32 tips on how to create a makeup routine for mature skin, according to top makeup artists and beauty experts

Sometimes the best makeup looks are the simplest, as proved by these stunning natural looks inspired by our favourite celebrities and royal icons.

"As we get older we need makeup that has big skincare benefits, and while it’s important to add glow and radiance to the skin, we also need to minimise texture, so often it’s about playing with matte and glowy formulas on different parts of the face," Melanie Barrese, BY TERRY's global education director explains.

We've asked leading makeup artists and beauty experts how to create the perfect makeup routine for mature skin, from prepping the skin to tips on flawless application and finishing touches. Looking for inspiration? Then you're in the right place.

32 natural beauty tips

Ensure your skin is hydrated

Take a leaf out of Halle Berry's book with a natural makeup look that lets your natural beauty shine through. A great base starts with great skin. Angie Parker, international MUA and clean beauty expert advises, "Use products which provide deep lasting hydration - a vitamin C serum and hydrating moisturiser are my go-to staples. Only once the skincare routine is working and the skin is hydrated we can then start with makeup."

Switch to cream based products for glowing skin

Opt for cream blushes and brozers that will enhance your natural glow, like Monica Belluci. "For those wanting a more youthful appearance, change your bronzers and eyeshadows to cream formulas in replacement of powders," Charlene Flanagan, MUA and Co-Founder of Ella & Jo suggests. "Cream products will help add moisture back into mature skin and are more pigmented to help cover redness or age spots that powder could not.

"As well as this, powders can sit on top of the skin, which can eventually settle into and enhance fine lines and wrinkles. Simply apply cream formulas with your fingers (less is more) for an instant glow and lift that will have people complimenting on your radiance all day!"

Consider a tinted moisturiser

A tinted moisturiser will keep your skin looking fresh and hydrated. "I personally prefer tinted moisturiser," international MUA and clean beauty expert Angie Parker told us. "It keeps my skin lightly covered yet hydrated."

Good makeup starts with good prep

"Prepping your skin before applying makeup is crucial," beauty expert and professional makeup and skincare tester at Oriflame Helen Bee tells us.

"Proper skin prep is a must for anyone applying makeup, but it becomes even more vital for women over 40. Prepping should be part of both your morning and evening routines, as neglecting it can lead to dry skin, making your foundation appear chalky and uneven, or too oily if the wrong products are used." Beauty muse Demi Moore always has a flawless base - we predict an impeccable skin prepping routine!

Add a facial mist into your routine for hydration on the go

For fresh-looking skin like Salma Hayek's, keep it hydrated by reapplying a facial mist. "A hydrating setting misy is multi-functional and can be used before and after makeup application to hydrate the skin," Melanie Barrese, French makeup brand BY TERRY's Global Education Director, tells us. "But more importantly it gives the skin a soft glow that exudes health, You can use it with and without makeup to ensure your skin is supple, plump, and hydrated."

Keep your lips moisturised

When it comes to a natural-looking pout, Jennifer Aniston always gets it right. "It’s essential to keep our lips moisturised, so gently coat them regularly with a hydrating balm," beauty expert Helen Bee tells us. "Smooth on the product morning, evening and throughout the day as needed for maximum benefits."

Go for a darker lip

Jessica Chastain shows us how a natural lip colour can be very striking. Go for a slightly deeper shade for a natural makeup look that's evening-appropriate. The actor wears her deeper lip shade with a natural base and subtle copper eye makeup for a flawless look.

Use a brightening concealer

A brightening concealer can really lift your complexion. "As we get older we might have darker circles under our eyes from toxins in the liver and or genetics and I always prefer using a concealer that gently brightens and is cream-based," international MUA and clean beauty expert Angie Parker tells us.

Use matte powders with caution (but don't cut them out)

Nicole Kidman's paler complexion always looks flawless, with a gentle glow. BY TERRY's global education director Melanie Barrese suggests being cautious with a matte powder - but not cutting it out completely. "While glow and radiance are important, there’s still a need for using a matte powder, but it must be super light and preferably translucent.

"Using a matte powder to set under your eyes will not only hold any concealing you’ve applied in place, but it will also help to minimise bags or texture in this area. This is the same for any areas of the skin that may have texture, such as pores, I would always ensure these have a fine veil of matte powder to blur them away. Typically, this involves keeping the T-zone matte, but the cheeks and brow bones glowy."

Concentrate on the inner corners with concealer

When applying concealer, concentrate on the inner corner for a more natural look that won't highlight any fine lines or wrinkles beneath the eyes. BY TERRY's global education director suggests, "Ensure you apply the most amount of product in the inner corner as this part of the eye is usually the most blue or dark and it can take more makeup here. But then it’s very important to lightly blend out so the rest of the eye has a light veil of concealer."

Don't skip lip liner

Lip liner can help the lips look fuller when applied carefully, as in the case of Julia Robert's perfect pout. "As women get older, their lips tend to lose volume. To compensate for this, should you want to, applying a lip liner right on the edge or a bit outside their natural borders creates the appearance of instantly fuller lips," beauty expert Helen Bee tells us. "Should you choose to use this technique, choose a neutral-toned colour or one that matches your lip colour."

Choose the right foundation

Halle Berry's natural glow is the perfect example of finding the right base. "Selecting the right foundation is key to achieving a flawless, natural-looking finish. Choose a shade that enhances your natural skin tone without dramatically altering it," Beauty expert Helen Bee explains.

Experiment with lashes

Meghan Markle's false lashes are a masterclass in how to elevate a natural makeup look with subtle, fluttery lashes. Keeping her base natural and glowing and her lips natural allows the lashes to take centre stage.

