14 chic short nail looks to wear for a spring-ready manicure
Short nails for spring are in high demand and it's no wonder when you see the plethora of both subtle and bold designs the season has to offer...
2024 is proving to be the year of short nails and while you might be under the misconception that these trimmed lengths limit your design options, these 14 short nails for spring are evidence to the contrary...
So far, the 2024 nail trends have offered up several chic looks for the spring season, from minimalistic 'Bubble Bath' nails to sunny 'Butter' nails. All of which you can find adapted to suit shorter talons, especially squoval shapes. And it's not just monochromatic pastel hues that you can spy adorning shorter nails but also chic French tips and more elaborate spring flower nail designs - proving just how versatile the understated length can be.
So, if you're already a short nail fan seeking inspiration, or are looking to trade your almond or longer oval shapes for a more subtle mani, these 14 short spring nails promise both style and polish...
14 short nail designs to get this spring
While elegant almond and oval nails will always be welcome in our rotation, short lengths and particularly short squoval styles are proving to be among the most popular nail shapes for spring - and it's not hard to see why.
The rounded shape and fingertip-grazing length are neat and when paired with soft, creamy pastels and neutrals, offer such a minimalistic and expensive-looking nail look. Not only that, but the fact that they're trending is also a breath of fresh air for those of us who struggle to grow our nails long - or simply can't hack everyday tasks with inch-long talons.
Thus, for anyone looking for ideas for spring-ready manicures that suit short nails specifically (but will also work perfectly for all other shapes), keep on reading...
Our short nail toolkit
RRP: £12.90
For shaping and keeping your short nails neat and tidy, be sure to invest in a crystal nail file, like this one.
RRP: £20
To keep your mani in top-top condition, especially if you opt for gels or other long-lasting treatments, make sure to apply a cuticle oil.
We cannot stress enough the importance of nail care when it comes to achieving a really polished nail look at home or caring for your BIAB nails, for instance, post-salon.
We, therefore, recommend adding a cuticle oil to your routine, investing in a good nail file - to keep your short nail length looking neat - and a glossy top coat, to protect your chosen design and shade, as well as adding a high-shine.
1. Lavender short nails
First up, creamy lavender short nails. This pastel purple is perfect for both spring and summer, adding a soft and understated pop of colour to your look that will easily complement and elevate your outfits - without clashing.
2. Milky white short nails
For a manicure that works for every season, not just spring, opt for a milky white nail colour. There's something about this colour when paired with a short squoval or square nail shape that just looks so expensive and elegant - ideal for both occasions and everyday. You can also elevate them further but adding a wash of pearly chrome.
Recreate the look
RRP: £14.90
3. Pale yellow 'Shell' nails
Pale yellow 'Shell' nails are proving to be very popular this season, so it only makes sense to pair the pastel hue with a similarly minimalistic nail shape.
4. Butter French tips
As mentioned, bright, butter-yellow nails are so in right now and these short French tip nails offer both a pop of colour and a chic manicure in one. To recreate, we'd recommend investing in a thin nail art brush (like this set from Amazon), to help line the very edges of your nails in your chosen shade.
Recreate the look
RRP: £8.99
5. Minimal flower nails
Of course, nothing says spring like a floral design and these teeny tiny flowers are perfect for short nails. Not only does the size mean you can fit a few flowers onto the base of your nail but the dotted style is so easy to recreate with just two nail polish shades and a dotting tool.
6. Blush pink short nails
Pink blush nails are another shade gaining traction this season and when paired with an understated squoval shape, the shades offer a very dainty and pretty finish. We'd recommend pairing this pink hue with a clear glossy top coat, or for more of a lip gloss-esque tint, mix your pink with the clear coat, to create a more translucent look.
Recreate the look
RRP: £8.99
7. 'Bubble Bath' short nails
A photo posted by raelondonnails on
Soft soapy nails are perfect for spring - particularly OPI's trending Bubble Bath shade - and compliment all nail shapes, though we're especially fond of the milky hue on shorter styles. It's a true signature manicure that works all year round and can even be elevated with a flower or two.
Recreate the look
RRP: £14.90
8. Glazed green nails
A photo posted by gel.bymegan on
We're obsessed with this olive shade on short nails, topped with an reflective chrome. It's fun and elevated but also perfectly spring-ready.
9. Short French tips
If you've previously avoided French tip nails thinking they wouldn't suit your preferred nail length, we have good news. Short French tips are very on-trend this year and offer the perfect minimalistic and signature manicure. The micro line, especially in the timeless nude and white colourway is perfect for everyday and formal events - ideal for wedding season...
Recreate the look
RRP: £8.99
10. Mint Green nails
A photo posted by paintedbyjools on
Mint is a classic spring nail shade and this neat squoval nail iteration is everything you could want. It's bright and bold but not over the top, which it could run the risk of being when applied to long almond or stiletto shapes.
11. Pop of red short nails
A photo posted by gel.bymegan on
While perhaps not a traditional spring shade, bright, signature red is still in high-demand. This glossy look will add the perfect pop of colour to your look and will never fail to make you feel put together and sophisticated.
12. Pressed flower nails
If you're a lover of nail art, these pressed flower decals are the perfect option if you perhaps struggle to create free-hand designs on short nail lengths. All you need to do is apply a base coat, press the flower on gently before the layer completely dries and then, lock it in place with a clear top coat.
13. Leaf-green short nails
For a statement option, a leafy green is perfect for spring and again, suits a short nail shape so well.
14. Pale blue tips
Another option for our French mani lovers out there, a lick of sky blue to the tips of your nails is definitely a stylish option for both spring and summer, though for the latter, we'd suggest more of a turquoise or ocean blue.
Recreate the look
RRP: £8.99
