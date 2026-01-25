Claire Foy’s latest denim look is an off-duty outfit formula that always works
The actress showed us all how it's done when it comes to weekend dressing
Find yourself a pair of jeans that you love, and you’ll never have to worry about what to wear over the weekend again. If I’m ever struggling to pull an outfit together or I need to get ready in a hurry, I will most often find myself reaching for a classic blue denim pair and a simple top, which I will then jazz up with a trophy jacket or a colour pop cardigan.
The three-step outfit formula is always a winner for low-key plans or the school run, and Claire Foy proves my sartorial point perfectly with one of her latest looks. The actress was spotted out in London wearing a simple blouse and straight-leg jean combination, which she layered under a fluffy faux-fur jacket in a soft sandy colour.
Everything about her ensemble worked, and it's one of those low-key yet chic looks that we can all recreate for daytime plans, especially when you opt for a relaxed fit pair of bottoms like the actress. You can find some similar staples below that will take all the fuss out of weekend dressing right now and for years to come.
Shop the Look
Unsure about the best jeans for your body type? Straight leg styles are a good place to start as they suit most shapes nicely and have a classic feel to them.
Shop More Jeans
These non-stretch jeans finish at the ankles for a contemporary feel and will sit well with your chunky loafers or leopard print ballet flats.
Claire gave her denim a low-key feel, but if you have ever wondered if jeans can be business casual, the answer is most definitely yes. You can add a sharper spin to your straight leg pair with a crisp white shirt and blazer, or with a pussybow blouse and heels, and you'll have a new office-ready combination that looks sharp but with a more contemporary feel than a full suit or a pencil skirt.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.