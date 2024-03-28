14 chic short nail looks to wear for a spring-ready manicure

2024 is proving to be the year of short nails and while you might be under the misconception that these trimmed lengths limit your design options, these 14 short nails for spring are evidence to the contrary...

So far, the 2024 nail trends have offered up several chic looks for the spring season, from minimalistic 'Bubble Bath' nails to sunny 'Butter' nails. All of which you can find adapted to suit shorter talons, especially squoval shapes. And it's not just monochromatic pastel hues that you can spy adorning shorter nails but also chic French tips and more elaborate spring flower nail designs - proving just how versatile the understated length can be.

So, if you're already a short nail fan seeking inspiration, or are looking to trade your almond or longer oval shapes for a more subtle mani, these 14 short spring nails promise both style and polish...

14 short nail designs to get this spring

While elegant almond and oval nails will always be welcome in our rotation, short lengths and particularly short squoval styles are proving to be among the most popular nail shapes for spring - and it's not hard to see why.

The rounded shape and fingertip-grazing length are neat and when paired with soft, creamy pastels and neutrals, offer such a minimalistic and expensive-looking nail look. Not only that, but the fact that they're trending is also a breath of fresh air for those of us who struggle to grow our nails long - or simply can't hack everyday tasks with inch-long talons.

Thus, for anyone looking for ideas for spring-ready manicures that suit short nails specifically (but will also work perfectly for all other shapes), keep on reading...

Our short nail toolkit

We cannot stress enough the importance of nail care when it comes to achieving a really polished nail look at home or caring for your BIAB nails, for instance, post-salon.

We, therefore, recommend adding a cuticle oil to your routine, investing in a good nail file - to keep your short nail length looking neat - and a glossy top coat, to protect your chosen design and shade, as well as adding a high-shine.

1. Lavender short nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic A photo posted by matejanova on

First up, creamy lavender short nails. This pastel purple is perfect for both spring and summer, adding a soft and understated pop of colour to your look that will easily complement and elevate your outfits - without clashing.

2. Milky white short nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo A photo posted by paintedbyjools on

For a manicure that works for every season, not just spring, opt for a milky white nail colour. There's something about this colour when paired with a short squoval or square nail shape that just looks so expensive and elegant - ideal for both occasions and everyday. You can also elevate them further but adding a wash of pearly chrome.

3. Pale yellow 'Shell' nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic A photo posted by matejanova on

Pale yellow 'Shell' nails are proving to be very popular this season, so it only makes sense to pair the pastel hue with a similarly minimalistic nail shape.

Nailberry L’Oxygéné Nail Polish in Shade "Folie Douce" View at SpaceNK RRP: £16.50

4. Butter French tips

A post shared by Fliss Alton A photo posted by gelsbyfliss on

As mentioned, bright, butter-yellow nails are so in right now and these short French tip nails offer both a pop of colour and a chic manicure in one. To recreate, we'd recommend investing in a thin nail art brush (like this set from Amazon), to help line the very edges of your nails in your chosen shade.

Recreate the look Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Sunshine Be Mine" View at Boots RRP: £8.99

5. Minimal flower nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic A photo posted by matejanova on

Of course, nothing says spring like a floral design and these teeny tiny flowers are perfect for short nails. Not only does the size mean you can fit a few flowers onto the base of your nail but the dotted style is so easy to recreate with just two nail polish shades and a dotting tool.

Mylee Dotting Nail Art Tool View at Amazon RRP: £4.99

6. Blush pink short nails

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick A photo posted by saskiafenwick on

Pink blush nails are another shade gaining traction this season and when paired with an understated squoval shape, the shades offer a very dainty and pretty finish. We'd recommend pairing this pink hue with a clear glossy top coat, or for more of a lip gloss-esque tint, mix your pink with the clear coat, to create a more translucent look.

Recreate the look Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Stones-n-Roses" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

7. 'Bubble Bath' short nails

A post shared by Georgia Rae A photo posted by raelondonnails on

Soft soapy nails are perfect for spring - particularly OPI's trending Bubble Bath shade - and compliment all nail shapes, though we're especially fond of the milky hue on shorter styles. It's a true signature manicure that works all year round and can even be elevated with a flower or two.

Recreate the look OPI Nail Polish in Shade "Bubble Bath" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

8. Glazed green nails

A post shared by M e g A photo posted by gel.bymegan on

We're obsessed with this olive shade on short nails, topped with an reflective chrome. It's fun and elevated but also perfectly spring-ready.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Shade "131 Cavalier Seul" View at John Lewis RRP: £29

9. Short French tips

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick A photo posted by saskiafenwick on

If you've previously avoided French tip nails thinking they wouldn't suit your preferred nail length, we have good news. Short French tips are very on-trend this year and offer the perfect minimalistic and signature manicure. The micro line, especially in the timeless nude and white colourway is perfect for everyday and formal events - ideal for wedding season...

Recreate the look essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "blanc" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

10. Mint Green nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo A photo posted by paintedbyjools on

Mint is a classic spring nail shade and this neat squoval nail iteration is everything you could want. It's bright and bold but not over the top, which it could run the risk of being when applied to long almond or stiletto shapes.

Barry M Cosmetics Gelly Nail Paint in Shade "Eucalyptus" Vie at Amazon RRP: £3.99

11. Pop of red short nails

A post shared by M e g A photo posted by gel.bymegan on

While perhaps not a traditional spring shade, bright, signature red is still in high-demand. This glossy look will add the perfect pop of colour to your look and will never fail to make you feel put together and sophisticated.

essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "64 fifth avenue" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

12. Pressed flower nails

A post shared by Dian Mitchell A photo posted by paintedby_didi on

If you're a lover of nail art, these pressed flower decals are the perfect option if you perhaps struggle to create free-hand designs on short nail lengths. All you need to do is apply a base coat, press the flower on gently before the layer completely dries and then, lock it in place with a clear top coat.

Amazon TEOYALL 24 Colours Dried Flowers for Nail Art View at Amazon RRP: £4.99

13. Leaf-green short nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic A photo posted by matejanova on

For a statement option, a leafy green is perfect for spring and again, suits a short nail shape so well.

Rimmel 60 Seconds Nail Polish in Shade "880 Grassy Fields" View at Amazon RRP: £3.99

14. Pale blue tips

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic A photo posted by matejanova on

Another option for our French mani lovers out there, a lick of sky blue to the tips of your nails is definitely a stylish option for both spring and summer, though for the latter, we'd suggest more of a turquoise or ocean blue.