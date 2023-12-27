5 skincare ingredients everyone will be using in 2024

With every new year comes a new load of skincare trends and ingredients that become so popular that by the end of the year they're all staples in your skincare routine.

But what goes on your skin, first and foremost, must be suitable for your skin rather than simply factoring it into your skincare routine because it’s on trend. However, as technology advances, there are some clever skincare ingredients that experts expect us to see more of in the year ahead.

So we've spoken to the experts about which ingredients we can expect to see more of in the coming months, how they work and, most importantly, how they can benefit our skin.

2024 skincare ingredients to know about now

1. Ectoin

According to The BEAUTY PIE 2024 Trends Report, searches for “ectoin skincare” increased significantly last year suggesting it’s set to be hugely popular in 2024. Plastic surgeon Dr. Ashwin Soni, founder of The Soni Clinic, says that ectoin is an extremolyte, "a small organic molecule that can protect cells and allow organisms to survive the harshest of climates such as in the arctic, deserts and the deepest parts of the sea."

Dr. Soni notes that it's a bit like a "protective shield" for skin. “Ectoin is an amino acid and is found within several types of bacteria and when commercially incorporated into skincare, it creates a ‘hydrofilm’ which is a protective film over the skin’s surface,” he continues. “It protects the skin by strengthening the skin barrier and reducing inflammation. It protects against external stress such as heat and UV radiation, reduces oxidative stress, and also increases skin hydration and skin health by reducing water loss across the cells."

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Ectoin-Infused Cream View at Cult Beauty RRP: £50 The Ceramidin range is one of Dr. Jart+'s most popular and this particular product is a brand bestseller, ectoin is found alongside five different ceramides in this formula.

2. Adaptogenic ingredients

Adaptogens can help with the body’s – and in skincare, the skin’s – response to stress. “Ingredients such as ginseng, turmeric extracts and ashwagandha are being incorporated into skincare in a big way,” says Dr. Soni. 'Ginseng cleansing oil' was also fourth in BEAUTY PIE's Trend Report of the top 10 biggest skincare trends for 2024.

“Plant adaptogens are the new trend and have been dermatologically tested [for] their effects on the skin," he continues. "The goal is to reduce inflammation and restore balance in the skin by working on the process of homeostasis." Dr. Soni is an ambassador for Skinbetter Science, whose Mystro System is powered by adaptogens. "It works to improve [the look of] pores, skin texture and redness, and maintain the balance of the skin no matter the internal and external stressors.”

3. Peptides

Peptides have been used in skincare for years and can help with factors such as loss of firmness and elasticity to smoothing out fine lines. But there are many different types and we can expect them to continue to be popular in 2024 as research continues.

“There is a lot of innovation coming into play regarding novel peptides and their effects on skin health and collagen production,” says Dr. Soni, who is an ambassador for Alastin and stocks it in his clinic "[It features] innovative peptides used to boost collagen and elastin, and recycles old fragments of collagen and elastin. Pretty amazing for topical skincare! The goal of these newer peptide formulations is to not just help with lines and wrinkles, but really help with the ageing process.”

Paula's Choice Pro-Collagen Peptide Booster View at Cult Beauty RRP: £55 With six different peptides, plus hyaluronic acid, this serum is a great way of incorporating this ingredient into your skincare routine.

4. Hypochlorous acid

Another ingredient that features in The 2024 BEAUTY PIE Trend Report, hypochlorous acid has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and can be incredibly soothing when used in skincare.

According to Paula's Choice's skincare dictionary, it's a substance that our bodies make and is "a multi-purpose skin care ingredient that can help reduce harmful substances, like bacteria, on skin that can go on to cause redness and breakouts."

5. Glycerin

Another ingredient that’s been used in skincare for a long time but that’s getting more attention is glycerin, a moisturising ingredient that Dr. Soni notes “is used to improve skin health and hydration.

Due to its low molecular weight, it can penetrate deeper into the skin and can also help enhance the absorption of other topical ingredients. It has the effect of causing healthier and plumper-looking skin.”