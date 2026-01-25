Claire Foy’s latest denim look is an off-duty outfit formula that always works

Find yourself a pair of jeans that you love, and you’ll never have to worry about what to wear over the weekend again. If I’m ever struggling to pull an outfit together or I need to get ready in a hurry, I will most often find myself reaching for a classic blue denim pair and a simple top, which I will then jazz up with a trophy jacket or a colour pop cardigan.

The three-step outfit formula is always a winner for low-key plans or the school run, and Claire Foy proves my sartorial point perfectly with one of her latest looks. The actress was spotted out in London wearing a simple blouse and straight-leg jean combination, which she layered under a fluffy faux-fur jacket in a soft sandy colour.

Everything about her ensemble worked, and it's one of those low-key yet chic looks that we can all recreate for daytime plans, especially when you opt for a relaxed fit pair of bottoms like the actress. You can find some similar staples below that will take all the fuss out of weekend dressing right now and for years to come.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

M&S Faux Fur Collared Jacket £60 at M&S This soft and fluffy jacket looks lovely and cosy to wear and the neutral tone will work with just about any top and trouser look underneath. H&M Straight Jeans £32.99 at H&M Unsure about the best jeans for your body type? Straight leg styles are a good place to start as they suit most shapes nicely and have a classic feel to them. River Island Blue Satin Long Sleeve Slim Fit Shirt View at River Island - US Claire wore a soft powder blue blouse which brought a springtime-y aesthetic to her outfit. This silky button down will do the job nicely and will bring a luxe feel to old denim.

Shop More Jeans

Boden High Rise Straight Leg Jeans £89 at Boden The high rise fit of this pair will sit and your middle to cinch in your waist for a very flattering feel. They are available in petite and long lengths too. Mint Velvet Mid Indigo Straight Jeans £39 (was £89) at Mint Velvet These non-stretch jeans finish at the ankles for a contemporary feel and will sit well with your chunky loafers or leopard print ballet flats. Next Mid Blue Stovepipe Straight Leg Jeans £32 at Next The brighter blue hue of this pair will breathe new life into your wardrobe and they are available in short, long and extra long lengths to help you find your perfect fit.

Claire gave her denim a low-key feel, but if you have ever wondered if jeans can be business casual, the answer is most definitely yes. You can add a sharper spin to your straight leg pair with a crisp white shirt and blazer, or with a pussybow blouse and heels, and you'll have a new office-ready combination that looks sharp but with a more contemporary feel than a full suit or a pencil skirt.