ectoin is a natural compound that helps plants and microorganisms survive in harsh conditions.

Dr Anjali Mahto, Consultant Dermatologist & Founder of Self London defines ectoin as, "an amino acid derived from microorganisms that thrive in harsh environments (such as salt lakes or deserts). It's classified as an extremolyte, which helps these microorganisms survive by stabilising their cellular structures and retaining water."

Extremolytes are small molecules that protect cells that come under extreme conditions. Ectoin binds with water to create a protective hydration shield around cells to enable ectoin to shield cells from chemical and physical damage, reducing oxidative stress and inflammation.

What are the benefits of ectoin?

What is ectoin good for in skincare? It works to protect, strengthen, hydrate and soothe all in one. This multitasking ingredient has a whole host of impressive skin benefits. It works hard to rebuild your barrier and protect against environmental aggressors, while also being gentle and suitable for sensitive skin types.

Dr Jason, Skin+Me's Head of Medical reveals that the trending skincare ingredient has many benefits including, "boosting hydration, strengthening the skin barrier, improving fine lines and wrinkles, brightening the skin (by protecting from light and pollution-induced pigmentation), soothing inflamed skin and due to its antioxidant properties, protecting the skin from pollution and visible light."

When should you use ectoin?

Dr Mahto advises that ectoin can be used daily, in the morning and the evening. "It is particularly beneficial during times of increased environmental stress, for example, during exposure to the sun or harsh weather. It can also be used when the skin is inflamed, irritated, or dehydrated, providing relief and aiding recovery."

Dr Jason echoes this advice. "Ectoin is versatile and easy to incorporate into your skincare routine. You'll find it in morning serums due to its powerful antioxidant properties, which complement vitamin C. It also works well in nighttime products, where its soothing, hydrating and anti-ageing benefits help repair and rejuvenate the skin."

Who will benefit from using ectoin?

Ectoin, because of its gentle nature is suitable for all skin types, but it is particularly beneficial in a skincare routine for sensitive skin, dry, or irritated skin. Dr Mahto explains. "Individuals with inflammatory conditions, such as eczema, rosacea, or acne, may notice a reduction in redness and discomfort." She adds, "mature skin can also benefit from its hydrating and protective properties, which help to combat environmental ageing."

Agreeing, Dr Jason explains, "because of ectoin's ability to retain moisture and enhance the skin's natural defences, it makes it an ideal ingredient for those with dryness, redness, or a compromised barrier."

How does ectoin compare to other hydrating skincare ingredients?

When comparing it to similar ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, Dr Jason tells us that "Ectoin and hyaluronic acid are both excellent for hydration but work in distinct ways." Hyaluronic acid focuses on binding water to the skin's surface, which provides an instant hydration boost. "Hyaluronic acid is a humectant that's ideal for short-term moisture but doesn’t directly address the skin barrier or protect against environmental stressors," he explains.

Ectoin, on the other hand, is kosmotropic (binds water and stabilises molecules), strengthens the skin’s natural moisture barrier and reduces trans-epidermal water loss. It forms a protective 'hydration shell' around skin cells, locking in moisture and preventing dehydration caused by external factors like pollution or UV radiation."

So while they appear on the surface very similar, ectoin is far superior in providing long-lasting hydrating benefits. Dr Mahto says that due to its multifunctionality, ectoin "is an excellent complement to hyaluronic acid and other hydrating ingredients, offering comprehensive care for stressed or dehydrated skin."