Be wary of a heavy base

Natural beauty queen Jennifer Aniston knows the power of a lighter base. "As we get older, heavy foundation formulas just look too heavy and, a lot can be achieved by using a light foundation or concealer that has a soft radiance," BY TERRY's global education director Melanie Barrese tells us.

Swap foundation for concealer for a more natural look

Take notes from Sandra Bullock with a light and natural base. As BY TERRY's global education director Melanie Barrese recommends, "Concealer is great for concealing under eyes but it can also be used lightly as a foundation. Simply dot on the forehead, cheeks and chin and then blend with a fluffy brush."

Focus on one feature

Take a leaf out of Liz Hurley's beauty book and focus on one feature. Liz draws attention to her eyes with soft eyeliner and defined brows, leaving her base and lips natural for an understated look.

Gentle flush the cheek with a warm blush

Kate Middleton's makeup looks never fail to inspire us. The Princess of Wales usually sports a signature smokey eye, but a flush of peachy blusher warms up the look for a fresh, youthful glow.

Experiment with eye pencils

Defined eyes can look incredible with a natural makeup look if you keep the lips and base simple, as Kate Beckinsale shows us. "I feel like eyeshadow is so old fashioned now we have such amazing new products like eye pencils that go on creamy and then dry," international MUA and clean beauty expert Angie Parker tells us. "You could also try cream eyeshadows for a more dramatic look."

Embrace classic makeup combinations

The Princess of Wales shows us how to master a classic daytime look with pink lips and gently contoured eyes with a muted pallet. To finish the look. Catherine opted for a gentle contour along the cheekbones for an elegant finish.

Accentuate your brows

Fill and define your brows, as often they thin and fade over time (you may have been guilty of overplucking back in the day!" beauty expert Helen Bee tells us. Dark-haired women like Demi Moore will look striking with defined brows. Start with a brow pencil gently filling in the gaps and build up the effect slowly.

Try gentle contouring

Contouring can look severe, but some gentle shading with bronzer along the cheekbone can make the most of your bone structure. Jennifer Aniston shows us how to master gentle contouring with a subtle smokey eye for a summer evening look that hits all the right beauty notes.

Opt for a mascara with a curling effect

Bold full lashes are a great way to elevate a natural makeup look in the evening. As beauty expert Helen Bee explains, "As you may start to find your eye shape changes as elastin levels drop. Use a great mascara that encourages lift and curl in your lashes as well as an eyelash curler for an instant lift."

Opt for a healthy-looking cream blush

Reese Witherspoon has mastered a natural, glowing blush. International MUA and clean beauty expert Angie Parker suggests a cream blush for a softer finish. "I feel like cream cheek colours make the face come alive and are more youthful than a powdered blush, which can give a more cakey look. Apply with fingers and blend well towards the outside of the cheeks to bring the attention a little higher."

Fluff up your brows

Fluffy brows create a glamorous and youthful makeup look, as Zoe Kravitz demonstrates with her defined and full arches. Opt for a brow sculpting gel to increase volume, or you could try brow lamination under the guidance of a beauty expert.

Don't be afraid of a bold lip

Perfecting a bold lip can be daunting, but using the right lip liner and careful application can really brighten up your complexion, as in the case of Kate Winslet. A soft pink or peach shade is a great option for the summer months, while bright red can look striking for an evening beauty look alongside simple makeup.

Go for a glow, not shimmer

"There’s a difference between shimmer and glow," BY TERRY's global education director Melanie Barrese tells us. "Anything shimmery will highlight texture but that doesn’t mean glowing skin. Just ensure foundations, primers, highlighters, and blushers have a satin or creamy finish." Halle Berry's flawless base looks lit from within and demonstrates a natural glow perfectly.

Consider your lifestyle, as well as your makeup

"As we move past 40 our skin naturally will have fine lines and laughter lines and depending on your skincare routine and the climate where you live, your skin most likely will be on the dry side," international MUA and clean beauty expert Angie Parker tells us.

"What I see frequently in my pop-up shops is skin which has rosacea flare-ups and so these women tend to want more coverage and lean into powder. My suggestion is to rethink the concept and start with a fantastic skincare routine to heal the skin and also always remember gut health is paramount to good skin."

Meghan Markle is an advocate for balanced living and bringing wellness into every day life. Take a look at our guide to self-care habits if you're in need of some inspiration on living a more balanced life.

Switch up your lip products

"I would say a more nude lip in something sheer is modern and cool," international MUA and clean beauty expert Angie Parker tells us. "But on the right occasion, a lip stain in a fun red or pink is gorgeous if it’s the right texture." A berry shade like Sienna Miller's can look stunning with simple, natural makeup.

Accentuate your lashes with a winged effect

Marcia Cross's defined eyes with winged liner and fluttery lashes, particularly in the outer corners, look striking for an evening makeup look. Try individual lashes on the outer corners for a more natural look than strip lashes.

Add in copper tones

Copper tones are universally flattering, as in the case of Reese Witherspoon who's elevated her simple makeup look with a subtle touch of shimmer across the lid. Paired with a natural base, the overall look is understated and elegant.

Try a lash serum

Want long and thick lashes like Davina McCall? Consider a lash serum. Just make sure you opt for a gentle formula and have a period of testing your lash serum, in case of any reactions. "A nourishing lash serum can promote thicker and healthier-looking lashes over time," beauty expert and director of product development at Babe Original Melody Maglione tells us.

Less is more

Natural makeup with glowing skin is a timeless look. "Definitely my loudest advice is 'less is more'!" international MUA and clean beauty expert Angie Parker told us. Julia Roberts always brings plenty of beauty inspiration when it comes to classic, minimal makeup looks.